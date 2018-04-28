Examples of hate speech by israel against Palestine

1. “There is a huge gap between us (Jews) and our enemies, not just in ability but in morality, culture, sanctity of life, and conscience. They are our neighbors here, but it seems as if at a distance of a few hundred meters away, there are people who do not belong to our continent, to our world, but actually belong to a different galaxy.” Israeli president Moshe Katsav. The Jerusalem Post, May 10, 2001
2. “The Palestinians are like crocodiles, the more you give them meat, they want more”…. Ehud Barak, Prime Minister of Israel at the time – August 28, 2000. Reported in the Jerusalem Post August 30, 2000
3. ” [The Palestinians are] beasts walking on two legs.” Menahim Begin, speech to the Knesset, quoted in Amnon Kapeliouk, “Begin and the Beasts”. New Statesman, 25 June 1982.
4. “The Palestinians” would be crushed like grasshoppers … heads smashed against the boulders and walls.” ” Isreali Prime Minister (at the time) in a speech to Jewish settlers New York Times April 1, 1988
5. “When we have settled the land, all the Arabs will be able to do about it will be to scurry around like drugged cockroaches in a bottle.” Raphael Eitan, Chief of Staff of the Israeli Defence Forces, New York Times, 14 April 1983.
6. “How can we return the occupied territories? There is nobody to return them to.” Golda Maier, March 8, 1969.
7. “There was no such thing as Palestinians, they never existed.” Golda Maier Israeli Prime Minister June 15, 1969
8. “The thesis that the danger of genocide was hanging over us in June 1967 and that Israel was fighting for its physical existence is only bluff, which was born and developed after the war.” Israeli General Matityahu Peled, Ha’aretz, 19 March 1972.
9. David Ben Gurion (the first Israeli Prime Minister): “If I were an Arab leader, I would never sign an agreement with Israel. It is normal; we have taken their country. It is true God promised it to us, but how could that interest them? Our God is not theirs. There has been Anti – Semitism, the Nazis, Hitler, Auschwitz, but was that their fault ? They see but one thing: we have come and we have stolen their country. Why would they accept that?” Quoted by Nahum Goldmann in Le Paraddoxe Juif (The Jewish Paradox), pp121.
10. Ben Gurion also warned in 1948 : “We must do everything to insure they ( the Palestinians) never do return.” Assuring his fellow Zionists that Palestinians will never come back to their homes. “The old will die and the young will forget.”
11. “We have to kill all the Palestinians unless they are resigned to live here as slaves.” Chairman Heilbrun of the Committee for the Re-election of General Shlomo Lahat, the mayor of Tel Aviv, October 1983.
12. “Every time we do something you tell me America will do this and will do that . . . I want to tell you something very clear: Don’t worry about American pressure on Israel. We, the Jewish people, control America, and the Americans know it.” – Israeli Prime Minister, Ariel Sharon, October 3, 2001, to Shimon Peres, as reported on Kol Yisrael radio. (Certainly the FBI’s cover-up of the Israeli spy ring/phone tap scandal suggests that Mr. Sharon may not have been joking.)
13. “We declare openly that the Arabs have no right to settle on even one centimeter of Eretz Israel… Force is all they do or ever will understand. We shall use the ultimate force until the Palestinians come crawling to us on all fours.” Rafael Eitan, Chief of Staff of the Israeli Defense Forces – Gad Becker, Yediot Ahronot 13 April 1983, New York Times 14 April 1983.
14. “We must do everything to ensure they [the Palestinian refugees] never do return” David Ben-Gurion, in his diary, 18 July 1948, quoted in Michael Bar Zohar’s Ben-Gurion: the Armed Prophet, Prentice-Hall, 1967, p. 157.
15. ” … we should prepare to go over to the offensive with the aim of smashing Lebanon, Trans-jordan and Syria… The weak point in the Arab coalition is Lebanon [for] the Moslem regime is artificial and easy to undermine. A Christian state should be established… When we smash the [Arab] Legions strength and bomb Amman, we will eliminate Transjordan, too, and then Syria will fall. If Egypt still dares to fight on, we shall bomb Port Said, Alexandria, and Cairo.” ” David Ben-Gurion, May 1948, to the General Staff. From Ben-Gurion, A Biography, by Michael Ben-Zohar, Delacorte, New York 1978.
16. “We must use terror, assassination, intimidation, land confiscation, and the cutting of all social services to rid the Galilee of its Arab population.” Israel Koenig, “The Koenig Memorandum”
17. “Jewish villages were built in the place of Arab villages. You do not even know the names of these Arab villages, and I do not blame you because geography books no longer exist. Not only do the books not exist, the Arab villages are not there either. Nahlal arose in the place of Mahlul; Kibbutz Gvat in the place of Jibta; Kibbutz Sarid in the place of Huneifis; and Kefar Yehushua in the place of Tal al-Shuman. There is not a single place built in this country that did not have a former Arab population.” Moshe Dayan, address to the Technion, Haifa, reported in Haaretz, April 4, 1969.
18. “We walked outside, Ben-Gurion accompanying us. Allon repeated his question, What is to be done with the Palestinian population?’ Ben-Gurion waved his hand in a gesture which said ‘Drive them out!'” Yitzhak Rabin, leaked censored version of Rabin memoirs, published in the New York Times, 23 October 1979.
19. Rabin’s description of the conquest of Lydda, after the completion of Plan Dalet. “We shall reduce the Arab population to a community of woodcutters and waiters” Uri Lubrani, PM Ben-Gurion’s special adviser on Arab Affairs, 1960. From “The Arabs in Israel” by Sabri Jiryas.
20. “There are some who believe that the non-Jewish population, even in a high percentage, within our borders will be more effectively under our surveillance; and there are some who believe the contrary, i.e., that it is easier to carry out surveillance over the activities of a neighbor than over those of a tenant. [I] tend to support the latter view and have an additional argument:…the need to sustain the character of the state which will henceforth be Jewish…with a non-Jewish minority limited to 15 percent. I had already reached this fundamental position as early as 1940 [and] it is entered in my diary.” Joseph Weitz, head of the Jewish Agency’s Colonization Department. From Israel: an Apartheid State by Uri Davis, p.5.
21. “Everybody has to move, run and grab as many hilltops as they can to enlarge the settlements because everything we take now will stay ours… Everything we don’t grab will go to them.” Ariel Sharon, Israeli Foreign Minister, addressing a meeting of militants from the extreme right-wing Tsomet Party, Agence France Presse, November 15, 1998.
22. “It is the duty of Israeli leaders to explain to public opinion, clearly and courageously, a certain number of facts that are forgotten with time. The first of these is that there is no Zionism,colonialization or Jewish State without the eviction of the Arabs and the expropriation of their lands.” Yoram Bar Porath, Yediot Aahronot, of 14 July 1972.
23. “Spirit the penniless population across the frontier by denying it employment… Both the process of expropriation and the removal of the poor must be carried out discreetly and circumspectly.” Theodore Herzl, founder of the World Zionist Organization, speaking of the Arabs of Palestine,Complete Diaries, June 12, 1895 entry.
24. “One million Arabs are not worth a Jewish fingernail.” — Rabbi Yaacov Perrin, Feb. 27, 1994 [Source: N.Y. Times, Feb. 28, 1994, p. 1]
25. “We Jews, we are the destroyers and will remain the destroyers. Nothing you can do will meet our demands and needs. We will forever destroy because we want a world of our own.” (You Gentiles, by Jewish Author Maurice Samuels, p. 155).
26. “We will have a world government whether you like it or not. The only question is whether that government will be achieved by conquest or consent.” (Jewish Banker Paul Warburg, February 17, 1950, as he testified before the U.S. Senate).
27. “We will establish ourselves in Palestine whether you like it or not…You can hasten our arrival or you can equally retard it. It is however better for you to help us so as to avoid our constructive powers being turned into a destructive power which will overthrow the world.” (Chaim Weizmann, Published in “Judische Rundschau,” No. 4, 1920)
28. “Our race is the Master Race. We are divine gods on this planet. We are as different from the inferior races as they are from insects. In fact, compared to our race, other races are beasts and animals, cattle at best. Other races are considered as human excrement. Our destiny is to rule over the inferior races. Our earthly kingdom will be ruled by our leader with a rod of iron. The masses will lick our feet and serve us as our slaves.” – Israeli prime Minister Menachem Begin in a speech to the Knesset [Israeli Parliament] quoted by Amnon Kapeliouk, “Begin and the Beasts,” New Statesman, June 25, 1982
29. “Tell me, do the evil men of this world have a bad time? They hunt and catch whatever they feel like eating. They don’t suffer from indigestion and are not punished by Heaven. I want Israel to join that club. Maybe the world will then at last begin to fear us instead of feeling sorry. Maybe they will start to tremble, to fear our madness instead of admiring our nobility. Let them tremble; let them call us a mad state. Let them understand that we are a savage country, dangerous to our surroundings, not normal, that we might go wild, that we might start World War Three just like that, or that we might one day go crazy and burn all the oil fields in the Middle East. Even if you’ll prove to me that the present war is a dirty immoral war, I don’t care. We shall start another war, kill and destroy more and more. And do you know why it is all worth it? Because it seems that this war has made us more unpopular among the civilized world.We’ll hear no more of that nonsense about the unique Jewish morality. No more talk about a unique people being a light upon the nations. No more uniqueness and no more sweetness and light. Good riddance.” –Former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon
30. “The Modern Age is the Jewish Age, and the twentieth century, in particular, is the Jewish Century.” -Yuri Slezkine, Professor of History at University of California, Berkeley, “The Jewish Century”; Princeton University Press
31. “What shocks and worries me is the narrow-mindedness and the shortsightedness of our military leaders. They seem to presume that the State of Israel may or even must-behave in the realm of international relations according to the laws of the jungle- -the long chain of false incidents and hostilities we have invented, and so many clashes we have provoked;” – From Diary of Moshe Sharett, former Primer Minister of Israel in Livia Rokach, Israel’s Sacred Terrorism published 980
32. Hebrew essayist Achad Ha-Am, after paying a visit to Palestine in 1891: “Abroad we are accustomed to believe that Israel is almost empty; nothing is grown here and that whoever wishes to buy land could come here and buy what his heart desires. In reality, the situation is not like this. Throughout the country it is difficult to find cultivable land which is not already cultivated.”
