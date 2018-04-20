Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

(12 – 18 April 2018)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

Another Bloody Week since 2014 Latest Offensive on the Gaza Strip

(12 – 18 April 2018)

Israeli forces continued to directly target peaceful protests that did not pose any threat to the Israeli soldiers’ life.

2 Palestinian civilians were killed, in the Gaza Strip.

393 Palestinian civilians, including 67 children, 10 women, 4 journalists and 3 paramedics, were wounded in the Gaza Strip.

17 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children, were wounded in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces conducted 78 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 2 limited ones in the southern Gaza Strip.

78 civilians, including 10 children and a woman, were arrested.

19 of them, including 4 children and a woman, were arrested in Jerusalem.

A forge was raided and its contents were confiscated.

Israeli forces continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem

Elia for Media office was closed as part of targeting the civil society organizations in the city.

Israeli forces continued to open fire at the border areas in the Gaza Strip.

5 civilians were wounded and a house sustained damage in eastern Khan Younis.

Israeli forces continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

3 agricultural rooms, concrete fences and stone chains were levelled while a caravan was confiscated in Shaqba village, west of Ramallah.

Israeli forces dismantled and confiscated tents of Kherbet Zanouta School, south of Hebron, for the second time within a week.

Israeli settlers set fire to a mosque in ‘Aqraba village and damaged 29 trees in ‘Orif village in Nablus.

Israeli settlers also punctured tires and wrote hostile slogans on 52 cars in the villages of al-Sawiyah and al-Laban al-Sharqi, south of Nablus.

10 Shooting incidents were reported against the Palestinian fishing boats in the Gaza Sea, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th consecutive year.

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

Israeli forces imposed a complete closure on the oPt for two days.

4 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were arrested at the military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (12 -18 April 2018).

Shooting:

Israeli forces continued to use excessive lethal force against Palestinian civilians, who participated in peaceful demonstrations organized on the 42nd anniversary of the Earth Day, particularly in the Gaza Strip, which witnessed peaceful demonstrations along the eastern Gaza Strip border area, where ten thousands of defenseless Palestinian young men, women, children, and elderlies participated. On 13 April 2018, the Gaza Strip witnessed peaceful demonstrations where ten thousands of Palestinian civilians participated. Those non-violent demonstrations continued sporadically during the reporting period. As a result, 2 Palestinian civilians were killed, so the death toll has increased to 29 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children and a journalist, since the beginning of the demonstrations in the Gaza Strip only on 30 March 2018. Moreover, during the reporting period, 393 Palestinian civilians, including 67 children, 10 women, 4 journalists and 3 paramedics were wounded; 20 of them sustained serious wounds. In the West Bank, the Israeli forces wounded 17 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children, in separate incidents.

This high number of casualties in the Gaza Strip proves that the Israeli forces continue to commit crimes and use excessive force against Palestinian civilians in disregard for their lives and upon an official political decision. PCHR indicates that according to Israeli forces’ spokesperson on his Facebook page following the declaration of organizing these demonstrations commemorating the 42nd anniversary of the Land Day, the Israeli forces prefigured the demonstrations, whose organizers previously declared they would be peaceful, sending threatening messages to intimidate the organizers and Gaza Strip residents and deploying Israeli snipers along the border fence.

According to investigations and field observations by PCHR’s fieldworkers:

Though the number of victims killed this week decreased, dozens of Israeli snipers stationed behind sand barriers and hills and military jeeps along the border fence in the eastern Gaza Strip deliberately and selectively opened fire but more lightly than the previous times at the participants in the peaceful demonstrations that included dozen thousands of civilians in 5 areas in the eastern Gaza Strip.

The demonstrations were as always fully peaceful, and PCHR’s fieldworkers did not witness weapons or even armed persons dressed in civilian clothes among the demonstrators, who were thousands of elderlies, women, children and entire families raising flags, chanting slogans and national songs and flying kites. The demonstrators also set fire to tires and burned the Israeli flags while in other demonstrations there were folklore and sports performances. However, they were targeted by the Israeli forces.

Again, there was no threat to the soldiers’ life and no Israeli soldier has so far been wounded. Though few numbers of demonstrators approached the border fence and attempted to throw stones, they did not pose any threat or danger to the life of Israeli soldiers who were stationed behind sand barriers that are around 50-100 meters away from the fence.

During this week, the Israeli forces widely used bursts of tear gas canisters targeting the center of the demonstrations and beyond away from the demonstrators near the border fence. As a result, many civilians suffered tear gas inhalation and seizures; some of them were transferred to hospitals.

The Israeli forces targeted with 10 gas canisters the field hospital and a medical tent belonging to the Algerian Society in Khuza’ah and its vicinity, noting that both are 800 meters away from the border fence. Moroever, the ambulance crews were targeted in Rafah and al-Bureij refugee camp. This proves that the Israeli forces deliberately and explicitly target and obstruct the work of medical crews for the first time since the beginning of the incidents. As a result, dozen members of medical crews suffered tear gas inhalation while 4 paramedics were shot with bullets and directly hit with tear gas canisters.

The Israeli forces again directly targeted the press crews. As a result, Ahmed Mohammed Hasan Ashraf Abu Hasan (24) was hit a bullet to his left underarm while he was covering the demonstration in eastern Jabalia and wearing his Press-marked vest and helmet. His injury was classified serious. Moreover, 2 journalists were hit with live bullets and tear gas canisters in Rafah, and a journalist was wounded in Eastern Khan Younis.

PCHR’s investigations indicate also that those two killed during this week were hit one with a bullet to the chest and the other to the back.

According to medical sources in the Gaza Strip hospitals when dealing with the injuries, many were hit with live bullets, causing large tissue lacerations and big holes in the injured part, indicating the bullets used are explosive live bullets.

