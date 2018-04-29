Syrian Army Attacks US-backed Forces, Enters Four Villages In Deir Ezzor

Posted on by martyrashrakat

On April 29, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and local tribal fighters launched a military operation against the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River in Deir Ezzor capturing the villages of Junaynah, Jiyah, Shaqrah and Hoyqat ma’esha, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The SDF acknowledged the attack in an official statement and said that its units backed by the US-led collation are now working to repel it. The US-backed forces also accused the SAA of hindering its war on ISIS.

Meanwhile, Syrian opposition sources claimed that the SDF was able to recapture the village of Jiyah following a series of US-led coalition airstrikes on the SAA troops in the village. According to the sources, 22 fighters of the SDF and the SAA have been killed in the clashes so far.

Kurdish and Syrian oppositions activists claim that the attack was led by the Iranian-backed Baqir Brigade, that had vowed to fight the US-led coalition on April 6. On the other side, Syrian pro-government activists said that the offensive had been planned by local Arab fighters who want to recapture their villages from the Kurdish-dominated SDF.

The SAA launched a similar attack on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River on February 7 in order to capture a key gas facility from the SDF. However, the attack failed when the US-led coalition responded with heavy bombardment killing dozens of pro-government fighters, including some Russian private military contractors.

Local observers believe that the new attack will end soon, especially that both the US and Russia are determined to avoid any direct military conformation in Syria.