33. The Balfour Declaration to Baron Rothchild, on the 2nd of November, 1917: “His Majesty’s Government view with favor the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavors to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine, or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country.”
34. Lord Sydenham, Hansard, House of Lords, 21 June 1922: “If we are going to admit claims on conquest thousands of years ago, the whole world will have to be turned upside down.”
35. Vladimir Jabotinsky, The Iron Wall, 1923: “Zionist colonization must either be terminated or carried out against the wishes of the native population. This colonization can, therefore, be continued and make progress only under the protection of a power independent of the native population – an iron wall, which will be in a position to resist the pressure to the native population. This is our policy towards the Arabs…”
36. Vladimir Jabotinsky, founder of Revisionist Zionism (precursor of Likud), The Iron Wall, 1923: “A voluntary reconciliation with the Arabs is out of the question either now or in the future. If you wish to colonize a land in which people are already living, you must provide a garrison for the land, or find some rich man or benefactor who will provide a garrison on your behalf. Or else-or else, give up your colonization, for without an armed force which will render physically impossible any attempt to destroy or prevent this colonization, colonization is impossible, not difficult, not dangerous, but IMPOSSIBLE!… Zionism is a colonization adventure and therefore it stands or falls by the question of armed force. It is important… to speak Hebrew, but, unfortunately, it is even more important to be able to shoot – or else I am through with playing at colonizing.”
37. David Ben Gurion, future Prime Minister of Israel, 1937, Ben Gurion and the Palestine Arabs, Oxford University Press, 1985: “We must expel Arabs and take their places.”
38. Joseph Weitz, head of the Jewish Agency’s Colonization Department in 1940. From “A Solution to the Refugee Problem”: “Between ourselves it must be clear that there is no room for both peoples together in this country. We shall not achieve our goal if the Arabs are in this small country. There is no other way than to transfer the Arabs from here to neighboring countries – all of them. Not one village, not one tribe should be left.”
39. Israeli official Arthur Lourie in a letter to Walter Eytan, director general of the Israeli Foreign Ministry (ISA FM 2564/22). From Benny Morris, “The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem 1947-49”, p. 297: “…if people become accustomed to the large figure and we are actually obliged to accept the return of the refugees, we may find it difficult, when faced with hordes of claimants, to convince the world that not all of these formerly lived in Israeli territory. It would, in any event, seem desirable to minimize the numbers…than otherwise.”
40. David Ben-Gurion, May 1948, to the General Staff. From Ben- Gurion, A Biography, by Michael Ben-Zohar, Delacorte, New York 1978: “We should prepare to go over to the offensive. Our aim is to smash Lebanon, Trans-Jordan, and Syria. The weak point is Lebanon, for the Moslem regime is artificial and easy for us to undermine. We shall establish a Christian state there, and then we will smash the Arab Legion, eliminate Trans-Jordan; Syria will fall to us. We then bomb and move on and take Port Said, Alexandria and Sinai.”
41. David Ben-Gurion, one of the father founders of Israel, described Zionist aims in 1948: “A Christian state should be established [in Lebanon], with its southern border on the Litani river. We will make an alliance with it. When we smash the Arab Legion’s strength and bomb Amman, we will eliminate Transjordan too, and then Syria will fall. If Egypt still dares to fight on, we shall bomb Port Said, Alexandria and Cairo… And in this fashion, we will end the war and settle our forefathers’ account with Egypt, Assyria, and Aram”
42. [Begin, and Yitzhak Shamir who were members of the party became Prime Ministers.] Albert Einstein, Hanna Arendt and other prominent Jewish Americans, writing in The New York Times, protest the visit to America of Menachem Begin, December 1948: “Among the most disturbing political phenomena of our time is the emergence in the newly created State of Israel of the Freedom Party (Herut), a political party closely akin in its organization, method, political philosophy and social appeal to the Nazi and Fascist parties.”
43. Martin Buber, Jewish Philosopher, addressed Prime Minister Ben Gurion on the moral character of the state of Israel with reference to the Arab refugees in March 1949. “We will have to face the reality that Israel is neither innocent, nor redemptive. And that in its creation, and expansion; we as Jews, have caused what we historically have suffered; a refugee population in Diaspora.”
44. Moshe Dayan (Israel Defense and Foreign Minister), on February 12 1952. Radio “Israel.”: “It lies upon the people’s shoulders to prepare for the war, but it lies upon the Israeli army to carry out the fight with the ultimate object of erecting the Israeli Empire.”
45. Martin Buber, to a New York audience, Jewish Newsletter, June 2, 1958: “When we [followers of the prophetic Judaism] returned to Palestine…the majority of Jewish people preferred to learn from Hitler rather than from us.”
46. Aba Eban (the Israeli Foreign Minister) stated arrogantly. New York Times June 19, 1967: “If the General Assembly were to vote by 121 votes to 1 in favor of “Israel” returning to the armistice lines– (pre June 1967 borders) “Israel” would refuse to comply with the decision.”
47. Dr. Israel Shahak, Chairperson of the Israeli League for Human and Civil Rights, and a survivor of the Bergen Belsen concentration camp, Commenting on the Israeli military’s Emergency Regulations following the 1967 War. Palestine, vol. 12, December 1983: “Hitler’s legal power was based upon the ‘Enabling Act’, which was passed quite legally by the Reichstag and which allowed the Fuehrer and his representatives, in plain language, to be what they wanted, or in legal language, to issue regulations having the force of law. Exactly the same type of act was passed by the Knesset [Israeli’s Parliament] immediately after the 1067 conquest granting the Israeli governor and his representatives the power of Hitler, which they use in Hitlerian manner.”
48. Joseph Weitz, Director of the Jewish National Fund, the Zionist agency charged with acquiring Palestinian land, Circa 194. Machover Israca, January 5, 1973 /p.2: “The only solution is Eretz Israel [Greater Israel], or at least Western Eretz Israel [all the land west of Jordan River], without Arabs. There is no room for compromise on this point … We must not leave a single village, not a single tribe.”
49. Israeli Rabbi Yitzhak Ginsburg, Inferring that killing isn’t murder if the victim is Gentile. Jerusalem Post, June 19,1989: “Jewish blood and a goy’s [gentile’s] blood are not the same.”
50. Benyamin Netanyahu, then Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister, former Prime Minister of Israel, tells students at Bar Ilan University, From the Israeli journal Hotam, November 24, 1989: “Israel should have exploited the repression of the demonstrations in China, when world attention focused on that country, to carry out mass expulsions among the Arabs of the territories.”
51. Former Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir declares at a Tel Aviv memorial service for former Likud leaders, November 1990. Jerusalem Domestic Radio Service: “The past leaders of our movement left us a clear message to keep Eretz Israel from the Sea to the Jordan River for future generations, for the mass aliya [immigration], and for the Jewish people, all of whom will be gathered into this country.”
52. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, quoted in Associated Press, November 16, 2000: “If we thought that instead of 200 Palestinian fatalities, 2,000 dead would put an end to the fighting at a stroke, we would use much more force….”
53. Ben Gurion: In 1899, Davis Triestsch wrote to Herzl: ” I would suggest to you to come round in time to the “Greater Palestine” program before it is too late… the Basle program must contain the words “Great Palestine” or “Palestine and its neighboring lands” otherwise it’s nonsense. You do not get ten million Jews into a land of 25,000 Km2″. ” The present map of Palestine was drawn by the British mandate. The Jewish people have another map which our youth and adults should strive to fulfill — From the Nile to the Euphrates.”
54. Vladimir Jabotinsky (the founder and advocate of the Zionist terrorist organizations), Quoted by Maxime Rodinson in Peuple Juif ou Problem Juif. (Jewish People or Jewish Problem): “Has any People ever been seen to give up their territory of their own free will? In the same way, the Arabs of Palestine will not renounce their sovereignty without violence.”
violence.”
|“Accusations made by a well-established society about how a people it is oppressing is breaking rules to attain its rights do not have much credence.”
(Shlomo Ben-Ami, 2000)
|“Let there be no doubt — the United States of America stands with the State of Israel also because it is in our national interests to stand with the State of Israel.”