Injuries in the Gaza Strip in the period between 02 and 18 April 2018 in Each Governorate

Governorate Injuries Total Number Children Women Journalists Paramedics Critical Cases Northern 65 12 1 1 2 2 Gaza City 148 24 6 0 0 6 Central 55 15 0 0 0 3 Khan Younis 71 12 3 1 0 3 Rafah 63 4 0 2 1 6 Total 393 67 10 4 3 20

As part of targeting the border areas, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Deir al-Balah, al-Maghazi and al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at the Palestinian farers and shepherds on 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 April 2018 in addition to targeting a checkpoint belonging to the Palestinian Armed Groups. However, no casualties were reported.

On 18 April 2018, Israeli tanks fired 6 artillery shells and heavily opened fire at a group of young men who were tens meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel towards the agricultural lands and a border control point, east of Khuza’ah, east of Khan Younis. As a result, 5 young men were wounded; one of them in serious condition. The shelling also caused damage to a house sheltering a family of 6 members.

As part of targeting fishermen in the sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against fishermen in the Gaza Sea, indicating to the on-going Israeli policy of targeting their livelihoods. During the reporting period, PCHR’s fieldworkers monitored 10 shooting incidents; 3 in north-western Beit Lahia and 7 in Western Soudaniyah, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, on 12 April 2018, two Palestinian civilians were wounded when Israeli forces moved into Shaqba village, west of Ramallah, to level civil facilities. A number of residents gathered in the place, so the Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters and rubber bullets at them. As a result, 2 of them were hit with rubber bullets to their feet.

In addition to the abovementioned injuries, during the reporting period, 15 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children, were wounded after Israeli forces opened fire at them and fired tear gas canisters directly during peaceful protests and stone-throwing at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the entrances to the Palestinian communities in the West Bank. Those demonstrations came in the light of demonstrations organized by Palestinian civilians in protest at Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the Israeli forces’ ongoing settlement crimes, confiscation of Palestinian lands, and Israeli forces’ crimes against the peaceful demonsrtations organized by the Palestinians along the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 78 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 5 similar ones into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 59 Palestinians, including 6 children, in the West Bank. 19 civilians, including 4 children and a woman, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. Among those arrested during the reporting period was Sheikh Jamal al-Tawil, a political leader in Hamas Movement in the West Bank and former prisoner who served 17 years in the Israeli jails.

In the Gaza Strip, on 16 April 2018, Israeli forces moved 70 meters into the eastern side of the al-Fukhari village, southeast of Kahn Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. They leveled along the border fence and repaired the second fence along the Gaza Strip.

On 17 April 2108, the Israeli forces moved 70 meters into eastern Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. They leveled lands in the border area and repaired the second fence in front of the Return Camp established since 30 March 2018.

Efforts to Create a Jewish Majority in East Jerusalem:

As part of targeting the work of civil society organizations in occupied East Jerusalem, on 18 April 2018, the Israeli forces closed office of Elia Media Association for Youth on Salah al-Deen Street in central Jerusalem. The Israeli Intelligence officers fixed on the outside and main door of the association a decision to close it considering it “a terrorist organization”. The decision signed by the Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman provides that “a temporary decision declaring Elia Media Association for Youth as a terrorist organization under the 2016 Anti-Terrorism Law. After being absolutely convinced that the foundation is commensurate with Article 4 of the law, I declare that any office, association, society, company, authority, committee or center belonging to this Association is considered a terrorist organization.”

Settlement Activities, Demolitions, and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian civilians and their Property:

As part of demolition of civil objects, on 12 April 2018, the Israeli forces demolished a number of facilities in “Khelet Motawe’a” area, north of Shaqba village, west of Ramallah. The demolished facilities were 3 agricutural rooms, 600-meter concrete fences, stone chains and a mobile house (caravan.) The demolition came on grounds of building in Area C classified according to Oslo Accords. The area on which those facilities were established is 3 kilometers away from ” Ofarim” settlement, 2 kilometers away from the annexation wall and 1 kilometers from the settlement Road 446.

On 16 April 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with a staff from the Construction and Organization Department in the Civil Administration moved into Kherbet Zanoutah, west of al-Thaheriyah village, south of Hebron. The Department officers started demolishing and confiscating the tents established again after being dismantled and confiscated on 09 April 2018.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and property, on 13 April 2018, a group of settlers set fire to al-Sheikh Sa’adah Mosque, west of ‘Aqrabah village, southeast of Nablus. The settlers poured a flammable material at the mosque entrance and lit it. As a result, the entrance and 3 water coolers caught fire before some residents rushed to the mosque to extinguish it.

On the same day, a group of settles from “Itmar” settlement damaged 7 olive trees in Khelet Rajeh, northeast of Rojib village, east of Nablus, and destroyed a water well and retaining wall surrounding the land in addition to damaging the fence.

On 14 March 2018, Israeli settlers from “Havant Maoun” settlement established on Palestinian lands in eastern Yata, south of Hebron, attacked with stones houses in Kherbet al-Towanah.

On 17 April 2018, settlers attacked al-Laban al-Shariqyah village, south of Nablus, and the Palestinian vehicles parked in front of the owners’ houses, in the house yards and on the village streets. The settlers wrote slogans against Arabs and Muslims and on the houses’ walls and cars in addition to puncturing the tires of 26 cars. On the same day, the Israeli settlers attacked the nearby al-Sawiyah village and the Palestinian vehicles in it. The settlers also wrote slogans against Arabs and Muslims and on the houses’ walls and cars in addition to puncturing the tires of 26 other cars.

On 18 April 2018, Israeli settlers calling themselves “Price Tag” Groups from “Yitsihar” settlement established on the lands of Eastern ‘Orif village, south of Nablus, attacked a land belonging to Najeh Shehadah and Ra’ed Sabbah. The settlers damaged 29 olive and almond trees and grape vineyards and wrote in Hebrew on a container “Death to Arabs.”

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 05 April 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of hebron and stationed in al-Tarbiqah neighbourhood. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Jihad Hesham Khalil Abu Maria (25), whose wedding party was after 2 days, and Ahmed Raf’ea Jamil Salibi (20) and then arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Duheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Emad Raqban. They also handed summonses to Karam Nasri Abed Rabbuh (24) and Mohammed Kahlid al-Saifi (26) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Salam Mohammed al-Jawabrah (18) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Dahiyah neighbourhood, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed ‘Ala’a Eden al-Zarba (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Fare’ah refugee camp, south of Tubas. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mohammed Safi ‘Awad (25). At approximately 05:00, the Israeli forces arrested Rami ‘Essam Abdul Jawad al-Ghoul (23) and Qasem Fathi As’ad ‘As’ous (25) and later withdrew from the village. taking them to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiyah village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Ahmed ‘Essam Zakarnah (20) and rami Khalid Abu al-Rab (23) and Ayman Maher Abu al-Rab (24).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Faqou’ah village, northeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Sayaf Khalil Massad (22) and Fadi Osama al-Khatib (25) and Qusai Nasser al-Khatib (26).

At approximately 06:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 08:15, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting continued from time to time until approximately 08:40 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Kafel Hares village, north of Salfit; al-Shuyoukh, Beit Awla, Sa’ir, al-Majd, al-Mawreq villages and Halhoul in Hebron.

Friday, 13 April 2018

At approximately 01:40, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Amir Taleb Abu Hamed (35) and then arrested him.

At approximately 08:45, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting continued from time to time until approximately 09:10 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah; Dura, Yatta, and Deir Samet village in Hebron.

Saturday, 14 April 2018

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’a village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Emad Kamal Jabrin and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

At approximately 06:45, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 07:30, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian shepherds. As a result, the shepherds were forced to leave the area fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Jabarah village, south of Tulkarm; Nazlet Abu al-Nar village, north of the city and Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Sunday, 15 April 2018:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Kharsa village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mosheer Talab al-Shahteet (30) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces accompanied with 2 military vehicles moved into Abu al-‘Asja village, southeast of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Bastanji (29) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli moved into Farkhah village, southwest of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Marwan Saber Mohrah (43) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed ‘Ezzat Abu Sakout (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Am’ari refugee camp, south of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Hamzah Husein Omer (18), Ahmed Abdul Rahman Abu Kuwaik (28) and Mojahed Zohair Hamad (27).

Around the same time, Israeli force moved into al-Birah and stationed in Um al-Sharayet neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jamal Mohammed Farah al-Tawil (58) and then arrested him. It should be noted that Jamal is apolitical Hamas leader in the West Bank and former prisoner who served 17 years in the Israeli prisons. Jamal is also the father of prisoner journalist Bushra al-Tawil who was arrested on 01 November 2017 and is still under arrest.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Deir Qaddis village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ayham Ra’ed Hamad (13) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into several neighborhoods in Hebron. They raided and searched 3 houses and then arrested Mohammed Hasan Abu Shakhedim 923), ‘Ala’a Hasan Marar (26) and Mohammed Samih Abu Shakhedim (23).

At approximately 08:10, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian shepherds and farmers. As a result, the shepherds and farmers were forces to leave the area fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 09:50, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 10:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Naserah Street, northwest of Jenin. They raided and searched al-Waha Supermarket and confiscated the DVR of the surveillance cameras. They later withdrew from the street and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 19:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Ummer and Tarqumiya villages in Hebron; Hablah village, south of Qalqiliyah; Kafer Thuluth village, east of the city; Salfit and Ramin villages, east of Tulkarm.

Monday, 16 April 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Ra’ed ‘Amirah (24) in the Old City and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Balatah refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house Ahmed Taleb abdul Karim Maskawi (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 4 civilians, including a child, namely Mahmoud Ayman Barham (15), Sa’ad Mustafa Sharim (22), Mo’ath Abdul Bari Abu al-Sheikh (20) and ‘Odai Zeyad Abu ‘Asab (20).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ourif village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Mohammed Khalil Shuhadah (22) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Duheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Omer al-Atrash (19) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Koum village, west of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Nasser Mohammed al-Rajoub (26) and Yunis Mohammed al-Rajoub (25) and then arrested them.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiyah village, south east of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 4 civilians namely Ahmed Hakam Rafiq Yaseen Kamil (18), Amjad Saleh Khader Lubani “al-Damuni” (38), Mustafa Mohammed Mustafa Kamil al-Dab’ie (19) and Mohammed emad Yusuf Taza’zah (20).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Tal village, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Mousa Fares Hendi who was arrested from his work place in Israel in the previous day. The Israeli forces later withdrew and no arrests were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’a village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ammar Yasser al-‘Amour (18) and the arrested him.

At 03:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Sabri Badwan (18) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Joyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Obadah Saleh Khalid (15) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 5 civilians, including a child, namely Aysar Rami Zayed (22), Diya’a Yasser al-Shani (25), Anas Eyad ‘Eliyan (20), Ramzi Hani Dalas (22) and Yasser Nabih Sanif (17).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Deir Abu Mesh’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Zaid Taha Zahran (27) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Odai Omer Hamad (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 05:15, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian farmers. As a result, the farmers were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian farmers. As a result, the farmers were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of military vehicles moved from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel about 70 meters into Eastern al-Fukhari village, southeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They levelled lands adjacent to the border fence and repaired the second border fence for hours and then headed to the north towards the east of Khuza’ah village. During the incursion, the Israeli forces opened fire at a group of civilians who gathered in the vicinity of the demonstration camp established since 30 March 2017, but no casualties were reported. The Israeli forces later redeployed along the border fence at approximately 18:00.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (9) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Tulkarm, Hebron, Sa’ir, al-Shuyoukh, al-Nazlah al-Sharqiyah, Nazlet ‘Essa, and al-Nazlah al-Gharbiyah villages, north of Tulkarm; Baqah al-Sharqiyah village, northeast of the city and Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliya.

