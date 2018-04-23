Pompeo and Kim Jong-un….What’s next? بومبيو وكيم جونغ أون… ماذا بعد؟

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

أبريل 22, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The US President received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea; they talked about the preparation for the summit that will bring him together with the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un. On the same day, the US President revealed a secret visit done few days ago by the head of intelligence who became his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Pyongyang to start the negotiation with the North Korean leader. He does not hesitate to say that the talks were positive under the title of disarming the nuclear weapons in the world. It is known that the former North Korean leader the late Kim Il-Sung the grandfather of Kim Jong-un took the initiative to disarm the nuclear weapons in the world through collecting these weapons at the permanent members of the Security Council, then to transfer them outside the Security Council to the countries which they choose among them, in exchange for providing the necessary guarantees not to be subject to any aggression and to grant them the economic incentives for the development projects instead of the arms race.

Now the grandson Kim Jong-un re-proposes this initiative, he says that he is ready to store the nuclear weapon of North Korea at each China and Russia in exchange for guarantees for its security, weapons, economy, and legitimizing its diplomatic status globally on one hand, and on the other hand, the abandonment of Washington of using South Korea as a military base to threaten the neighboring countries. This initiative paved the way for negotiation, in other words; at this stage the reach to thee negotiations which Trump wants to be at the top of his agenda at least for the next year was impossible without expecting clear Chinese-Russian contribution on many aspects to assure North Korea that it will not be at weak negotiating position.

Although there were many analyses that talked about the reason of the arrival of Pompeo to the State Department, he takes over the negotiation or maybe he has continued his managing the negotiation which he started before he left the CIA headquarter. This has been done through channels with Russia, China, and the North and South Koreas. It is the file that its achievement will be the way for having the opportunities for a second term in the White House, so all the files must be in the service of its success; this means that the US positions towards the future of Syria must not pave the way for a confrontation with Russia. This provides a full explanation of what was said that it was a strike under the Russian ceiling that did not disturb or make harm and it is easy to deal with, but at the same time, it grants Trump an internal balance among his followers who will not verify the results as much as they will see them through the US media whether in photos or in the news that US missiles were launched toward Syria.

The path which will be drawn the US negotiations with Korea will prevent further US escalation with Russia, especially in Syria; the most important file of the Russian President Vladimir Putin. This leads to Iran’s comfort and Israel’s concern. The practical exit of Washington from Syria in favor of Russia will mean that Israel will be alone in confronting Iran practically, while Iran will not be under the pressure of a direct clash with the Americans. This will drawn new different equations for America’s allies in dealing with Iran, at their forefront Saudi Arabia which is still leading escalating media discourse against Iran, but this new change may explain what is being talked about a compromise in Yemen and a progress in the indirect Saudi-Iranian negotiations led by the Sultanate of Oman.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

بومبيو وكيم جونغ أون… ماذا بعد؟

أبريل 19, 2018

– يستقبل الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب وزير خارجية كوريا الجنوبية والموضوع هو التحضير للقمة التي ستجمعه مع زعيم كوريا الشمالية كيم جونغ أون. وفي اليوم نفسه يكشف عن زيارة سرية تمّت قبل أيام لمدير مخابراته الذي صار وزيراً لخارجيته مايك بومبيو إلى بيونغ يانغ لبدء التفاوض مع الزعيم الكوري الشمالي، ولا يتردّد في القول إن المباحثات كانت إيجابية تحت عنوان نزع السلاح النووي في العالم. ومعلوم أن الزعيم الكوري الشمالي الأسبق الراحل كيم إيل سونغ جد الزعيم الحالي كيم جونغ أون، كان صاحب مبادرة لنزع السلاح النووي في العالم تبدأ بتجميع هذا السلاح لدى الدول الدائمة العضوية في مجلس الأمن، بنقل مخزون الدول النووية خارج مجلس الأمن لدى مَن يختارونه من الأعضاء الدائمين مقابل تقديم الضمانات اللازمة لهم بعدم تعرّضهم للعدوان، ومنحهم الحوافز الاقتصادية للمشاريع التنموية بدلاً من سباق السلاح.

– الحفيد كيم جونغ أون يضع هذه المبادرة على الطاولة، ويقول إنه مستعدّ لتخزين سلاح كوريا الشمالية النووي لدى كل من الصين وروسيا مقابل الضمانات لأمنها وسلاحها واقتصادها وتشريع وضعها الدبلوماسي عالمياً من جهة، وتخلّي واشنطن عن استخدام كوريا الجنوبية كقاعدة عسكرية لتهديد الجيران. وهذه المبادرة هي التي فتحت باب التفاوض. وهذا يعني شراكة صينية روسية حتمية لنجاح المفاوضات التي يرغب ترامب جعلها تتصدر جدول أعماله للسنة المقبلة على الأقل، هذا عدا كون بلوغ التفاوض هذه المرحلة كان مستحيلاً من دون توقع مساهمة صينية روسية واضحة على أكثر من صعيد لمنح كوريا الشمالية الاطمئنان بأنها لن تكون في موقع تفاوضي ضعيف.

– بومبيو الذي كثرت التحليلات عن سبب مجيئه لوزارة الخارجية، يتولّى التفاوض أو ربما يتولى مواصلة التفاوض الذي بدأه قبل مغادرته مقرّ وكالة المخابرات الأميركية، والذي تمّ عبر قنوات مع أجهزة موازية في روسيا والصين والكوريتين الشمالية والجنوبية. والسؤال الطبيعي في ملف يبدو إنجازه بنجاح ورقة الرئيس الأميركي الرابحة في نيل فرص الولاية الثانية في البيت الأبيض، أن يجري توظيف سائر الملفات في خدمة إنجاحه. وهذا يعني استحالة قراءة المواقف الأميركية تجاه مستقبل سورية في دائرة فتح الباب لمواجهة مع روسيا، وهذا يقدّم تفسيراً وافياً لما رافق ما قيل إنه ضربة تحت السقف الروسي، لا تزعج ولا تؤذي، ويسهل التعامل معها، لكنها تمنح ترامب رصيداً داخلياً من جمهور لن يدقق في النتائج بقدر ما سيتلقى عبر الإعلام الأميركي الأنباء والصور عن الصواريخ الأميركية تنطلق نحو سورية.

– المسار الذي سترسمه المفاوضات الأميركية مع كوريا سيمنع الذهاب للمزيد من التصعيد الأميركي مع روسيا، وخصوصاً في سورية، الملف الأهم للرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين. وهذا يعني أن تكون إيران مرتاحة و»إسرائيل» قلقة. فإخلاء واشنطن لسورية عملياً لحساب روسيا، يعني أن «إسرائيل» باتت وحيدة في مواجهة إيران عملياً، وأن إيران لن تكون تحت ضغوط مواجهة خطر تصادم مباشر مع الأميركيين. وهذا سيرسم معادلات من نوع جديد، لحلفاء أميركا في التعامل مع إيران، وفي طليعتهم السعودية التي لا تزال تقود خطاباً إعلامياً تصعيدياً بوجه طهران، لكن هذا التبدّل الجديد ربما يفسر سبب ما يُحكى عن تقدّم في التوجه نحو التسوية في الملف اليمني، وما يُحكى ضمن هذا السياق عن تقدم في مفاوضات سعودية إيرانية غير مباشرة تقودها سلطنة عمان بينهما.

مقالات مشابهة

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: China, Iran, Nasser Kandil, North Korea, Putin, Russia, Trump, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Yemen |