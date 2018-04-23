Syrian Boy in White Helmets FAKE Chemical Attack Video Reveals the Truth

Posted on April 23, 2018 by samivesusu

April 20, 2018  /  Gilad Atzmon

The Russia 24 TV channel released an exclusive interview on April 18 with a boy, who participated in filming White Helmet  fake video, as evidence of the false-flag chemical attack in Douma. In the interview, Hassan Diab says that he and his mother heard loud voices on the street, urging everyone to rush to the hospitals. When Hassan entered the hospital, unknown people grabbed him, poured water on him and then put him with other patients.

How many Ziocon immoral interventionist wars are going to be launched before the penny drops? 

to read more: https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201804181063698154-syrian-boy-reveals-truth-helmets/

 

