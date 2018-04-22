Hezbollah Leader: Our Missiles Can Hit Any Target In Israel

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hezbollah has the capabilities of hitting any target in Israel, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said during a speech to the group’s supporters in the Lebanese southern city of Tyer on April 21.

“The forces of the resistance today have the ability, the power and the missiles to hit any target in Israel,” the Times of Israel quoted Nasrallah as saying.

Earlier, Vice commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossain Salami said that the Iranian “missiles are ready” and warned all Israel airbases are within the reach of the IRGC. Many Israeli news outlets linked Nasrallah’s remarks to Salami’s statement.

Several Iranian officials have vowed to respond to the alleged April 9 Israeli airstrike on Syria’s T4 airbase in which at least 7 Iranian Army soldiers and officers were killed. According to some local sources, Nasrallah’s threat could be a hint that Hezbollah may play a role in the Iranian response.

Hezbollah carried out a cross border attack against a patrol of the Israeli Army on January 28, 2015. The attack was a direct response to an Israeli airstrike that killed officers of Hezbollah and the IRGC in southern Syria. Due to this it may be possible that if the announced Iranian response takes place, it could come from Lebanon or could involve directly or indirectly Hezbollah.

April 21, 2018

Mohammad Salami

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed on Saturday that the voters in southern Lebanon who belong to the various sects will elect the candidates nominated by Hezbollah and Amal movement in the upcoming parliamentary elections on May 6, adding that this reflects their responsibility of protecting the resistance and sticking to its path.

Delivering a speech during Hezbollah electoral ceremony in Tyre, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the southern city is one of the basic strongholds of the resistance where its fighters and the commanders used to confront the Zionist occupation forces in 1982, noting that it is also the area of tolerance and Islamic-Christian coexistence.

Resistance

Sayyed Nasrallah mentioned on the anniversary of the Israeli 16-day aggression on Lebanon in 1996 some of its details, revealing that the Zionists started the campaign by striking the headquarters of the resistance military command.

“The Zionist air raid at that time failed to hit Hezbollah military commander martyr Mustafa Badreddine. The enemy, then, moved to attacking the civilians throughout all the war which was ended by April’s Accord.”

Sayyed Nasrallah added that April’s Accord in 1996 protected the Lebanese civilians and put the enemy occupation troops under the intensified fire capabilities of the resistance, which established the needed conditions for 2000 victory.

Sayyed Nasrallah recounted the historical course of the emergence of the resistance, saying that when the Israeli aggressions on southern Lebanon started in 1949 and included committing massacres, Imam Sayyed Abdol Hussein Sharafeddine sent a letter to President Bechara Al-Khouri in which his eminence pleads the state authorities top defend the southerners.

Hezbollah leader added that when Imam Sayyed Moussa Al-Sadr came to Lebanon, his eminence also followed the same path of Sayyed Sharafeddine till establishing the popular resistance groups in 1975, noting that its military and financial support used to be collected from individual initiatives, not any governmental aid.

Sayyed Nasrallah also stressed that the southerners have always wanted the governmental authorities to hold their areas’ responsibilities, but that the state had not responded to those calls before the Resistance victory over the Zionist enemy in 2006 war when the Lebanese army deployed its troops in southern Lebanon.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that the situation in southern Lebanon has changed as the Resistance has possessed the needed weaponry, experience and technological advancement to defeat the Zionist enemy, adding that this area has been enjoying favorable security conditions since the end of 2006 war.

National Issues

Hezbollah Secretary General tackled a number of domestic issues, asking Al-Mustaqbal Movement to show the Lebanese its achievements in administering the country’s economics.

Sayyed Nasralah said that during the recent decades it has been conventional that Hezbollah holds the resistance responsibility and Al-Mustaqbal movement administer the economic issues, adding that the Resistance achievements are clear, but that the country’s economic administration has completely failed.

Sayyed Nasrallah also maintained that corruption which infests the governmental institutions must be addressed in order to eradicate it, calling on the political parties that raise superficial slogans to care getting rid of greed, plunder, and corruption.

Sayyed Nasrallah, moreover, highlighted that sectarianism has stormed all the national sectors, warning against adopting this path in tackling the country’s issues.

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that the Lebanese must share all the national resources, harshly criticizing the leaders who adopt sectarianism to reach their political aims.

“After the parliamentary elections, all the Lebanese must preserve their co-existence, so the political rhetoric must be well-tuned.”

Electorally, Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted the strategic alliance between Hezbollah and Amal Movement across Lebanon, stressing that each candidate on the two parties’ lists represents both of them.

Sayyed Nasrallah also emphasized that Hezbollah resolutely nominates the head of Amal Movement Nabih Berri to keep as the House Speaker.

Finally, Sayyed Nasrallah called on the crowds and all the southerners to vote for the candidates nominated by Hezbollah and Amal Movement across Lebanon, highlighting the importance of the public participation in the democratic event in the context of following the path of coexistence and resistance.