(Nancy Pelosi, April 1, 2003)
|“I have learned that the state of Israel cannot be ruled in our generation without deceit and adventurism.”
(Moshe Shertok, 1950s)
|“God bless you. God bless our men and women serving on the frontlines today. And God bless our special relationship between the United States of America and the State of Israel.”
(Nancy Pelosi, April 1, 2003)
|“. it’s utterly hypocritical for Israelis to wonder aloud why Palestinians don’t pursue a non-violent strategy. One obvious reason is that, whenever they have, Israel brutally represses it.”
(Norman G. Finkelstein, 11 September 2003)
|“The Promised Land extends from the River of Egypt to the Euphrates. It includes parts of Syria and Lebanon.”
(Yehudah Leib Fischmann, 1947)
|“Everybody has to move, run and grab as many hilltops as they can to enlarge the settlements because everything we take now will stay ours… Everything we don’t grab will go to them.”
(Ariel (Arik) Sharon, 17 Bovember 1998)
|“We walked outside, Ben-Gurion accompanying us. Allon repeated his question, ‘What is to be done with the Palestinian population?’ Ben-Gurion waved his hand in a gesture which said ‘Drive them out!’”
(Yitzhak Rabin, July 1948)
|“Ours will be a brutal land of pens stretching between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean that will make South African apartheid pale.”
(Yigal Bronner, 17 September 2003)
|“Sharon certainly does have a plan: to protect Eretz Yisrael, avoid returning any territories and make sure the settlements stay where they are. Everything else is tactics.”
(Aluf Benn, 18 September 2003)
|“Arabs in Israel … have no right to serve in the Israel Defense Forces, to marry a Jew in Israel according to state law, or even to study in the language of the majority.”
(Amnon Rubinstein, 18 September 2003)
|“The British told us that there are some hundred thousand negroes [‘kushim’] and for those there is no value.”
(Chaim Weizmann, around 1917)
|“Israel must be like a mad dog, too dangerous to bother.”
(Moshe Dayan, unknown date)
|“All these events [in the biblical books of Exodus and Joshua] are practically contradicted by archaeology.”
(Ze’ev Herzog, 23 December 1999)
|“In fact, I cannot think of any other country on earth that, in full view of nightly TV audiences, has performed such miracles of detailed sadism against an entire society and gotten away with it.”
(Edward Said, September 25, 2003)
|“Is it conceivable that somebody on our side has decided that all of Palestinian society is the target? … [Israel’s] war without questions intensifies and broadens the circles of hatred for generations.”
(Alex Fishman, October 2003)
|“make their life so bitter that they will transfer themselves willingly”
(Binyamin (Benny) Elon, some date around 2003)
|“[Some people believe] a mistaken claim holding that Zionism’s main rationale was to create a sanctuary for persecuted Jews”
(David Breakstone, 5 November 2003)
|“I am prepared, as an American and a Jew, to make the well being of Israel my primary concern”
(Gary Rosenblatt, 7 November 2003)
|“I want the Arabs to see Jewish lights every night 500 meters from them.”
(Ariel (Arik) Sharon, 1980)
|“We’re involved here … in a struggle for the existence of the State of Israel as the state of the Jews, as opposed to those who want to force us to be a state of all its citizens.”
(Limor Livnat, 2002)
|“Israel and the Palestinians are sinking together into the mud of the “one state.” The question is no longer whether it will be binational, but which model to choose.”
(Meron Benvenisti, 20 November 2003)
|“Benny Morris used to be a “Young Turk”, but now he’s become an old jerk with a vengenace.”
(Avi Shlaim, 8 November 2003)
|“The trees grow back and ultimately we hope to harvest them in the place of the unwanted inhabitants of the area.”
(Yossi Peli, 14 November 2003)
|“It was decided and carried out: they washed her, cut her hair, raped her and killed her.”
(David Ben-Gurion, 1949)
|“What answer do we have to the question: Why should Natasha from Kiev, whose ancestors had no connection to the Jewish people, be preferred to Ahmad, whose family tilled the land around Safed for centuries?”
(Jonathan (Jonathon) Rosenblum, 1999)
|“Today there is no separation [between an anti-Semitism that should be condemned and a legitimate criticism toward Israel’s policies]. We are talking about collective anti-Semitism.”
(Ariel (Arik) Sharon, 24 November 2003)
|“The failure to differentiate between civilians and terrorists turns all the Palestinians into potential suicide bombers.”
(Yosef Paritzky, 2003)
|“The most valuable part of the Jewish nation is already in Palestine, and those Jews living outside Palestine are not too important.”
(Chaim Weizmann, 1942)
|“One Cow in Palestine is worth more than all the Jews in Poland.”
(Yitzhak (Izaak) Greenbaum, 18 February 1943)
|“The Zionist movement was a partner to this crime [of abandoning European Jews to the Holocaust]. Its policy was to settle Palestine with Jews and those Jews they could not use were as good as dead.”
(Yossi Schwartz, June 2003)
|“If I knew that it would be possible to save all the children in Germany by bringing them over to England and only half of them by transporting them to Eretz Israel, then I opt for the second alternative.”
(David Ben-Gurion, 1938)
|“In principle I support Zionism, but there are difficulties with solving the Jewish question. Our experiment in Birobidzan failed, because the Jews prefer to live in cities.”
(Stalin, 11 February 1945)
|“Fear of being slandered as ‘anti-Semites’ means we are abetting terrible deeds in the Middle East.”
(Robert Fisk, 17 April 2001)
|“Without an internationally recognized provocation, an Israeli invasion of Lebanon would have a devastating effect on the United States.”
(Alexander Haig, 1982)
|“My step on the road to reality was not taken until 1904, when I appear to have become fully aware of the Arab peril.”
(Israel Zangwill, 1904)
|“[The Jewish immigrants from Arab countries are] human dust lacking language, education, roots, tradition or national dreams.”
(David Ben-Gurion, unknown date)
|“The United Nations is under no more of a legal obligation to maintain Zionism in Israel than it is to maintain apartheid in South Africa.”
(William Thomas Mallison, 1986)
|“Ben-Gurion said that anyone who approaches the Zionist problem from a moral aspect, he is not a Zionist.”
(Moshe Dayan, September 1967)
|“Is this the way to occupy Hebron? A couple of artillery bombardments on Hebron and not a single ‘Hebronite’ would have remained there. Is this the way to occupy [East] Jerusalem [without driving most of the Arabs out].”
(Yigal Allon, November 1967)
|“Our plans for large-scale immigration offered Germany an additional advantage in that they would fulfil one of her avowed aims, namely, to rid Europe of the Jews.”
(Nathan (Natan) Friedman-Yellin, 1978)
|“[The] formula for the parameters of a unilateral solution are: To maximize the number of Jews; to minimize the number of Palestinians; not to withdraw to the 1967 border and not to divide Jerusalem.”
(Ehud Olmert, November 2003)
|“the impression is that all of Israel is turning into one big settlement in the territories.”
(Lily Galili, 18 December 2003)
|“I cannot rid myself of the feeling that the unfortunate Jews of Europe’s DP camps are helpless hostages for whom statehood has been made the only ransom.”
(Arthur Hays Sulzberger, 1946)
|“Do all you can to immediately and quickly purge the conquered territories of all hostile elements … The residents should be helped to leave [these] areas.”
(Moshe Carmel, 31 October 1948)
|“What we wanted to escape in Vilna we found here. … There, hatred was directed against Jews, here against Arabs. The class struggles were the same, with homeless sleeping in the street.”
(Meir Vilner, 1998)
|“We don’t differentiate between ordinary Palestinians and Palestinians who claim to be journalists.”
(Daniel Seaman, 2003)
|“I am sorry, I never thought I was shooting at Jews, I would never shoot a Jew.”
(Israeli soldier who shot Gil Naamati, December 2003)
|“[Ariel Sharon has a strong tendency] to not tell the truth.”
(David Ben-Gurion, some date in the early 1950s)
|“Since Ben Gurion first remarked in his diary 50 years ago that the young officer had a strong tendency “to not tell the truth,” Sharon has improved his art form.”
(Gideon Samet, 7 January 2004)
|“it is clear that the present government of Israel simply does not tell the truth.”
(Arthur Hertzberg, 7 January 2004)
|“There is, of course, a moral problem with the expectation that the rules of engagement should be different for Israelis and Palestinians, even when the situations are similar. It appears to be racial discrimination.”
(Amos Harel, 7 January 2004)
|“Zionist colonialism inhabits the space between two extinct models — those provided by South Africa and French practice in Algeria. It is not a blend of the two, but rather a distillation of the worst in each.”
(Azmi Bishara, 8 January 2004)
|“[Lebanese property law forbids the acquisition of real estate by non-Lebanese persons] “who do not possess citizenship issued by a state recognised by Lebanon.””
(Lebanese Parliament, 2002)
|“[Regarding the Israeli treatment of Palestinians in Gaza] You are almost getting a situation like the Warsaw ghetto – people can’t get in or out. They can’t work, they can’t sell anything. There is this gradual squeeze.”
(Jenny Tonge, June 2003)
|“Apparently the [Israeli] public is accepting a situation in which military activity in Palestinian towns is accompanied by indiscriminate killing.”
