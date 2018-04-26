Corbyn Prevailed

Posted on by samivesusu

April 25, 2018 / Gilad Atzmon

By Gilad Atzmon

The BBC reported last night that Britain’s self-appointed ‘Jewish leaders’ continue to be disappointed by Jeremy Corbyn. Following a meeting with the Labour leader, the Jewish Leadership Council and Board of Deputies of British Jews (BOD) announced that Corbyn “did not agree to any of the concrete actions they asked for.” This must have been upsetting for them.

The ‘leaders’ provided the commands that Corbyn rejected.

They wanted Corbyn to commit to “a fixed timetable to deal with anti-Semitism cases.” I suppose that teaching ‘Labour type’ Goyim that time is of the essence is not such a bad idea.

They wanted Corbyn to “expedite the long-standing cases involving Mr. Livingstone and suspended party activist Jackie Walker.” This command is understandable; bearing in mind centuries of Jewish suffering, the time is ripe for a bit of revenge.

Consistent with Talmudic Herem (excommunication) culture, the British Jewish ‘leaders’ insisted that “No MP should share a platform with somebody expelled or suspended for anti-Semitism.” This sounds reasonable so long as thieves, war criminals and sex offenders remain on the kosher list so that British MP can share platforms with Israeli prime ministers and presidents.

The Jewish leaders complained that Corbyn has yet to “adopt in full the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism.” I imagine that this is troubling as it indicates that Corbyn still regards Jews as ordinary people. Following some bizarre universalist ethical perception, Corbyn refuses to accept the primacy of Jewish suffering.

I guess that sooner or later Brits will have to decide whether they prefer to live in a United Kingdom or in an occupied territory…

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: anti-semitism, Britain, British Jews, Gilad Atzmon, holocaust industry, Jeremy Corbyn, Jewish Deception, Jewish Lobby, Jewish Power, Jews, Labour Party, UK |