Tuesday, 17 April 2018

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Kufor al-Labad village, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Jabbar Ahmed Ibrahim Ghazalah (52). The family said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli soldiers confiscated about NIS 1,600 and a Golden Lira from the house and broke a window, but no arrests were reported. Abdul Jabbar said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“At approximately 02:00 on Tuesday, 17 April 2018, an Israeli force violently raided our house. When I opened the door, about hundred soldiers entered the house. At the beginning, the soldiers locked us in one room and searched the main bedroom. They then moved us to another room that was searched by them and locked us in it. They then went to search the children’s bedroom. My wife and I opened the closet to make sure that the money was still there as I I was hiding about NIS 1,000 between my shirts. We searched very well, but did not find the money. I then went to the officer and informed him that “there was NIS 1,000 today in the closed and your soldiers stole them”. The officer answered me immediately that no one took the money without interrogating the soldiers and though he was outside not seeing the soldiers while searching. After the soldiers finished searching my apartment, they moved to an apartment belonging to my son Moneer. They locked him with his family and stole NIS 600 from his closet in addition to a Golden Lira belonging to his wife Afnan Masarwah. The officer denied that too. The soldiers further moved to the apartment of my second son Samir, who works in the National Security. Neither Samir was at the house nor his wife, who was at her parents’ house, so the soldiers broke the balcony window and did not wait for us to bring the key. They caused severe damage to the house contents.”

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus and stationed in al-Makhfiya neighborhood, west of the city. They surrounded and raided al-Razah building and then arrested Husam Mohsen Sa’ed al-Razah (58).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Barqin village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalid ‘Ali Qablawi (20) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Suleiman Jamil Da’dou’a (18) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:10, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 03:15, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 4 civilians, including 2 children, namely Ja’far Mohanned Dahbour (20), Yazan Shabitah al-Haid Shabitah (18) and Ahmed Mohamed Abu Haniyah (17) and Osama Bilal Saleh Suweidan (15).

At approximately 08:30, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian farmers and shepherds. The shooting continued until approximately 12:30 on the same day. As a result, the farmers and shepherds were forced to leave their lands fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 04:45, Israeli forces moved into al-Am’ari refugee camp, south of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Nader Adul Elah ‘Abbas (28), Dawoud Suleiman Haboub (26) and Ahmed ‘Ata’a Abdul Mohsen (24).

At approximately 06:20, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 12:00, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of military vehicles moved 70 meters from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, into Eastern Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They leveled lands adjacent to the border fence and repaired the second security fence adjacent to the demonstration camp. The Israeli forces redeployed along the border fence after hours, and no casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:30, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at a border control point belonging to Palestinian armed groups, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Yatta, Halhoul , Beit Ummer, Surif and al-Burj villages in Hebron.

Wednesday, 18 April 2018

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Jenin and stationed in the industrial area. They surrounded a 3-storey building belonging to Shadi Mahmoud Fares al-Rakh. One of the building floors is used as a blacksmith’s workshop. The Israeli forces raided and searched the 2 nd floor, where Shadi’s family lives. They then took Shadi with them to the ground floor and ordered him to open the blacksmith’s workshop doors. They confiscated the tools, claiming that these tools are used for manufacturing weapons, and later withdrew.

floor, where Shadi’s family lives. They then took Shadi with them to the ground floor and ordered him to open the blacksmith’s workshop doors. They confiscated the tools, claiming that these tools are used for manufacturing weapons, and later withdrew. At approximately 04:10, Israeli tanks fired 6 shells and heavily opened fire at a group of youngsters, who were tens of meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, agricultural lands, and a border control point in the vicinity of al-Shuhadaa Khuza’ah School in Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Ambulances arrived at the area and then a group of residents along with other people from Return Camp, northeast of the targeted area, gathered looking for any casualties in the area. Half an hour later, the ambulance crews along with youngsters managed to find 5 civilians, who sustained shrapnel wounds, and were then taken to European Hospital. Doctors classified the injury of 4 civilians as moderate while the condition of the last civilian was classified as serious. The bombing damaged the border control point built of tin plates in addition to causing damage to a house belonging to Mohamed Othman Ibrahim Abu Rock, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 06:20, Israeli naval forces stationed in the sea, west of al-Sudaniyia Shore, west of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian boats sailing within 5 nautical miles and chased them. At approximately 07:30 on the same day, the Israeli gunboats opened fire again at the same area. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 11:00, a group of Palestinian young men gathered at the entrance to al-Aroub College adjacent to bypass road (60) and then threw stones at Israeli vehicles after moving into a road leading to the college and stopping some students. The Israeli forces immediately fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the stone-throwers while other soldiers deployed on the road and denied journalists’ access to the area. The Israeli forces beat up 3 journalists and confiscated the DVR of Surveillance Cameras belonging journalist Sari Shareef Jaradat, who works as a reporter at Watan TV. The two journalists Mos’ab Abed al-Samad Shawar, who works as a reporter at al-Hadath Newspaper, and Mohamed ‘Awan Halayiqah, who works as a freelance journalist, were beaten up and prevented from taking photos. Clashes continued until 15:00, while the Israeli forces continued to close the college main entrance.

At approximately 22:40, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Deir al-Balah in the center of the Gaza Strip, fired flare bombs and opened fire at agricultural lands, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron, Ethan and al-Dahiryia villages and Beit ‘Awa village.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Continuing the demonstrations in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it, Palestinian civilians organized protests against the decision throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip. They further organized peaceful demonstrations where ten thousands of civilians participated on the 42nd Anniversary of the Land Day in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The demonstrations were named as “The Great March of Return and Break the Siege.” The demonstrations were as follows during the reporting period:

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 17:45 on Thursday, 12 April 2018, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel into the east and northeast of the demonstration yard, east of Khuza’ah, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, fired live bullets at a group of Palestinian protestors who were in the northeast of the demonstration camp as some of them attempted to approach the border fence. As a result, Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah al-Shahri (28), from Khan Yunis, was hit with a live bullet to the chest. He was transferred via a civilian car to Gaza European Hospital in the city and doctors classified hi injury as serious. At approximately 19:00 on the same day, medical sources announced that Abdullah succumbed to his wounds.

