Government Forces Liberate Three Districts In Southern Damascus As ISIS Defense Collapses (Photos)

Late on April 28, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the Palestinian Liberation Army (PLA) and other pro-government factions continued their advance in the ISIS-held pocket south of the Syrian capital of Damascus capturing the districts of al-Asali, al-Qadam and al-Jourah, according to Syrian pro-government sources.

The ISIS defense in these three districts collapsed following a series of heavy airstrikes by the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) and the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Earlier, the SAA and its allies advanced in the ISIS-held al-Qadam district as well as captured al-Ma’dhaniyah neighborhood and the industrial complex area.

Meanwhile, the ISIS-linked news agency Amaq claimed that ISIS snipers had killed 16 soldiers of the SAA during the clashes in al-Zain neighborhood of the Yarmouk refugee camp.

According to Syrian pro-government activists, the last positions of ISIS south of Damascus are located in the Yarmouk camp and the al-Hajar al-Aswad district. The SAA and its allies will likely eliminate all the remaining ISIS positions in the area in the near future, if the besieged ISIS fighters refused to surrender.

Photos show the government advance:

