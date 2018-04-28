DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2:00 P.M)- A forteen year old Palestinian has this morning been confirmed dead, bringing the Gaza death toll since the beginning of the ‘Great Return March’ to 46.

Forteen year old Azzam Awaed was declared death this morning by the Palestinian Health Ministry. The 14 year old child was shot yesterday by an Israeli sniper, whilst participating one of several ongoing border demonstrations.

Over 800 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces yesterday, 174 reportedly shot with live ammunition. Six journalists and four paramedics were also reportedly injured.

The total number of injured protestors, during the course of this – 5 week -ongoing peaceful demonstration, has superseded 6,400. More than 500 children have confirmed to have been injured during the demonstrations.

Yesterday Israel executed the following Palestinian demonstrators:

-Abdul al-Salam Baker, 29 yrs old.

-Khalil Naem Mustapha Atta, 22 yrs old.

-Mohammed Amin Al-Maqid, 21 yrs old.

The following is a list of all the demonstrators who have been killed by Israeli sniper and artillery fire, since the beginning of the ‘Great Return March’ on the 30th of March:

1) Wahid Nasrallah Abu Sammour, (27)

2) Mohammed Kamal Al-Najjar, (25)

3) Mohammed Naeem Abu Amr, (27)

4) Amin Mansour Abu Muammar, (22)

5) Ibrahim Salah Abu Shaar, (22)

6) Abdul Fattah Bahjat Abdul Nabi, (18)

7) Mahmoud Saadi Rahmi, (33)

8 ) Sari Walid Abu Odeh, (27)

9) Hamdan Ismail Abu Amsha, (29)

10) Jihad Ahmed Farina, (34)

11) Ahmed Ibrahim Ashour Odeh, (19)

12) Abdul Qader Murdi al-Hawajri, (42)

13) Jihad Zuhair Abu Jamous, (30)

14) Musab Zuhair Al – Saloul,(20) (Musab’s body is still held by the Israeli regime)

15) Bader Al – Sabbagh, (21)

16) Naji Abdullah Abu Hujayir, (25)

17) Mohammed al-Rabayi’a, (20) (His body is still held by the Israel)

18) Fares Alreqb, (29)

19) Shadi Hamdan Al – Kashif , (34)

20) Ahmed Arafa, (25)

21) Mujahid Nabil al – Khudari, (24)

22) Majdi Ramadan Shabat,

23) Alaa Yahya Al Zamili, (16)

24) Thaer Mohammed Rabaa, (30)

25) Hussein Mohammed Madi, (16)

26) Osama Khamis Qudeeh, (38)

27) Ibrahim al-‘Er, (20)

28) Sidqi Abu Attiwi, (45)

29) Mohammed Saeed Saleh, (33)

30) Yasser Murtaja, (30) (journalist)

31) Hamza Abdel Aal, (20)

32) Marwan Qudeeh, (45)

33) Abdullah Al Shehri, (30)

34) Mohamed Hjaila, (31)

35) Islam Harazallah, (28)

36) Ahmed A. Aqel, (25)

37) Mohammed Ayyoub, (15)

38) Sa’ad A. Taha, (29)

39) Ahmed Athamna, (24)

40) Abdullah Shamly, (20)

41) Said Mahmoud Wahba, (18)

42) Ahmed Abu Hussain, (25) (Journalist)

43)cMohammed Amin Al-Maqid, (21)

44) Khalil Naem Mustapha Atta, (22)

45) Abdul al-Salam Baker, (29)

46) Azzam Awaed, (14)

Israel also launched strikes on Gaza, from the Sea, Air and Land. Six sites were struck, following an initial airstrike carried out against a boat docked in the Gaza port (Gaza City), Hamas have claimed that the boat was preparing to send the injured to break the siege and receive their essential medical help that has been denied to them by Israel.

Israel claim that the airstrikes “targeted Hamas militant positions”, although there are no reports to indicate that Hamas members inured or the any military equipment or sites were actually struck. It is alleged that Israel were tested their weapons technology on Gazan infrastructure.

Hamas did not respond to Israel’s provocations with violence, yet they did respond with verbal comdemnation.

The ‘Great Return March’ will continue until Nakba day, on the 15th of May.

