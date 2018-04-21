In Videos, Photos: Government Forces Developing Momentum In Southern Damascus

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

South Front

Syrian government forces are increasing pressure on militants in the Yarmouk refugee camp area in southern Damascus. According to reprots, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies have made a series minor advances against both ISIS and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham there. The goal of the effort is to force militants to surrender and to to accept a withdrawal agreement. MORE HERE

SYRIAN ARMY CAPTURES NEW POSITIONS FROM ISIS IN SOUTHERN DAMASCUS (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

On April 21, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the Palestinian Liberation Army (PLA) continued their military operation against ISIS pocket south of the Syrian capital of Damascus.

They captured the al-Mujahedeen mosque in the southeastern part of al-Hajar al-Aswad district, according to Syrian pro-government sources.

Warplanes of the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) and the Russian Aerospace Forces supported the government advance carrying out a new wave of airstrikes against the fuel and ammo depots of ISIS in the al-Hajar al-Aswad district and the Yarmouk refugee camp.

The ISIS-linked news agency Amaq claimed that ISIS fighters had repelled two attack by the SAA on their positions in the southern parts of al-Qadam and Tadamon. ISIS fighters killed six soldiers of the SAA and captured their light weapons, according to the source.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that the negotiations between the Damascus movement and ISIS is still ongoing and said that the deal is near.

According to Syrian pro-government activists, ISIS accepted most of the demands of the Damascus government on April 20. However, the SAA and its allies will not stop their military operation until the terrorist group approves and fulfills all the demands.