(Haaretz editorial writer, 29 January 2004)
|“Whoever [Arab stopped at a checkpoint] does not act nicely gets beaten. … We have clubs for that. … Sometimes I might just not like his face. … And then he gets one too. Just a way of passing the time.”
(An Israeli policewoman, 16 January 2004)
|“Many agree that the moment there is an Arab majority west of the Jordan, without a [peace] settlement, it will be very difficult for Israel. … We urge Israel to act before that moment.”
(Simon McDonald, 9 February 2004)
|“The right to be married is a humanitarian right recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, but not in the State of Israel, which has committed to uphold this declaration.”
(Naomi Chazan, 4 February 2004)
|“[Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, a Gush Emunim leader] explains that while God requires other, normal nations to abide by abstract codes of “justice and righteousness,” such laws do not apply to Jews.”
(Ian Lustick, 1988)
|“in a debate setting, it takes 30 seconds to create a lie, to spin a lie, and then five minutes to disprove it. So in a debate setting, lies win. I feel like that’s something you see in the media.”
(Wendy Pearlman, 11 February 2004)
|“In this difficult time we must again reaffirm we are enlisted for the duration-and reaffirm our belief that the cause of Israel must be the cause of America-and the cause of people of conscience everywhere.”
(John Kerry, 17 February 2004)
|“the separation fence is inching further into the territory of the West Bank, in such a degree that the cantonisation of Palestinian territory begins to raise question about the viability of a Palestinian state.”
(Pat Cox, 24 February 2004)
|“It is just a horrible thought that such people are working for the Americans in Iraq.”
(Richard Goldstone, February 2004)
|“where a person makes anti-Israeli statements that challenge the legitimacy of the existence of the state of Israel, that to me is concealed anti-Semitism.”
(Michael Brecher, November 2003)
|““The difference between a Jewish soul and the souls of non-Jews…is greater and deeper than the difference between a human soul and the souls of cattle.””
(Abraham Isaac (Avraham Yitzhak) Hacohen Kook, some date before 1935)
|“The Israeli government seemingly cultivates this fear of existential threat.”
(Amira Hass, 24 March 2004)
|“the targeted killing of [PFLP] general secretary Abu Ali Mustafa … was the direct motivation for the decision to go after Ze’evi.”
(Uzi Benziman, 26 March 2004)
|“Nobody is more expert than Israelis at emotional extortion. That’s why every condemnation of the killing of Palestinian children, even by friends, is immediately interpreted as an expression of anti-Semitism.”
(Ze’ev (Zeev) Sternhell, 2 April 2004)
|“The British Government has made it repeatedly clear that so-called “targeted assassinations” of this kind are unlawful, unjustified and counter-productive.”
(Jack Straw, 17 April 2004)
|“Everybody is somebody’s Jew. And today the Palestinians are the Jews of the Israelis.”
(Primo Levi, 1982)
|“Just because Bush is for it [Sharon’s unilateral plan] doesn’t mean we have to be against it … As long as it is good for the security of Israel and helps bring down the level of violence, then Kerry is for it.”
(Nathan Guttman, 25 April 2004)
|“I believe that when Jews behave and act like Nazis, they should be compared to Nazis. This wouldn’t be a sweeping condemnation of Jews, but rather a rejection of evil actions, behaviour and dogmas.”
(Mahmud Nammura, 29 April 2004)
|“In dealing with the Palestinians, Israel stops acting as a law-abiding country. That is the crux of the matter.”
(Ada Ravon, 22 February 2004)
|“I have a 100 percent record – not a 99, a 100 percent record – of sustaining the special relationship and friendship that we have with Israel.”
(John Kerry, 19 April 2004)
|“The Americans do not understand the first thing about the Middle East and the Arabs. … Israel is now reaping the benefits of this ignorance. But the benevolent hour is waning.”
(Aluf Benn, 13 May 2004)
|“Israel must … release the only reserves of land [in the Gaza Strip, one of the most crowded places on the planet], which are in Israeli hands.”
(Ze’ev Schiff, 21 May 2004)
|“The residents of Lod must be expelled quickly, without classifying them according to age … implement immediately.”
(Yitzhak Rabin, 12 July 1948)
|“Every mother should know that, however cute their son was before he went into the army, he will emerge very different after three years – not knowing right from wrong.”
(Various Israeli soliders, 24 June 2004)
|“the honour of Jews throughout the world demands the renunciation of political Zionism”
(Sir Isaac Isaacs, 1946)
|“Over the past 20 years I’ve learned there’s a quick way of figuring just how badly Israel is behaving. There’s a brisk uptick in the number of articles here accusing “the left” of anti-Semitism.”
(Alexander Cockburn, 16 May 2002)
|“The separation fence is marketed to the Israeli public as a reasonable security measure meant to separate Palestinians from Israelis; in reality, the only separation it offers is between Palestinians and their land.”
(Oren Medicks, 30 May 2003)
|“The anti-Semites will become our most loyal friends, the anti-Semites nations will become our allies.”
(Theodore Herzl, 1901)
|“How will the region look the day after unilateral separation?
The Palestinians will bombard us with artillery fire – and we will have to retaliate. But at least the war will be at the fence – not in kindergartens in Tel Aviv and Haifa.Will Israel be prepared to fight this war?First of all, the fence is not built like the Berlin Wall. It’s a fence that we will be guarding on either side. Instead of entering Gaza, the way we did last week, we will tell the Palestinians that if a single missile is fired over the fence, we will fire 10 in response. And women and children will be killed, and houses will be destroyed. After the fifth such incident, Palestinian mothers won’t allow their husbands to shoot Kassams, because they will know what’s waiting for them.
Second of all, when 2.5 million people live in a closed-off Gaza, it’s going to be a human catastrophe. Those people will become even bigger animals than they are today, with the aid of an insane fundamentalist Islam. The pressure at the border will be awful. It’s going to be a terrible war. So, if we want to remain alive, we will have to kill and kill and kill. All day, every day.
While CNN has its cameras at the wall?
If we don’t kill, we will cease to exist. The only thing that concerns me is how to ensure that the boys and men who are going to have to do the killing will be able to return home to their families and be normal human beings.
What will the end result of all this killing be?
The Palestinians will be forced to realize that demography is no longer significant, because we’re here and they’re there. And then they will begin to ask for “conflict management” talks – not that dirty word “peace.” Peace is a word for believers, and I have no tolerance for believers – neither those who wear yarmulkes nor those who pray to the God of peace. There are those who make pilgrimages to the Baba Sali and the tombs in Hebron, and those who make pilgrimages to Kikar Rabin in Tel Aviv. Both are dangerous.
Unilateral separation doesn’t guarantee “peace” – it guarantees a Zionist-Jewish state with an overwhelming majority of Jews; it guarantees the kind of safety that will return tourists to the country; and it guarantees one other important thing. Between 1948 and 1967, the fence was a fence, and 400,000 people left the West Bank voluntarily. This is what will happen after separation. If a Palestinian cannot come into Tel Aviv for work, he will look in Iraq, or Kuwait, or London. I believe that there will be movement out of the area.
”
|“When we thought that a village was harbouring rebels, we�d go there and mark one of the large houses. Then, if an incident was traced to that village, we�d blow up the house we�d marked.”
(Hugh Foot, uncertain date after 1938)
|“Hamas was also established under Israel’s aegis and with its encouragement.”
(Reuven Pedatzur, 16 August 2004)
|“The question is whether the ultra-Orthodox public in Israel, including its leaders and its spokesmen, is prepared to rid itself entirely of the view that non-Jews are not really human beings.”
(Alexander Yakobson, 16 August 2004)
|“The method that had been used … to bring coercion and duress on other nations in the General Assembly bordered closely on scandal.”
(James Forrestal, before May 1949)
|“Only a few acknowledged that the father’s story of return, redemption and liberation was also a story of conquest, displacement, oppression and death.”
(Yaron Ezrahi, December 1997)
|“Anyone who doesn’t believe in a Jewish majority is not a Zionist – at least not according to the accepted Israeli definition of Zionism.”
(Tom Segev, 20 August 2004)
|“I had my ups and downs during four years as prisoner of war in Germany, but the Germans never treated me as harshly as the Israelis are treating the Arabs of Gaza Strip, the majority of whom are women and children.”
(Michael Adams, 26 January 1968)
|“When I go into churches in the 4th District, there are only two countries I pray for: Israel and the United States.”
(Robert Aderholt, 5 September 2004)
|“Our lives come first.”
(Rabbi Akiba (Akiva) ben Joseph, uttered around AD 132, but cited as justification for killing Palestinian civilians by Zionist rabbis in 2004)
|“Possibly we are too sensitive about all forms of anti-Semitism.”
(Reuven Rivlin, 7 September 2004)
|“What good is freedom of speech if we don’t use it?”
(Juan Cole, 9 September 2004)
|“Zionism is in essence the Zionism of transfer. The transfer of the Jewish nation from the diaspora to Zion and the transfer of the Arabs [out of all of Palestine].”
(Rehavam (‘Gandhi’) Ze’evi, before 2001)
|“When I discover that my freedom comes at the expense of the Palestinians in Jenin, I can’t accept it. I don’t want freedom at someone else’s expense.”