Since early morning on Friday, 13 April 2017, hundreds of civilians, including women and children within entire families started swarming to the demonstration camp established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege, east of Khuza’ah, east of Khan Yunis. The camp is surrounded from the eastern and northern sides with the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel at distances averaged between 250 and 500. At approximately 01:30 following the end of Friday Prayer, the number of participants increased in the demonstration yards and outside it reaching to hundred thousands of men, elderlies, women and children. They deployed inside and outside the camps yards, raised flags, and chanted slogans and folk songs, while only a few numbers of them attempted to approach the border fence, set fire to tires, burned the Israeli flags and threw stones at the Israeli forces. A few number of the protestors approached the first security fence established inside the Palestinian lands, 70-50 meters away from the main border fence. According to observations conducted by PCHR’s fieldworker, Israeli snipers stationed behind sand barriers and military vehicles, 30-50 meters behind the border fence and sporadically opened fire at the protestors’ gatherings.

The demonstrations were as always fully peaceful, and PCHR’s fieldworkers did not witness weapons or even armed persons dressed in civilian clothes among the demonstrators, who were thousands of elderlies, women, children and entire families raising flags, chanting slogans and national songs and flying kites. The demonstrators also set fire to tires and burned the Israeli flags. However, the Israeli forces widely used bursts of tear gas canisters targeting the center of the demonstrations and beyond away from the demonstrators near the border fence. As a result, many civilians suffered tear gas inhalation and seizures ; some of them were transferred to hospitals. The Israeli forces targeted with 10 gas canisters the field hospital and a medical tent belonging to the Algerian Society in Khuza’ah and its vicinity, noting that both are 800 meters away from the border fence. This proves that the Israeli forces deliberately and explicitly target and obstruct the work of medical crews for the first time since the beginning of the incidents. The Israeli forces again directly targeted the press crews that were standing in a high area near the field hospital, east of Khuza’ah. The shooting continued until approximately 20:00 on the same day evening. As a result, 67 civilians, including 10 children, 3 women and a journalist, were wounded. Thirty three of them were hit with live bullets; 32 were directly hit with tear gas canisters and 2 civilians were hit with rubber bullets. The wounded civilians were taken to field hospitals in the camp and then transferred of Nasser and Gaza European and Algerian Hospitals in the city. Doctors classified the injury of 3 civilians as serious.

At approximately 08:00 on the same Friday, ten thousands of civilians, including women and children, within entire families participated in the “Great March of Return” established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege, east of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City. The activates included raising Palestinian flags, burning Israeli flags, chanting slogans and national songs, setting fire to tires and flying kites. Despite that were as always fully peaceful, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel deliberately and randomly fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, Islam Mahmoud Rushdi Herzallah (27) from al-Sheja’eya neighborhood was killed after being hit with a bullet that entered his back and exited the chest. Moreover, 137 civilians, including 20 children and 5 women, were wounded. One hundred and four of them were hit with live bullets, 5 were hit with rubber bullets and 28 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. They were transferred to al-Shifa and al-Quds Hospitals in Gaza City. Doctors classified the injury of 5 civilians as serious.

At approximately 10:00 on the same Friday, hundreds of Palestinian protestors swarmed to the camps established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege 700 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Following the Friday prayer, the number of participants increased when thousands of civilians arrived at the area by buses, cars, and motorcycles and on foot. A number of them approached the border fence, raised Palestinian flags, set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. The clashes that continued until the evening resulted in wounding 63 civilians, including 4 children,2 journalists and a paramedic. The injuries of 6 civilians were classified as serious. The wounded were identified as:

Journalist Ahmed Mohammed Abu ‘Amrah (28) was hit with 2 live bullets to the thighs. Journalist Mo’ath Fathi al-Hams (22) was hit with a rubber bullet to the left leg and a tear gas canister. Paramedic Ashraf Mousa Jom’ah al-Wawi (38) was hit with a live bullet to the right leg.

In addition, hundreds, including paramedics and journalists, suffered tear gas inhalation and seizures after the Israeli forces stationed along the border fence heavily fired tear gas canisters.

At approximately 12:00 on the same Friday, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Abu Safiya Hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at hundreds of civilians who were in the area for the third Friday within the “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” activates established by the Supreme National Authority under the title: “Burning the Israeli Flag Friday.” The protestors set fire to tires and threw stones from far distances at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers. The clashes, which continued until approximately 20:00, resulted in the injury of 55 civilians, including 12 children, a woman, a journalist and 2 paramedics. Twenty nine of them were hit with live bullets, one civilian was hit with a rubber bullet and 25 others were directly hit with tear gas canisters. Moreover, Ahmed Mohammed Ashraf Hasan Abu Husein (24), a photojournalist at Bisan News, a reporter at Sawt El Shaab Radio Station and member of the Democratic Press Assembly, was hit with a live bullet to the lower side of the armpit though he was wearing a vest marked “PRESS” and Helmet TV marked helmet. Moreover, paramedics ‘Ala’a ‘Ali Mohammed Janid (22) was hit with a tear gas canister to the right thigh and Khalid Suheil ‘Ali ‘Abed (26) was hit with a tear gas canister to the abdomen, both of them work in the Military Medical Services. The wounded civilians were transferred via ambulances belonging to Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Medial Services, Union of Health Work Committees and the Ministry of Health to the Indonesian, al-Awda, Kamal Edwan Hospitals. Doctors classified the injuries of 2 civilians as serious. It should be noted that there was an excessive use of firing tear gas canister by the Israeli forces. As a result, dozens of civilians suffered tear gas inhalation and seizures

At approximately 14:00 on the same Friday, Palestinian protestors amounted to thousands began swarming to camps established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege 350 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. A number of young men approached the border fence, set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. The clashes, which continued until the evening hours, resulted in the injury of 53 civilians, including 13 children, and doctors classified the injury of 2civilians as serious. Due to Israeli excessive firing of tear gas canisters at areas where the ambulance cars were present on Jaker Street, 300 meters away from the border fence, 29 civilians, including 10 PRCS ambulance officers suffered tear gas inhalation and doctors classified the injury of 2 of them as serious and were transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, while the others’ injuries were classified between moderate as minor.

