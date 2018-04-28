Saudi Warplanes Strike Yemenis Gathering at Funeral for Martyr Al-Sammad in Sanaa

Local Editor

Tens of thousands of Yemenis took to the streets of the capital, Sana’a, to hold a funeral procession for the Chief of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad who was martyred in a Saudi airstrike more than a week ago.



The Yemenis gathered in Sana’a on Saturday to pay tribute to the senior Ansarullah official.



Meanwhile, a Saudi strike hit an area near the funeral ceremony but there were no immediate reports of possible casualties.



Al-Sammad was an influential figure in Yemen’s resistance against a more-than-three-year-old war imposed by Riyadh on the impoverished country. He was also number two on the Saudi-led coalition’s most wanted list.



Relatively, the Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi held the US and Saudi Arabia responsible for al-Sammad’s assassination, saying, “This crime won’t go unanswered.”



Meanwhile, Yemen’s Defense Ministry also vowed a “crushing response” to the assassination of the Ansarullah official.



Saudi Arabia and its allies launched the war in March 2015 in support of Yemen’s former Riyadh-friendly government and against the Ansarullah revolutionary movement, which is currently running state affairs.



The military campaign has claimed the lives and injured over 600,000 civilians, according to the latest figures released by the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights.