4 KILLED, HUNDREDS INJURED IN NEW WAVE OF PROTESTS IN GAZA STRIP (VIDEO)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

For the fourth Friday in a row, thousands of Palestinians protested near the separation fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip to demand the recognition of their “right of return,” the Lebanese al-Mayadeen TV reported.

Palestinian activists said that this week’s protests had been launched under the name “Friday of the Martyrs and Prisoners.”

Ismail Haniyeh, a political leader of the Palestinian Hamas Movement, participated in the protests near the separation fence for the first time. Hamas’ leader encouraged the protestors to continue their struggle and said that these protests will remove “the border.”

“They [Israeli Army soldiers] are too weak to deter our men, our youth and our women, and these threats are increasing our strength, power, intensity and mass on these borders,” Haniyeh told the crowd of protestors, according to the Palestinian news agency Sama.

The Israeli Army responded to the Palestinian protests with force as it had already done over the last three weeks. According to the al-Mayadeen, four protestors were killed by Israeli Army snipers and more than 500 others were injured with the tear gas and rubber bullets that had been fired by the Israeli Army.

Earlier, the Israeli Army dropped thousands of leaflet over the Gaza Strip warning civilians from participating in the protests and accusing the Hamas Movement of carrying out hostile acts during the protests.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health revealed that the Israeli Army had killed 34 Palestinian protesters and had injured 4,279 others since the outbreak of the protests on March 30. Local sources believe that the Palestinian protests will intensify over the course of the upcoming weeks until it reaches its peak on March 15, the independence day of Israel, that’s known in the Arab World as the “Nakba Day.”

Local Editor

20-04-2018 | 14:51

Palestinians in Gaza are holding another mass demonstration against “Israeli” occupation forces for the fourth week in a row dubbed this time “Friday of the Detainees and Martyrs” as part of the Great March of Return.



Many protesters have since Thursday been staying in camps and sit-in tents near the fence separating the besieged Gaza Strip from the “Israeli”-occupied territories.

Tens of thousands of Gazans attend the mass rally.



Meanwhile, the Zionist forces dropped leaflets in the Gaza Strip on Friday, warning Palestinians not to approach the fence, where the regime has deployed Special Forces, sharpshooters and armored vehicles.



Organizers have, however, said they have this week moved the tents 50 meters closer towards the fence “as a message of persistence from our people to the world that we are moving forwards towards our rightful goals.”



Earlier in the day, a Palestinian was wounded when the occupation forces opened fire on a refugee camp in east of Khan Yunis.



The Great March of Return began on March 30 and will last for six weeks. The Zionist entity has responded to the peaceful demonstrations with an iron fist, martyring more than 30 unarmed Palestinians over the past three weeks.



The Tel Aviv regime has come under criticism in the international community by allowing its snipers to open fire on the unarmed protester that come close to the fence.

April 20, 2018

One Palestinian embraced martyrdom and a number of others were injured during the Return Protests in Gaza which witnessed on Friday clashes with the Zionist occupation troops in the border areas.

Thousands of Palestinians on Friday moved to the border areas in Gaza in order to hold the Return protests; consequently, clashes erupted with the Zionist occupation forces which took strict measures in face of the Palestinian move.

Source: Al-Manar Website

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Axis of Resistance, Gaza, Intifada, Nakba and ROR, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinian Resistance, Popular Resistance, War on Gaza |