At approximately 13:00 on Saturday, 14 April 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered into the east of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaitoun neighborhood east of Gaza City, to participate in the activities of “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege.” The protestors threw stones at Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 3 civilians, including a child and a woman, were wounded.

At approximately 19:30 on the same Saturday, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, north and northeast of the demonstration yard, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, fired live bullets at a group of protestors who were present in the northeast of the demonstration camp. Some of the civilians attempted to approach the security fence. As a result, a 16-year-old child was hit with a live bullet to the right hand. He was transferred to Gaza European Hospital and doctors classified his injury as minor.

At approximately 13:00 Sunday afternoon, 15 April 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered into east of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, to participate in the activities of “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege.” The protestors threw stones at Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a civilians from al-Sheja’eya neighborhood was hit with a live bullet to the chest. He was transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. doctors classified his injury as serious as he is staying at the ICU.

At approximately 16:30 on the same Sunday, Israeli forces stationed behind a sand barrier, 50 meters into the east of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Abu Safiya Hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at dozens of civilians who were about 50 to 150 meters into the west of the abovementioned border fence. As a result, a 24-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the left leg.

At approximately 17:00 on the same Sunday, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, north and northeast of the demonstration camp, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at protestors who were in the northeast of demonstration camp. Some of the protestors attempted to approach the border fence. The shooting continued sporadically for 2 hours. As a result, a civilian was hit with a live bullet to the right leg. He was transferred to Gaza European Hospital and doctors classified his injury as moderate.

At approximately 14:00 on Tuesday, 17 April 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered at the east of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City to participate in “The Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” activities. They threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The soldier soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 5 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded. They were transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 16:00 on the same Tuesday, hundreds of protestors started swarming to the Return camps, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip to participate in “Great March of Return” activities established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege in the Gaza Strip to commemorate the Land Day activity. Dozens of the children and young men gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip as a few number of them approached the barbed wire and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. the clashes, which continued until the evening hours, resulted in the injury of 2 children, both of them from al-Nuseirat. They were taken via a PRCS ambulance to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah. Doctors classified the injury of one of the children as serious and he was transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, while the other child’s injury was classified as minor.

At approximately 18:30 on the same Tuesday, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip, north and northeast of the demonstration camp, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at a group of protestors who were in the northeast of the demonstration camp. Some of the protestors attempted to approach the border fence and pull the security fence newly established by the Israeli forces inside the Palestinian lands, 50-70 meters away from the main border fence. The shooting sporadically continued for an hour. As a result, 2 civilians, including a child, were hit with 2 live bullets to the lower limbs. They were transferred to Gaza European Hospital and doctors classified their injury as moderate.

At approximately 13:30 on Wednesday, 18 April 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered into the east of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, within their participation of “The Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” activities. They threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 2 civilians were wounded.

West Bank:

Following the Friday prayer on 13 April 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in al-Mantarah area, east of Kufor Qalil village, south of Nablus, in protest against the Israeli crimes against Palestinian protestors at the eastern border of the Gaza Strip within the “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” activities. They set fire to tires and threw stones and at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers at al-Mantarah Hill. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, an 18-year-old civilian was hit with alive bullet shrapnel to the right hand. He was transferred to Rafidiya Hospital in Nablus to receive medical treatment.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian protestors gathered near the Bridge of Madama village, which was closed by sand barriers on the abovementioned day, south of Nablus to secure a Marathoun for Israeli settlers on bypass Road to “Yitzhar” settlement. They set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers who arrived at the area and stationed behind sand barriers. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 21-year-old civilian was hit with 3 rubber bullets to the chest, shoulders and right hand finger . he was transferred to Rafidiya hospital in Nablus to receive medical treatment.

Following the Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian protestors gathered at the eastern entrance to al-Laban village, south of Nablus near the iron gate established by the Israeli forces at the village entrance branching from Ramallah-Nablus Street. The protestors set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers who arrived at the area and stationed behind sand barriers. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 38-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the right foot. he was transferred to Yasser Arafat Hospital in Salfit to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 15:00, a number of Palestinian young men gathered in al-Zawiyah Gate area in the center of Hebron. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers established at the closed entrance to Shuhada’a Street, and set fire to tires. A number of soldiers chased the soldiers between shops and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. Meanwhile, a number of soldiers set traps to the young men between the shops and then arrested Hamzah al-Qawasmah (20).

Following the Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian children and young men gathered at the northern entrance to al-Birah in protest against the Israeli forces crimes against Palestinian protestors at the eastern border of the Gaza Strip within the “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” activities at “al-Mahkamah” checkpoint near “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. The Israeli soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 5 civilians, including 2 children, were hit with rubber bullets to the lower limbs. The wounded civilians were transferred via a PRCS ambulance to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified their injuries as moderate.

At approximately 17:20 on Saturday, 14 April 2018, a group of Palestinian civilians moved from Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah into the eastern entrance to the village, which has been closed for 15 years in favor of the entrance to “Kedumim” settlement established on the village lands. The protestors chanted national slogans demanding to end occupation, condemning the U.S President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital Israel and condemning the Israeli forces’ crimes against Palestinian protestors at the eastern border of the Gaza Strip within “The Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” activities. The protestors threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers. The soldiers fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 17-year-old child was hit with a rubber bullet to the right foot.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Note: Due to technical reasons, we could not obtain the official statistics from the department responsible for issuing the statistics.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(11-16 April 2018)

Category 11 April 12 April 13 April 14 April 15 April 16 April Patients 48 23 2 – 58 50 Companions 48 22 3 – 56 47 Personal needs 33 45 3 – 42 36 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – – Arabs fromIsrael 6 24 14 – 17 11 Diplomats 10 14 1 – – – International journalists – 2 – – – – International workers 40 50 5 – 32 26 TravelersAbroad – – – – – 80 Business people 188 190 6 – 301 170 Business meetings – – – – – – Security interviews – 3 – – – 2 VIPs – – – – – 1 Ambulances to Israel 4 3 – – 2 5 Patients’ Companions 3 3 – – 2 5

Note:

On Sunday, 15 April 2018, Israeli forces allowed 2 persons; on Monday, 16 April 2018, one person, and on Monday, 09April 2018, 3 persons to return to the West Bank.