(Tali Fahima, 17 September 2004)
|“We executed Bernadotte because he …endangered the status of Jerusalem by his declared intention of turning her into an international city.”
(Yehoshua Zeitler, some date after 1948)
|“I’d say give Falluja 48 hours notice. Every civilian must leave because we are turning Falluja into a free-fire zone to eliminate the people that are engaged in terror. After that I would use the 500-pound bombs.”
(Ed Koch, 28 September 2004)
|“In my childhood I have suffered fear, hunger and humiliation when I passed from the Warsaw Ghetto, through labour camps, to Buchenwald. Today, as a citizen of Israel, I cannot accept the systematic destruction of cities, towns and refugee camps. I cannot accept the technocratic cruelty of the bombing, destroying and killing of human beings.
I hear too many familiar sounds today, sounds which are being amplified by the war. I hear “dirty Arabs” and I remember “dirty Jews”. I hear about “closed areas” and I remember ghettos and camps. I hear “two-legged beasts” and I remember “Untermenschen” (subhumans). I hear about tightening the siege, clearing the area, pounding the city into submission and I remember suffering, destruction, death, blood and murder. Too many things in Israel remind me of too many things from my childhood.”
|“In our country there is room only for the Jews. We shall say to the Arabs: Get out! If they don’t agree, if they resist, we shall drive them out by force.”
(Ben-Zion Dinur, 1972)
|“[The court decision to free Yehoshua Elitzur after killing Sael Jabara means that] it is possible to kill a Palestinian and then go home to rest.”
(Ahmed Tibi, 30 September 2004)
|“Are we terrorists for resisting when they come and destroy our homes and kill us? They say it is to stop the Qassams. How many rockets have they fired at our homes?”
(Palestinian resistance, 1 October 2004)
|“God says, ‘I’m going to judge those who carve up the West Bank and Gaza Strip; It’s my land and keep your hands off it.’”
(Pat Robertson, 5 October 2004)
|“The significance of our disengagement plan is the freezing of the peace process. It supplies the formaldehyde necessary so there is no political process with the Palestinians.”
(Dov Weisglass, 6 October 2004)
|“This just creates death, destruction and rage. When the army went into Beit Hanoun, it created many more suicide bombers.”
(Raji Sourani, 8 October 2004)
|“Israelis are deluding themselves if they believe that a “one state, one reservation” solution can be repackaged and sold to the Palestinians as a “two state solution”.”
(Michael Tarazi, 20 October 2004)
|“It is Israeli military tactics that the US now apes in places like Falluja and Najaf.”
(Simon Tisdall, 20 October 2004)
|“When we have settled the land, all the Arabs will be able to do about it will be to scurry around like drugged cockroaches in a bottle.”
(Rafael (‘Raful’) Eitan, 14 April 1983)
|“We have to do everything to make [Palestinians] so miserable they will leave.”
(Rafael (‘Raful’) Eitan, 1980)
|“the Phalange [Israel’s Christian allies in Lebanon] will organize tiny little houses for the Palestinians”
(Rafael (‘Raful’) Eitan, September 1982)
|“It’s a pleasure to see how the Arabs are killing one another.”
(Rafael (‘Raful’) Eitan, some date before the mid 1980s)
|“To punish parents for their sons’ deeds works well with Arabs.”
(Rafael (‘Raful’) Eitan, some date before the mid 1980s)
|“Under no circumstances must we touch land belonging to fellahs or worked by them. Only if a fellah leaves his place of settlement, should we offer to buy his land, at an appropriate price.”
(David Ben-Gurion, 1920)
|“The assets of the Jewish National Home must be created exclusively through our own work, for only the product of the Hebrew labor can serve as the national estate.”
(David Ben-Gurion, some date before 1948)
|“We must use terror, assassination, intimidation, land confiscation, and the cutting of all social services to rid the Galilee of its Arab population.”
(David Ben-Gurion, May 1948)
|“Well done, now give it back to them.”
(David Ben-Gurion, June 1967)
|“If it could happen in the country of Kant and Beethoven, it can happen everywhere. If we don’t defend democracy, democracy will not defend us!”
(Aharon Barak, some date before 2004)
|“the Arabs are worms, everywhere they are worms. Under the ground, above the ground, and everywhere else.”
(Yehiel Hazan, 13 December 2004)
|“For him [Moshe Ya’alon], in fact, it [the Al-Aqsa Intifada] is the second half of 1948.”
(Amir Oren, 17 November 2000)
|“The Israelis argue that the Arabs will never receive all the rights they deserve as long as they do not serve in the IDF. The Druze in Isfiya and in Daliat al-Carmel serve in the IDF and they don’t get their rights.”
(Nimr Nimr, Spring 2004)
|“There is an invented tradition, and they accept it. It happened to the Druze just like it happened to many other minorities in the world.”
(Kais M. Firro, 23 December 2004)
|““[The Israeli Arabs are a fifth column] that sucks on the udders of the country.””
(Raphael (Rafi) Israeli, 2002)
|“In Huwara checkpoint the soldiers are going up and down with a mega-phone saying “vote for Abu Mazin and then you won’t have any checkpoints”!”
(Anne Gwynne, 5 January 2005)
|“If the views of the advanced Zionists prevail there is trouble ahead. Many, very many, intelligent and informed Jews admit this. It is conceded that the present inhabitants of Palestine have occupied their lands for centuries; indeed, some of the Syrian communities claim descent from the Hittites who were in possession at the dawn of history.
Be this as it may, all who know the situation from actual contact and not merely from propaganda leaflets admit that these people have dwelt in their present homes for two thousand years, that the occupancy of the Jews does not go back to immemorial times, and that their sojourn before the Dispersion was brief. Why should these “old settlers” be expelled, they ask, to make room for newcomers who are ill informed as to the way of life that would be imposed upon them in the promised land of dreams, which in actual experience would prove a great disappointment?”
|“If the views of the advanced Zionists prevail there is trouble ahead. Many, very many, intelligent and informed Jews admit this. It is conceded that the present inhabitants of Palestine have occupied their lands for centuries; indeed, some of the Syrian communities claim descent from the Hittites who were in possession at the dawn of history.
Be this as it may, all who know the situation from actual contact and not merely from propaganda leaflets admit that these people have dwelt in their present homes for two thousand years, that the occupancy of the Jews does not go back to immemorial times, and that their sojourn before the Dispersion was brief. Why should these “old settlers” be expelled, they ask, to make room for newcomers who are ill informed as to the way of life that would be imposed upon them in the promised land of dreams, which in actual experience would prove a great disappointment?”
|“I believe it was the intention of the Zionists, right from the beginning, to dispossess the Palestinians from their homes, and I believe the British Government was aware of this.”
(Arnold J. Toynbee, 22 May 1971)
|“Far worse than the more celebrated King David Hotel attack, which only killed 95 British and Arabs, and which led to the garroting of two British sergeants at Nathanya, was the attack on the small Arab village of Deir Yassin, in which 254 women, children, and old men were killed and their bodies thrown down a well on April 9, 1948. This particular village… west of Jerusalem, had managed to keep out of the fighting until that moment when the Haganah Commander David Shaltiti noted that Deir Yassin had been quiet since the beginning of the disturbances… not mentioned in any attacks on Jews, and one of the few places which had not given a foothold to terrorist bands.
Deir Yassin had done nothing to provoke an Israeli attack and had lived in peace with it’s Israeli neighbors. They had even cooperated with the Jewish Agency and was said by Jerusalem newspapers to have driven out some Arab militants.
No warning was given of an impending attack, although Begin said, ‘the villagers had been warned beforehand.’ The initial resistance of Deir Yassin was easily overcome, and all the inhabitants were ordered into the village square. Here they were lined up against a wall and shot, one eye witness said her sister who was 9 months pregnant was shot in the back of the neck. Her assailants then cut open her stomach with a butcher knife and extracted the unborn baby. When an Arab woman tried to take the baby, she was shot. According to eye witnesses, female members of this Jewish gang, matched the savagery of their male counterparts. Women were raped before the eyes of their children, before being murdered and dumped down the well and even representatives of the International Red Cross who were inured to scenes of violence became nauseated by what they saw.”
|“Consider the question of the Soviet Jews. It does not seem to be understood in the West the Jews are not discriminated against as Jews in the allocation of exit permits. Not only comparatively but absolutely, very many more Jews have been allowed to emigrate than have members of any other group. Last year 33,000 arrived in Israel (not to mention others who set out in that direction and switched destination en route).
The rate is now running at 3,000 a month. But it would not be possible to find even one hundredth of that number who were granted visas among Tartars or Ukrainians or Armenians. Or even plain Russians.
When ordinary Soviet citizens are told that a vital trade agreement awarding their country most-favoured-nation status with the US is being blocked in Congress because Soviet Jews are demanding as an absolute right something few other inhabitants can expect as a special privilege – then the result is likely to be spontaneous outbreaks of anti-Semitism.”
|“The last thing on earth that interested the Zionist leaders was humanitarian work, saving victims and refugees.”
(Moshe Menuhin, 1965)
|“To maintain the status quo will not do. We have to set up a dynamic state bent upon expansion.”
(David Ben-Gurion, 1954)
|“We must do everything to ensure they [the Palestinian refugees] never do return!”
