BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – A large number of Palestinians are currently taking part in the ongoing struggle to retake the Yarmouk Camp District from the Islamic State (ISIS) forces that have occupied this area in southern Damascus for years.

While the battle for the Yarmouk Camp is being led by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), thousands of Palestinians are also fighting alongside these troops to retake this historic home to the Palestinian people of Syria.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Palestinian forces taking part in this offensive are the following:

Liwaa Al-Quds – A Palestinian paramilitary force from the Handarat and Nayrab refugee camps in Aleppo

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC) – A Palestinian political and military faction that was previously headquartered in the Yarmouk Camp

The Palestine Liberation Army (PLA) – The Palestinian wing of the Syrian Arab Army

Fatah Al-Intifada – A Palestinian political and military group that is active inside of the Jaramana Camp and several others in Damascus

Qawat Al-Jaleel – A Palestinian paramilitary group that operates in several provinces across Syria

National Defense Forces (NDF) – A pro-government paramilitary group that is mostly comprised of Syrians, but also has a significant Palestinian membership

These aforementioned groups have taken part in many battles across Syria, including the liberation of Palmyra and its surrounding area.

Many Palestinian fighters have already lost their lives in southern Damascus, with the highest number of casualties coming from the NDF and Fatah Al-Intifada.

The Palestinian losses have been rather high in southern Damascus; however, these fighters remain determined to retake the areas they lost to ISIS.