On Wednesday, 11 April 2018, Israeli forces allowed 6 persons; on Thursday, 12 April 2018, 18 persons; on Sunday, 15 April 2018, 26 persons; and on Monday, 16 April 2018, 3 persons to celebrate Christian Holidays.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Ramallah al-Bireh:

On Thursday, 12 April 2018, Osraeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah; at the entrance to ‘Ain Yabroud village, northeast of the city; and in ‘Atara village bridge, north of the city.

Hebron: Israeli forces established (18) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 12 April 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Sa’ir and Hahoul villages.

On Friday, 13 April 2018, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, at the entrance to Halhoul village, on Abu Risha Road, and at the southern entrance to Hebron.

On Saturday, 14 March 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Sa’ir village and at the northern entrance to Halhoul village.

On Sunday, 15 April 2018, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Ethna, Bani Na’iem, al-Dahiryia, and Tarama villages.

On Monday, 16 April 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Shayyoukh and Beit Ummer villages.

On Tuesday, 17 April 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron and at the entrance to Sa’ir village.

On Wednesday, 18 April 2018, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the southern entrance to Hebron, at the entrance to al-Dahiriyia village, at the northern entrance to Halhoul village, and at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (10) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 14:00 on Saturday, 14 April 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 08:20 on Sunday, 15 April 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Jeet village, northeast of Qalqiliyia.

Salfit:

At approximately 23:15 on Saturday, 14 April 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Qarawet Bani Hassan village, west of Salfit.

At approximately 20:00 on Sunday, 15 April 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Burqeen village.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Dir Balout village, west of the city.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 13:30 on Thursday, 12 April 2018, Israeli officers, who guard the annexation wall adjacent to Qalqiliyia, arrested 3 Palestinian civilians who were near the wall. The arrested civilians were identified as Ya’qoub Yousef Abu Hamdi (18), Mohamed Abdul Latif Dawoud (18), and Baker Sufyan Dawoud (18). All of them are from Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 13:30 on Monday, 16 April 2018, Israeli forces stationed at a military checkpoint in Hebron’s Old City, arrested Firas Ya’qoub Waheed al-Natsha (12) and then took him to Ja’bara Police Station. The Israeli forces claimed that he did not obey to the soldiers’ orders.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 18:00 on Thursday, 12 April 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They patrolled the village streets, during which they arrested Mahmoud Sa’di al-Rajbi (23) while he was in front of his house.

Following the Friday prayer, on 13 April 2018, Israeli police stationed in al-Aqsa Mosque gates in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, arrested 7 Palestinian civilians after chasing them while getting out of al-Aqsa Mosque. The Israeli police then took the arrested civilians to an investigation center in the city, where they questioned them about a protest organized in Dome of the Rock yard before the Friday prayer. The Israeli police released the arrested civilians on bail and on a condition that they will be deported from al-Aqsa Mosque. They arrested civilians were identified as Nidal Ibrahim Siyam, ‘Ismat al-Hamouri, Abed al-Rahman ‘Ismat al-Hamouri, Rafat Sameeh Najeeb, Tawfiq al-Kalouti, Abdullah Marar, and Hamzah Marar.

At approximately 17:00 on Saturday, 14 April 2018, Israeli forces arrested Ihab Mohamed Taha (14) while he was in Bab al-‘Amoud area in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 01:00 on Monday, 16 April 2018, Israeli forces moved into Sho’fat refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Ameer Khadir al-Debis (26) and Nidal Shikhah (23).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Abu Dis village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Amer Faze’ al-Rabee’ (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00 on Monday, Israeli forces moved into al-Tour village, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Mahmoud Waleed Abu al-Hawa (15), Yazan Anwar al-Salfiti (15), and Ameer Hazem al-Sayiad (16).

At approximately 07:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Tour village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. The raided and searched a house belonging to Wafaa Abu Jum’a (56) and then arrested her.

At approximately 17:00 on Monday, Israeli forces arrested 3 Palestinian civilians near the French Hill Area, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, claiming that they burnt the Israeli flags. The arrested civilians identified as Mostafa Foad al-Tahan, Mohamed ‘Obaid, and Mohamed Shehada were then taken to al-Maskobiyia investigation center.

Targeting Civil Society Organizations in Occupied Jerusalem

In the light of targeting civil society organizations in occupied East Jerusalem, on Wednesday, 18 April 2018, Israeli forces closed Elia Media Association for youth on Salah al-Deen Street in the center of the city. The Israeli Intelligence officers fixed to the associations outside and main door a decision to close the association, considering it as a terrorist organization. The decision signed by the Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman included: “The decision of an interim declaration to consider Elia Association as a terrorist organization under the Anti-Terrorism Law of 2016, and after my full conviction that the association work is in conformity with article 4 of the Law, I declare that any organization, office, institution, association, company, body, commission or center affiliated with this association will be considered a terrorist organization!”

On Monday, 16 April 2018, Israeli website (0404) declared that the Israeli Defense Minister signed a military order to consider Elia Media Association for youth in occupied Jerusalem, as a “terrorist organization “, in addition to closing it. The Israeli website (0404) also pointed out that the association is working as a social center for youth in Jerusalem, but it is related to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

In a tweet on Monday, Lieberman announced that he declared Elia Association in East Jerusalem as “a terrorist organization” according to the information gathered by the General Security Service (Shabak). He claimed that the organization “pretends to be a social center for youth, but in practice it recruits terrorists, produces inciting videos, and supports terrorism.

