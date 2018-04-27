Such a fuss over a few Jewish gravestones damaged and the fact israel destroys hundreds of Muslim graves goes unmentioned

Posted on April 27, 2018 by michaellee2009

  Man who toppled Jewish gravestones says he wasn’t motivated by antisemitism

If Americans Knew | April 26, 2018

Ha’aretz reports that a man who knocked over about 120 headstones at a Jewish cemetery near St. Louis last year doesn’t seem to have been motivated by hatred or antisemitism.

Israel accused of destroying Muslim graves in East Jerusalem

State of Palestine: Muslim graves vandalised and destroyed

Institute: Jewish extremists destroy Palestinian graves

Six graves desecrated in Catholic graveyard near Jerusalem

Destruction of graves is yet another Israeli violation against Palestinians

Palestinians Outraged as Israel Destroys Historic Muslim Graves

Video: Israeli Antiquities Authority destroys Palestinian graves

Israel razes Muslim graves in East Jerusalem cemetery

ETC ETC

 

Advertisements

Filed under: Gaza, Israeli Aggression, Jewish Ideology, Jewish Lies, Jewish Lobby, Jewish Propaganda, Jewish terror state, Jewish terrorism, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: