Yemen Can’t Wait: 18 Martyred, Several Injured in a New Saudi Massacre in Taiz [Graphic content]

21-04-2018 | 08:37



As if Yemen can still tolerate a single massacre to grab the blind world’s attention to the tragedies happening over its soil.



In the latest scene of aggression against the country, 18 Yemeni civilians were martyred, not to mention all the others injured when Saudi warplanes launched an aerial attack in the southwestern province of Taiz in parallel with the Riyadh regime continuing its brutal merciless bombardment campaign against its impoverished neighbor.



In this respect, local sources reported that Saudi warplanes targeted a vehicle as it was travelling along a road in the al-Arish of Mawza district on Friday afternoon.



The sources added that around 20 people were martyred in the airstrike.



Earlier in the day, three houses were reduced to rubble in the al-Dhaher district of the mountainous northwestern province of Sa’ada, when Saudi military aircraft carried out three airstrikes against the area.



Also on Friday, Yemeni army soldiers and allied fighters from Popular Committees fired a retaliatory domestically-manufactured ballistic missile at an airport in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border region of Jizan in response to the Saudi regime’s military campaign against their crisis-hit country.



Relatively, the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights announced in a statement on March 25 that the Saudi-led war had left 600,000 civilians dead and injured since March 2015.



The United Nations says a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in need of food aid, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger.