Sammad Inspects Yemen’s Military Workshops

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 23, 2018

The Head of Supreme Political Council in Yemen, Saleh Sammad visited on Sunday several military workshops belonging to Yemeni Army and Popular Committees.

War Media Center of Yemeni revolutionary forces released photos of Sammad inspecting military workshops where missiles, drones, mines and several kinds of local-made arms are being manufactured, Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.

The tour of Sammad, who was accompanied with Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammed Al-Ghamari, was aimed at inspecting the readiness of revolutionary forces who have been confronting a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition.

Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition, which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni Army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

Source: Al-Massirah