(David Ben-Gurion, 18 July 1948)
|“Take the American Declaration of Independence for instance. It contains no mention of the territorial limits. We are not obliged to state the limits of our State.”
(David Ben-Gurion, 14 May 1948)
|“the basic story here is not one of two national movements that are confronting each other; the basic story is that of natives and settlers. It’s the story of natives who feel that people who came from across the sea infiltrated their natural habitat and dispossessed them.
The result is that the conquering immigrants are victorious in every battle because they utilize the technological and cultural advantages that Western civilization has made available to them. But these settler immigrants are unable to enjoy the fruits of their victory. They take over the land but fail to achieve tranquillity, fail to entrench peace for themselves.”
|“I oppose the lachrymose conception of Jewish history that treats Judaism as a sheer succession of miseries and persecutions.”
(Salo Wittmayer Baron, before 1985)
|“After all, we Jews are also interested, for example, that fundamentalist Islam’s plans to destroy us be described in Nazi terms, as they should be, to elicit the necessary horrified response.”
(Yair Sheleg, 29 April 2003)
|“[I have no interest in] your state of the Judenrats and Kastners”
(Rudolf Vrba, some date after 1987)
|“We’ll know for sure real freedom has dawned in Iraq when Baghdad orders U.S. troops out, raises oil prices, rebuilds its armed forces, and renews support for the Palestinian cause.”
(Eric Margolis, 30 January 2005)
|“This is where I am different from my friends in the left: because I am truly a native son of immigrants, who is drawn to the Arab culture and the Arabic language because it is here. It is the land. And I really am a neo-Canaanite. I love everything that springs from this soil. Whereas the right, certainly, but the left, too, hates Arabs. The Arabs bother them – they complicate things. The subject generates moral questions and that generates cultural unease.
That’s why the left wants this terrible wall, which in my view is anti-geography, anti-history and anti-human. That’s why the left wants to hide behind this wall, which in my view is the rape of the land. That’s why they are fleeing from Jerusalem and fleeing from the landscape and the soil and huddling in Tel Aviv and concentrating only on how to screw Vicki Knafo, how to lord it over the Moroccans.”
|“If, in the course of many years, they [the Jews] become a majority in the country they virtually would take it over.”
(Winston S. Churchill, 22 June 1921)
|“I am looking after the Jewish majority. the majority in Jerusalem. That is why we are here, to take care of that.”
(Teddy Kollek, 24 January 1982)
|“Yes, we entertain great respect for Hitler. Hitler has saved Germany. Without him, it would have perished four years ago. And we would have gone along with Hitler if he had only given up his anti-Semitism.”
(follower of Jabotinsky, 31 May 1932)
|“Take the American declaration of Independence. It contains no mention of territorial limits. We are not obliged to fix the limits of the State.”
(Moshe Dayan, 10 August 1967)
|“My family arrived in Morocco before Islam. So I am not a stranger; I am not a Jew serving strangers … so I come out of this more determined, and I don’t want anyone to take away my Morocco.”
(Andr� Azoulay, October 2003)
|“The Sharm el-Sheikh summit today [8 February 2005] will be a show of strength for the realists. Mubarak, who is approaching a fifth term as president, convened the meeting as a response to Bush’s State of the Union challenge to Egypt: “And the great and proud nation of Egypt, which showed the way toward peace in the Middle East, can now show the way toward democracy in the Middle East.”
The deal is simple: Sharon grants legitimacy to the Egyptian regime and the existing regional order, against the “tsunami” of elections in Iraq and the American call for democratization. In exchange, Sharon will receive public recognition in the Arab world, where he was rejected until now as an oppressor of the Palestinians.”
|“I am a black South African, and if I were to change the names, a description of what is happening in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank could describe events in South Africa.”
(Desmond Tutu, 1989)
|“insistence on the dream of the Greater Land of Israel could, because of the absence of Palestinian emigration eastward and the impossibility of separation on demographic grounds that exist nowadays, be turned into a nightmare where the State of Israel maintains an apartheid regime, with the Jews rejecting the demand by a majority of the Arabs for equal civil rights.
The international excommunication and pressure to change the situation could lead to a binational state led by an Arab majority in the Knesset that hurries to cancel the Law of Return and open the gates of the country to Palestinians from the world over. The economic fate of a state of Palestine-Israel, which would still be better than its neighbors, would turn into a magnet for the poor in the region, something that would motivate that Jewish population that could afford it to emigrate. The Zionist dream would turn into a 100-year-old episode in the 1,500 year history of Muslim rule in the Land of Israel.”
|“Every discussion of the Palestinians as equal human beings born in the image of God is termed “treasonous,” the language of “Arab lovers.” Therefore, there is no language or democratic discourse that supports disengagement and rejects a referendum.
The racist view that ignores the existence of occupied peoples or represents them as inferior, wild and dangerous emerged in Europe of past centuries to justify the white man’s takeover of land and natural resources he did not own in Africa, America and Asia. That’s how they sought to legitimize their acts of plunder, looting, repression and killing. In Europe, that racist approach was applied to “the Semitic” nations “invading” Europe, starting with the Jews. We were the victims of that racism, and history – or divine intervention – has now given us a difficult test.”
|“In the attempt to escape anti-Semitism, we built a colonialist reality in the Promised Land that negates the humanity of the “natives.””
(Lev Greenberg, 9 February 2005)
|“We’ll kick you [the IDF] out of here like we did in Yitzhar.”
(Itamar settlers, 11 February 2005)
|“The Green Line is not a border line; the `border’ can take on a different shape, changes can be made.”
(Avraham Halleli, 17 February 2005)
|“[Himnuta is] the Sayeret Matkal [an elite IDF commando unit] of the JNF in the realm of land purchase.”
(Alexandre (Sandy) Kedar, 17 February 2005)
|“A state on scattered territories will not work”
(George W. Bush, 21 February 2005)
|“As progress is made toward peace, settlement activity in the occupied territories must end.”
(George W. Bush, 26 February 2003)
|“I wish all of Gaza would fall into the sea. … since that won’t happen, a solution must be found for the problem”
(Yitzhak Rabin, 2 September 1992)
|“She [Thatcher] said, if the northern [Catholic] population want to be in the south, well why don’t they move over there? After all, there was a big movement of population in Ireland, wasn’t there?
Nobody could think what it was. So finally I said, are you talking about Cromwell, prime minister? She said, that’s right, Cromwell.”
|“if the northern [Catholic] population want to be in the south, well why don’t they move over there? After all, there was a big movement of population in Ireland, wasn’t there?”
(Margaret Thatcher, 1985)
|“Now there is no fear that IDF officers will be judged for war crimes, because [the Court] does not have authority to judge a citizen from a state that did not sign the Convention.”
(Penina (Pnina) Sharvit-Baruch, 8 March 2005)
|“Israel established ‘legal’ settlements in ‘Judea and Samaria’ on ‘state lands’ (in addition to assistance, both in deed and in misdeed, to the outright theft of private land), on the basis of Ottoman law.”
(Akiva Eldar, 14 March 2005)
|“[I will] take no action, in my capacity as Chief of the Executive Branch of this Government, which might prove hostile to the Arab people.”
(Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 5 April 1945)
|“In other words, the Israelis once again expect the occupied to protect the occupier. In exchange, they have made extremely vague and partial promises.”
(Amira Hass, 23 March 2005)
|“And he [Vanunu] is charged with an attempt to leave Israel’s borders, because he tried to attend a Christmas mass in Bethlehem.”
(Yossi Melman, 23 March 2005)
|“I combine my Arab nationality, my Christianity, my Muslim culture and Marxism.”
(George Habash, some date before 2005)
|“This is the time for Israel to make a decision. We are not going anywhere. In the end, if this process does not advance, we will go back to the one-state solution.”
(Nasser Yussef (Yousef), 22 March 2005)
|“Amal Jamal … shows that the State of Israel was actually responsible for preventing the emergence of civic patriotism among the Arab citizenry.”
(Yoram Peri, 25 March 2005)
|“There’s no need to hide behind security arguments [when justifying this law preventing Palestinian spouses of Israelis from becoming Israeli citizens] … There is a need for the existence of a Jewish state.”
(Ariel (Arik) Sharon, 4 April 2005)
|“You [Zionists] are regarded as a threat to Arab national life. [Please stay away].”
(Yitzhak LaorMenahem Daniel, 1922)
|“On the whole, Islamic tolerance has enabled Baghdadi Jews to flourish as a centre of learning and commerce. They and their kind would like to stay.”
(writer in Jewish Chronicle in 1949, 1949)
|“Someone might even get the idea that Israel is conducting negotiations about the refugee problem – a subject, as is known, that is reserved for the final status agreement, may it rest in peace.”
(Akiva Eldar, 11 April 2005)
|“Betar Jerusalem’s fans screaming their ‘death to Arabs’ slogans are less dangerous than Eiland and Gavison.”
(Yitzhak Laor, 7 April 2005)
|“The entire issue of the Strip’s border with Egypt is being discussed by Israel and Egypt – without the Palestinians.”
(Danny Rubinstein, 11 April 2005)
|“When you have no basis for an argument, abuse the plaintiff.”
(Marcus Tullius Cicero, some date before 43 BC.)
|“The farmers of Gush Katif are demanding an increase to the compensation offered them. They have forgotten the generous government assistance they received when they came to the Gush: Grants, loans and free land. Nor are they talking about what pains them the most: The cost of labor. At present, they pay residents of Khan Yunis who work in their hothouses NIS 40 for a long and hard day’s work: Shameful exploitation in conditions of slavery. When they move northward they will be forced to pay the minimum wage. Is such a scandal possible?
Therefore, before we pity them, we should pity the Jewish people, which has paid for this superfluous adventure in blood and money, and only now, belatedly, has decided to put an end to the disgraceful apartheid in the Gaza Strip.”
|“We, the (undersigned) professors and lecturers in British universities in consultation with the Anti-Apartheid Movement:
”
|“I think that it [the academic boycott of South Africa] has certainly made a number of people sit up and take notice, especially the so-called liberal universities. They thought that just as a matter of right they would find acceptance because they were allowing blacks into their establishments. I mustn’t belittle them too much, I think that they did stand up for academic freedom and so forth, but I don’t think myself actually that they were sufficiently vigorous and the boycott helped to knock sense into their heads, to realise that they did have a role in seeking to undermine that vicious system [apartheid].
I would, I think, now still say that we maintain [the academic boycott] insofar as, if for instance academics from here [Britain] want to go to South Africa then you want to look at who is inviting them. Under whose auspices are they going? Are they going to institutions that have a good track record in their opposition to apartheid? But I would say that as things begin to ease up, this ought perhaps to be one of the first of the constraints that goes to give some of these people the reward.
But I would myself say it is important for academics outside of South Africa also to say they want to reward places like UWC [University of the Western Cape] which stuck their necks out and then let these others get the crumbs that remain from the table.
… [UWC has made] a quite deliberate political commitment [to support the liberation struggle.] … The present Vice-Chancellor, Professor [Jakes] Gerwel, at his installation … said it was going to become the intellectual home of the left, which obviously put many cats amongst several pigeons. But what he was really saying was that too many of our … institutions have pretended that there is a kind of neutrality, which people claim is the right position for intellectual educational institutions, whereas that neutrality or supposed neutrality is really a support of the status quo. … Jakes was saying, especially at a time when it was unpopular, ‘We are on the side of the downtrodden, we are going to work for the upliftment of our people.’ We [Tutu was Chancellor of the UWC] were the first university to give an honorary degree to someone who in popular parlance amongst whites had been a terrorist, Mr Govan Mbeki. Now of course other places are suddenly getting onto that particular bandwagon. One university has decided that it is going to give an honorary degree to Nelson Mandela. But of course now it is popular to do so.”
|“[Regarding the Palestinian rebel courts during the Great Revolt:] their justice and common sense does not appear to me to be inferior and their expedition is demonstrably superior to that of H.M.G.”
(Elliot David Forster, some date in 1936-39)
|“Haim Yifrag is one of them [the settlers in Netzarim in the Gaza Strip]. He grows organic cherry tomatoes for export to Marks & Spencer.”
(Chris McGreal, 30 April 2005)
|“To buy dozens of dunams from an Arab is permitted but to sell, God forbid, one Jewish dunam to an Arab is prohibited.”
(David Hacohen, 15 November 1969)
|“Stone-throwing by the undercover forces is part of the way in which they operate in such instances [peaceful Palestinian demonstrations which the IDF wishes to disrupt].”
(Lieutenant-Colonel Tzahi, 28 April 2005)
|“The taboo has been shattered at last. From now on it will be acceptable to compare Israel’s apartheid system to its South African predecessor.”
(Omar Barghouti, 12 May 2005)
|“We still need this truth today, the truth of the power of war, or at least we need to accept that war is inescapable, because without this, the life of the individual has no purpose.”
(Yitzhak Shamir, some date before 1996)
|“What did bring down the racist regime in South Africa was the general boycott – economic, political, military and cultural – a boycott of which the academic component was minuscule, and not a separate element.
If we cannot rid ourselves of the affliction of the occupation itself – and by the way, in South Africa an effective white anti-apartheid movement did crystalize, completing the external pressure that brought down the system – it is better to initiate a widespread external form of pressure, not a boycott that will further weaken Israeli civil society.
Ostensibly, a general boycott of the regime in Israel is not possible as long as the (almost) total support of the U.S. in our self-destructive policy is assured.
Nevertheless, there are signs that even this situation might change gradually, especially if the regime continues to commit systematic and systemic acts of stupidity like the upgrading of the Ariel College. If so, there is a real chance for a change in internal public opinion as well, which may make it worthwhile even for Israeli academe to suffer from the boycott until we purify ourselves completely from the impurity of the occupation.”
|“I do not admit. that a great wrong has been done to the Red Indians of America, or the black people of Australia. by the fact that a stronger race, a higher grade race. has come in and taken its place.”
(Winston S. Churchill, 1937)
|“In other words, AP had video footage of an Israeli soldier specifically and intentionally shooting a young Palestinian boy who was not attacking them, and they erased it. I don’t know how often they do this.”
(Alison Weir, July 2005)
|“They reinforce that, as Jews in the media, you have responsibly to help Israel. This is not reporting; this is PR. I am Zionist, but it doesn’t mean you can’t be critical of what happens in Israel.”
(Deborah Meyers, November 2001)
|“I will be the first to admit that Israeli academic institutions are part and parcel of the oppressive Israeli state that has . committed grave crimes against the Palestinian people.”
(Baruch Kimmerling, 26 April 2005)
|“Judea and Samaria [West Bank] and the Gaza area are lands seized during warfare, and are not part of Israel.”
(High Court of Justice (Bagatz), 8 June 2005)
|“You have to differentiate between Israelis [who are demonstrating against the fence]and Palestinians [who are doing the same]. Where there are Israelis, you don’t fire rubber [coated bullets].”
(Tzachi Segev, 20 May 2005)
|“Since 1967 we have been brutal conquerors, occupiers, suppressing another people.”
(Haim (Chaim/Hayim) Yavin, May 2005)
|“In Israel there is strong self-censorship on behalf of the media, which is much more dangerous than any government or military censorship.”
(Gideon Levy, June 2005)
|“[Israelis] half-truths and sometimes even lies. European citizens know better what is happening in the Palestinian territories than most Israelis who live only a few kilometres away.”
(Gideon Levy, June 2005)
|“Before anything changes in the Israeli media’s coverage of the territories, we will have to go through much more blood and many more lies.”
(Gideon Levy, June 2005)
|“There can be little doubt that if Palestine were overrun by the Nazis nothing less than complete annihilation would be the lot of the Jews of this country.”
(Moshe Shertok, 17 April 1942)
|“This is a good foundation for a discussion of the question of whether there ever was a ‘true Zionism’ that did not dispossess the Arabs of this land.”
(Tom Segev, 27 May 2005)
|“The fence was born, first and foremost, to prevent them from continuing to murder us … [It] also makes [Jerusalem] more Jewish.”
(Haim Ramon, 11 July 2005)
|“Two contrary types of soul exist, a non-Jewish soul comes from three satanic spheres, while the Jewish soul stems from holiness.”
(Menachem Mendel Schneerson, 1965)
|“Do all you can to immediately and quickly purge the conquered territories of all hostile elements in accordance with the orders issued. The residents should be helped to leave the areas that have been conquered.”
(Moshe Carmel, 31 October 1948)
|“Most of them [the Palestinians on the West Bank] can be driven out. If the numbers were smaller it would be easier, but the problem can be solved in principle. It would not be a humane move, but war in general is not a humane matter.”
(Yitzhak Rabin, a week before he was appointed GOC Northern Command in 1956)
|“This war cannot end without an action against the Syrians. We must either fight against them or receive an immediate surrender as a clear and open admission of defeat of the policy of ‘popular war of liberation’.”
(Uri Avnery, June 1967)
|“Israel, in fact, is no different than racist South Africa as long as it presents itself as Jewish state instead of a state of all its citizens.”
(Shulamit Aloni, July 2005)
|“Since it is difficult for the refugees here to communicate with the outside world, we have an obligation to convey what we can of their opinions and thinking at the present time…
Above all else, they desire to go home — back to their lands and villages which, in many cases, are very close. Apparently, they do not hesitate to go back to the changed culture which is growing in Israel. This desire naturally continues to be the strongest demand they make; sixteen months of exile has not diminished it. Without it, they would have nothing for which to live. It is expressed in many ways and forms every day. ‘Why keep us alive?’ — is one expression of it. It is as genuine and deep as a man’s longing for his home can be. In the minds of the refugees resettlement is not even considered.”
|“To say that Arik Sharon doesn’t tell the truth is about as necessary as saying the sun rises every day.”
(Yechiel Kadishai, 1991)
|“We need for this land as many Jews as it is possible economically to absorb, but not in order to establish a majority against a minority.”
(Martin Buber, 1946)
|“the terror utilized by Israel in the territories is worse than Palestinian terrorism”
(Shulamit Aloni, July 2005)
|“The next massacre is brewing almost openly. .. it is clear to everyone that the [right-wing] rioters are attempting to ignite a fire as the evacuation of settlements approaches”
(Haaretz editorial writer, 28 March 2005)
|“[The region is] a country without a nation [which should be matched to] a nation without a country … Is there such a thing? To be sure there is, The ancient and rightful lords of the soil, the Jews!”