Director of the Elia Association, Ahmad Safadi, condemned the decision to close the association. He declared that this act intends to silence and prevent the truth from being revealed and comes within a campaign targeting the institutions operating in Jerusalem in an attempt to force them to move out.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks

At approximately 07:00 on Thursday, 12 April 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with 2 military vehicles, a vehicle of Israeli Civil Administration, 2 bulldozers, and a truck moved into Shaqbah village, west of Ramallah. They stationed in Khelit Motawe’ area, north of the village. The military vehicles suddenly started demolishing a number of agricultural rooms and concrete fences. The demolition was as follows:

A 50-square-meter agricultural room comprised of a living room, bathroom, kitchen; concrete fences; and 2 stone chains belonging to Falah Yousef Mousa al-Masri.

A 20-square-meter under-construction agricultural room built of bricks and roofed with concrete, concrete fences, a concrete-roofed bathroom built of bricks, a 50-square-meter agricultural room built of bricks and comprised of a living room, bathroom, kitchen, and concrete fences, in addition to confiscating a caravan. All the above mentioned property belongs to Mosbah Yousf Mousa al-Masri.

Falah and Mosbah al-Masri said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the building was built a year ago and the demolition was carried out under the pretext of being in area classified as C, according to Oslo Accords. The area on which these facilities are located is about 3 kilometers away from Ofarim settlement, 2 kilometers from the annexation wall, and one kilometer from Settlement Road 446. He added that in January 2018, the Israeli Civil Administration hanged notices on the abovementioned building to stop the construction works. After that, Falah and Mosbah headed to al-Quds Center for Legal Assistance, where they submitted papers to get a license through a lawyer. They also appointed a surveyor and submitted a request to the Civil Administration to get a license, but they were surprised on the mentioned date that the Israeli forces moved into the area and carried out the demolition in addition to imposing a cordon on the area. The Israeli forces prevented any person from entering and exiting the area. Meanwhile, a number of Palestinian civilians gathered, so the Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters and rubber- coated metal bullets at them. As a result, 2 civilians were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets to the feet.

At approximately 21:00 on Monday, 16 April 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with 2 military vehicles and a vehicle of Israeli Civil Administration moved into Khebit al-Zanotah, west of al-Dahiryia village, south of Hebron. The Israeli Civil Administration officers demolished and confiscated tents, which were established again after being dismantled and confiscated on 09 April 2018. They confiscated desks and chairs and left in the area a list of the confiscated property. The school shelters around 23 students.

Israeli Settlers’ Attacks:

On Friday, 13 April 2018, a group of Israeli settlers set fire to al-Shaiekh Sa’ada Mosque (Abu Shaher) in ‘Aqraba village, southeast of Nablus. The Israeli settlers poured a flammable material inside the mosque and then set fire. The mosque entrance, 2 water coolers, and electrical switches caught fire before a number of civilians managed to extinguish it. The Israeli settlers also wrote hostile slogans in Hebrew against Arabs and Muslims.

On Friday, a group of Israeli settlers from “ Itmar“ settlement damaged around 7 olive trees in Khilet Rajeah, northeast of Rujeeb village, southeast of Nablus. These trees belong to the heirs of Rajeh Darwish Dowikat. The settlers also damaged a water well, retaining wall, and fence.

At approximately 10:00 on Saturday, 14 March 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Havat Ma’on“ settlement established in Palestinian civilians’ lands, east of Yatta, south of Hebron, attacked Palestinians houses in Kherbit al-Tawanah with stones. A force of Israeli soldiers arrived at Kherbit al-Tawanah, prevented Palestinian civilians from moving, and closed all its entrances. The Israeli settlers later withdrew and no more casualties were reported.

On Tuesday, 17 April 2018, a group of Israeli settlers moved into al-Laban al-Shariqiyah village, south of Nablus, and attacked Palestinians vehicles parked in front of their owners’ houses and on the village streets. The settlers wrote hostile slogans against Arabs and Muslims on the houses’ walls and on vehicles. They also punctured tires of 26 cars with sharp tools. The Israeli Liaison accompanied with a fingerprint expert arrived at the area and took photos of the vehicles. ’Ali Abed Al-Rahman Qasem al-Nobani, one of the vehicles’ owners, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“At approximately 02:30 on Tuesday, 17 April 2018, I was in my house near the Old Mosque in the center of al-Laban al-Shariqiyah village, south of Nablus. Meanwhile, I woke up to the sound of tires exploding under my house. I immediately got up from my bed and went to the southern balcony of the house, overlooking the mosque and its yard. I saw three masked persons, one of them carying a military bag on his back and wearing military uniform while the two others wearing civilian clothes. After that, one of the abovementioned persons punctured my vehicle’s tires while another one was standing at the mosque entrance. In the meantime, I immediately knew that they were settlers, so I went to my son’s room, woke him up and then we got out of our house. We chased the settler after they punctured my 2 vehicles’ tiers and wrote slogans on my house walls. I chased them for fear of setting fire to the mosque because they set fire to it in 2011. We chased them until they left the village, but after they punctured around 26 vehicles’ tires and wrote hostile slogans on it.” PCHR keeps the names of persons, whose vehicles were attacked.

On Wednesday, 18 April 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar” settlement, east of ‘Orif village, south of Nablus attacked a plot of land belonging to Najeh Abdullah Deib Shehada in al-Safafeer area, 2 kilo meters away from the settlement. The settlers damaged about 10 olive trees, 10 almond trees, and 3 grape vineyards, which were planted 2 years ago. They also attacked a plot of land belonging to Raied Mahmoud Sabbah and cut off 4 olive trees and 2 almond trees, which were planted 6 years ago. The Israeli settler wrote in Hebrew “Death to the Arabs” on a container built of tin plates in a plot of land belonging to Moayed Shehada and later withdrew.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Gaza, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine |