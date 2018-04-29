Good point, if the USA, UK & France really knew about Syrian chemical weapon production why didn’t they simply alert the OPCW instead of acting illegally?

Posted on by michaellee2009

Bashar al-Jaafari: “If they know (USA/France/UK) the locations of these chemical centers, why they have not shared their informations with OPCW?”

that is to say: “they have bombarded the places where it would be clear the evidence that chemical weapons were not existing…”

UN: BASHAR AL JAFAARI’S SPEECH AT THE UNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL

Bashar al Jafaari’s speech at the United Nations Security Council… Launching an attack by the three aggressors without a UN’s mandate… Bashar Al-Jaafari: What we ask now of you, who are committed to international legitimacy and the Charter, is to invite the United States, Britain and France to read the provisions of the Charter and its provisions on respecting the sovereignty of States and refraining from the use of force in international relations…

About this video/community guidelines… This video is only for News War Documentary Historical and Educational purposes… No profit channel…

(a tip: save these videos before youtube suspends and close the channels where they are published)

SYRIA:SCENES OF THE “EVIL” SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH COMPLEX IN BARZEH AREA IN DAMASCUS

Institute of Scientific Research… Scenes of the Institute of Scientific Research specialized in pharmaceutical industries in the area of ​​Barzeh residential housing in Damascus, which was targeted by the triple aggression and destruction completely… مشاهد لمعهد البحوث العلمية المختص بالصناعات الدوائية في منطقة برزة السكنية بدمشق, والذي إستهدفه العدوان الثلاثي ودمره بالكامل….

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity |