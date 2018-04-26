The Douma Hoax

Stephen Lendman

A years earlier article asked if Washington planned a major false flag incident in Syria.

They’ve been so many earlier, dating at least since the mid-19th century – the 9/11 mother of them all most destructive, a second Pearl Harbor launching endless wars of aggression, smashing one country after another.

Numerous earlier CW attacks in Syria, committed by US-supported terrorists, wrongfully blamed on Assad, were false flags.

Three major ones stand out – the August 2013 Ghouta area sarin gas attack, casualties grossly inflated. Britain and France estimated several hundreds. John Kerry falsely claimed over 1,400. Likely only scores were affected.

UN inspectors found no evidence of large numbers harmed or killed. Many questions remain unanswered to this day.

Ghouta was a classic false flag. At the time, I expected another major one ahead.

It came in April last year in Khan Sheikhoun. No evidence proved its residents were affected by chemical toxins.

No victims were identified. No one sought medical treatment, no help of any kind for help in response to a CW attack.

Images showed no one investigating the alleged site wearing protective clothing – essential where suspected CW incidents occurred.

Khan Sheikhoun was fabricated, Assad wrongfully blamed for what didn’t happen. Trump terror-bombed Syria’s Shayrat airbase in response – based on a Big Lie, naked aggression on a sovereign state even if an incident occurred.

On April 7, Douma was the latest CW false flag, another victimless nonevent – multiple Syrian sites targeted by US, UK, and French terror-bombing in response to fake news, fallout from the incident far from over, another major CW incident sure to come.

Perception alone matters, reality on the ground of no consequence. CW incidents, real or fake, are the favored false flag vehicles of our time – Washington the leading practitioner.

When used as directed, naked aggression follows almost every time.

Commenting on Douma, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted “lot(s) of fake materials…spread over social media – images and videos from the alleged sites.”

“Indeed, these locations can be confirmed, but in many cases the situation and the circumstances of what was going on there are contrived,” adding:

Douma was “100% fake. How is it that dead kids are moved from place to place, if the key goal is to confirm the fact that the attack occurred?”

“Because in order to spread fake evidence they needed emotional coloring, so they were tasked with diverting attention from factual inconsistencies.”

Big Lies repeated enough get most people to believe them. No matter how many times they were fooled before, they’re easy marks to fool again.

How much more mass slaughter and destruction will occur in Syria before US-led naked aggression ends?

How many more nations are on its target list, repeating what’s going on in multiple US war theaters?

Is East/West confrontation inevitable? Is global war coming?

Will use of nuclear weapons ahead doom us all? Is it too late to turn things around?