(Lord Shaftesbury, 30 July 1853)
|“Palestine is a country without a people; the Jews are a people without a country. The regeneration of the soil would bring the regeneration of the people.”
(Israel Zangwill, 1901)
|“When James McDonald concluded his term as the first ambassador to Israel, a cynic remarked that a diplomat less openly friendly to Zionism might prove more advantageous to Israel.”
(Marie Syrkin, 10 November 1951)
|“This feeling of solitude which resulted from the threat of extermination was one of the ‘secrets’ of our victory, and we must imprint it in our memories as a consideration in our decisions in the future.”
(Yitzhak Tabenkin, 1967)
|“This is something that determines the character of the nation. Jews too have committed Nazi acts.”
(Aharon Zisling, December 1948)
|“He [Benny Morris ]went off his rocker, and expressed racist views. That undermines him as a scholar.”
(Avi Shlaim, August 2005)
|“[My admiration for Israeli achievement is combined] with the strongest condemnation of her crime against the original Arab population and the campaign of lies she has waged ever since.”
(Herbert Bernard Levin, 1955)
|“the Palestine issue is partly a colour issue [in which] an Indian nationalist, for example, would probably side with the Arabs.”
(George Orwell, 1945)
|“One of the hallmarks of Ben-Gurion’s greatness was that the man knew what to say and what not to say in certain circumstances; what is allowed to be recorded on paper and what is preferable to convey orally or in hint.”
(Benny Morris, 9 May 1989)
|“In the absence of the European Jews, the state of Israel had to bring in Jews from Arab countries. Ben Gurion compared them with the Africans who were brought in as slaves to America.”
(Tom Segev, April 1998)
|“[The Jews of Europe were] the leading candidates for citizenship in the State of Israel.”
(David Ben-Gurion, 1949)
|“[I am] horrified [to read in the newspaper that it is planned to bring to Israel the Falashas of Ethiopia]. I hope that this report is unfounded.”
(Y. Meir, 8 June 1949)
|“Many more people demand that some rabbi be put on trial for saying harsh things against the prime minister than a settler who has shot a child.”
(Gideon Levy, 14 August 2005)
|“I’m not willing to accept a single Arab, and not only an Arab but any gentile. I want the State of Israel to be entirely Jewish, the descendants of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.”
(Eliyahu (Eliahu) Lulu (Hacarmeli), 1)
|“We are disengaging from Gaza because of demography”
(Shimon Peres (Perez), August 2005)
|“[If the Israeli government is not more forthcoming on the refugee issue] the US Govt. will regretfully be forced to the conclusion that a revision of its attitude toward Israel has become unavoidable.”
(Harry S. Truman, April 1949)
|“Fahima’s allegiance is not to the state of Israel, a fact which makes her a source of danger. This reinforces the need to continue her prison sentence.”
(Devora (Dvora) Berliner, 28 July 2005)
|“It is unjust to speak of such an offer of land in Transjordania as expatriation of the Arabs [of Palestine], as Transjordania is distinctly Arab territory.”
(Felix Warburg, November 1930)
|“Most of the broadcasts [about the August 2005 removal of settlers from the Gaza Strip] were captives of the emotional manipulation created by the settlers.”
(Tom Segev, 18 August 2005)
|“Sharon said that we cannot hold onto Gaza forever, contrary to what he once believed. Because of the population explosion there. That’s true, but when Sharon said that, it sounded like an admission of surrender, not like something that is proper and moral after so many years of occupation and oppression, or even a step on the way to an agreement with the Palestinians. Had he been able to, he would have remained in the Gaza Strip.
The hilltop youth can learn only one thing from his words: that he is too old and too weak to fulfill the true Zionist dream. They will learn from the speech that we simply have to empty the Gaza Strip of its inhabitants, just as Levi Eshkol thought in his time: He believed that they could be transferred to Iraq. That is the danger of the evacuation from Gush Katif: It is liable to serve as a precedent for the expulsion of Arabs.”
|“I do not think Nasser wanted war. The two divisions he sent to The Sinai would not have been sufficient to launch an offensive war. He knew it and we knew it.”
(Yitzhak Rabin, 28 February 1968)
|“In June, 1967, we again had a choice. The Egyptian army concentrations in the Sinai did not prove that Nasser was really about to attack us. We must be honest with ourselves. We decided to attack him.”
(Menachem Begin, 8 August 1982)
|“Motti Golani argues convincingly that prior to the attack of June 1967, the Israeli High Command organized a ‘silent’ putsch, blocked up all political solutions for the crisis and launched the war in order to expand.”
(Shraga Elam, 14 February 2003)
|“[Gaza will] never be returned to Egypt.”
(Levi Eshkol, June 1967)
|“And of course, from my little Baghdad eyrie I’ve been watching the eviction of Israelis from their illegal settlements in the Palestinian Gaza Strip. The word “illegal” doesn’t pop up on the BBC, of course; nor the notion that the settlers – for which read colonisers – were not being evicted from their land but from land they originally took from others. Nor is much attention paid to the continued building in the equally illegal colonies within the Palestinian West Bank which will – inevitably – make a “viable” (Lord Blair’s favourite word) Palestine impossible.
In Gaza, everyone waited for Israeli settler and Israeli soldier to open fire on each other. But when a settler did open fire, he did so to murder four Palestinian workers on the West Bank. The story passed through the television coverage like a brief, dark, embarrassing cloud and was forgotten. Settlements dismantled. Evacuation from Gaza. Peace in our time.
”
|“I really think this is the forefront of Zionism today, realising that there is a land war going on. And whoever wins that land war, Jews or Arabs, is going to be able to take control of the eastern side of the city.”
(Uri Bank, April 2005)
|“Because we are going to sign a peace treaty between Jewish Israel and the PLO.”
(Yitzhak Rabin, September 1993)
|“[I]t must be said, to the credit of the Turks, that their rulers behaved toward the conquered with a degree of tolerance and generosity which is unparalleled in the history of the Christian peoples of the period”
(David Ben-Gurion, 1918)
|“Jamal Pasha [the Turkish military ruler in World War I Palestine] planned from the outset to destroy the entire Hebrew settlement in Eretz Yisrael, exactly as they did the Armenians in Armenia”
(David Ben-Gurion, 1919)
|“We reject attempts to create a similarity between the Holocaust and the Armenian allegations. Nothing similar to the Holocaust occurred. It is a tragedy what the Armenians went through, but not a genocide.”
(Shimon Peres (Perez), April 2001)
|“Maybe we killed Eichmann for no reason, because he was also just following orders.”
(Zvi Hendel, July 2005)
|“[T]here is no difference between the treatment meted out to Elai Sinai residents by the Israeli government and the way Jews were treated by the Nazi regime in the 1940s.”
(Yitzhak Gabai, July 2005)
|“The killing of five Palestinians in Tul Karm last week shows how quickly the government and army are reverting to their routine of violent oppression, death and destruction.”
(Tamar Gozansky, 30 August 2005)
|“[T]he absence of any immediate reaction of the Arabs [to the UNSCOP report] can be attributed to their incredulity.”
(Henry Gurney, 8 September 1947)
|“Sharett knew that we had agreed with ‘Abdullah that he will take and annex the Arab part of Palestine and Sharett could not support this ludicrous, impotent, and abortive attempt made by the Egyptians against ‘Abdullah. This attempt had nothing to do with us. It was a tactical move by ‘Abdullah’s enemies to interject something against his creeping annexation. At that time there was no annexation. Formal annexation only occurred in April 1950. But he had started taking and preparing for annexation. So they tried, without any success, to build a countervailing force.
The second point is that at that time Sharett and our men knew what the powerful State of Israel has forgotten in recent years. He understood the meaning of diplomacy and knew how to conduct it. Sharett was definitely aware that publicly we were obliged to accept the Palestinian Arab state and could not say that we were opposed to the establishment of such a state. In the first place, we had accepted the UN resolution which included a Palestinian Arab state. Secondly, this was the right, fair, and decent course and we were obliged to agree to it. The fact that below the surface, behind the curtain, by diplomatic efforts, we reached an agreement with ‘Abdullah–an agreement which had not been uncovered but was kept secret at that time–was entirely legitimate but we did not have to talk about it. Sharett knew that our official line had to be in favour of a Palestinian state if the Palestinians could create it. We could not create it for them. But if they could create it, certainly, by all means, we would agree. The fact that he made a deal with ‘Abdullah on the side to prevent the creation of such a state, that is diplomacy, that is alright. Sharett behaved in accordance with the rules of diplomacy and politics that are accepted throughout the world.”
|“Show no pity to anyone, even if it causes traffic holdups and anger”
(Shaul Mofaz, 6 September 2005)
|“Some ministers … who objected to the cabinet decision to destroy the synagogues in Gush Katif … see leaving the synagogues intact as an opening to the Jews’ return to Gaza.”
(Meron Benvenisti, 8 September 2005)
|“If we had been in Gaza, it would have decreased the number of refugees.”
(Yigal Allon, some date after 1948)
|“We have to make sure that Gaza remains free from occupation and block the way for the possibility of Israel’s despicable attempt to return.”
(Rajab Abu-Sirriyah, September 2005)
