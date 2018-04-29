Government Forces Liberate Three Districts In Southern Damascus As ISIS Defense Collapses (Photos)

Late on April 28, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the Palestinian Liberation Army (PLA) and other pro-government factions continued their advance in the ISIS-held pocket south of the Syrian capital of Damascus capturing the districts of al-Asali, al-Qadam and al-Jourah, according to Syrian pro-government sources.
The ISIS defense in these three districts collapsed following a series of heavy airstrikes by the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) and the Russian Aerospace Forces.
Earlier, the SAA and its allies advanced in the ISIS-held al-Qadam district as well as captured al-Ma’dhaniyah neighborhood and the industrial complex area.
Meanwhile, the ISIS-linked news agency Amaq claimed that ISIS snipers had killed 16 soldiers of the SAA during the clashes in al-Zain neighborhood of the Yarmouk refugee camp.
According to Syrian pro-government activists, the last positions of ISIS south of Damascus are located in the Yarmouk camp and the al-Hajar al-Aswad district. The SAA and its allies will likely eliminate all the remaining ISIS positions in the area in the near future, if the besieged ISIS fighters refused to surrender.
