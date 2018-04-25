Sayyed Nasrallah Condoles Ansarullah Leader: I’ve Experienced Similar Situation, You’re Determined to Overcome It

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah sent a letter of condolence to the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah Revolutionary Movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi on the martyrdom of the Chief of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad.



Sayyed Nasrallah expressed his deep condolences and the condolences of his brothers in Hezbollah on this martyrdom, and congratulated them on the honor they received “the honor of martyrdom”.



Addressing al-Sammad’s family, Sayyed Nasrallah prayed for their comfort and relief, saying that

“Martyr leader al-Sammad was a magnificent symbol of the brave, down-to-earth and responsible leader who was always present in the battlefield, and had always been a lover of martyrdom.”



The martyrdom of such leaders has always been presenting a strong motif to the resistance fighters and the oppressed to continue their path of struggle, patience and endurance, just like the martyrdom of the Sayyed of Martyrs Imam Hussein [AS], which has been inspiring the revolutionaries over centuries, Sayyed Nasrallah added.



This added crime to the total of Saudi-American aggression against your people is an extra evidence on the dark, brutal commanders of this aggression, and at the same time evidence on the patience, oppression and justness of this brave Yemeni people.



Remembering his experience, Sayyed Nasrallah told Sayyed al-Houthi:

“I well recognize how you feel on these days and in this huge incident, because I’ve experienced similar situations when losing leaders who had been supporters and sources of strength over all stages.”

“Your great Yemen, your beautiful patience, deep determination and capability of tolerating mishaps will allow you, by God’s willing, to overcome this calamity with your heads raised,” Sayyed Nasrallah concluded his letter.

Hezbollah offered on Tuesday deep condolences to the Yemeni leadership, supreme political council, Ansarullah movement and people on the martyrdom of President Saleh Ali Al-Sammad, the former head of the supreme political council, whose life was devoted to Jihad and sacrifices in the context of serving and defending Yemenis.

In a statement, Hezbollah maintained that “this exceptional man held the responsibility, during the hardest stage, of confronting the most powerful aggression in the region, reaching his most precious goal of embracing martyrdom while defending his country.”

Denouncing with the strongest terms this brutal crime committed by the US-Saudi aggression forces, the statement condemned this persistent violation which betrayed one of the most courageous leaders in Yemen.

Agonized by the crimes and massacres which have been striking the funerals, wedding, popular markets, and the national facilities and infrastructure for over three years, Hezbollah denounces the suspicious international silence about this major strike, calling on the conscientious governments, organizations and people to support the oppressed Yemeni people and expose the US-Saudi aggression in order to halt it.

The steadfast and patient Yemenis, who have not backed off in face of the barbaric aggression for over 1100 days, are currently able to surpass this great loss, according to Hezbollah statement which also stressed that such noble people who have filled the Jihad fields will always emerge victorious.

Yemen's Revolutionary, Leader & Martyr Saleh Al-Sammad

