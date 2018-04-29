SAUDI AIR FORCE POUNDS YEMENI CAPITAL IN ATTEMPT TO ELIMINATE TOP HOUTHI MEMBERS

Posted on April 29, 2018 by martyrashrakat

South Front

28.04.2018

Saudi Air Force Pounds Yemeni Capital In Attempt To Eliminate Top Houthi Members

F-15 fighter jets of the Royal Saudi Air Force

On April 27, warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition conducted a series of heavy airstrikes on several areas in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, according to local sources.

The collation reportedly targeted the HQ of the Yemeni Ministry of Interior, the al-Daylami airbase, the Presidential Palace, the al-Najdah military camp and several other positions where the Houthis are stationed.

According to the Yemeni al-Masirah TV, the Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on Sanaa injured six civilians, including women and children.

The UAE-based al-Arabiya TV reported that the Saudi-led coalition is trying to target several leaders of the Houthis who have recently arrived to Sanaa to attend the funeral of Houthis top member Saleh al-Samad, who was assassinated by Saudi Arabia on April 19.

These new airstrikes confirm that the Saudi-led coalition is now working to damage the Houthis chain of command by targeting their political and military leaders.

