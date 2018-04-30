Syria will be the cemetery of those who will respond to Trump سورية مقبرة الذين سيلبّون نداء ترامب

Posted on by martyrashrakat

أبريل 30, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The additional details given by the US President about the project of the withdrawal from Syria through a Tweet which many people doubted of its credibility, his reassuring them in denying the speech of the French reckless President Emmanuel Macron who claimed that he persuaded Trump to abandon the decision, and then his explanation in details the alternatives that will take over the mission, give the decision of withdrawal credibility and make it more accurate than the aggression on Syria in drawing the future of the US role in Syria.

Trump asks the Arab countries to send their armies to replace the US troops in eastern Syria. The information published in the US Wall Street Journal revealed a surprise that is represented in the call of the administration of the US President Donald Trump from Egypt to send its forces to Syria ” it indicated that the National Security Adviser in the administration of the US President Donald Trump John Bolton has contacted the Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel to know the willingness of Cairo to participate in an initiative to form a joint Arab force that compensates the probable withdrawal of the US troops from Syria”. It is known that Egypt which differs from the Gulf countries in its preservation of its relations with the Syrian government links any military participation with a Syrian political settlement that requires sending observers under the acceptance of the government and the opposition in Syria. But most importantly is the fact that Egypt provokes Turkey’s outrage and maybe the presence of its forces on the Turkish borders and in the Kurdish areas will lead to a war that Washington does not want, just for that the newspaper published that the US officials said that” Trump’s administration asked Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE to pump billions of dollars and to send military forces to restore the northern of Syria”. It said that “Egypt’s intention to support this initiative is still unclear” It added that ” the Egyptian army which is one of the largest armies in the Middle East is already fighting a branch of ISIS in Sinai and securing the wide desert borders between Egypt and Libya which are under the control of mixed armed militias” . It added that” Egypt has rarely deployed armed forces outside its borders since the Gulf War 1991, in addition to the fact that the government ensures that it is not biased to any party in the Syrian crisis.

Turning to the Gulf countries in request for a military presence or to finance mercenaries seems the intended plan. The British Guardian newspaper which warned of sending Arabs forces to Syria to replace the US troops there ensures that “such of this proposal faces substantial obstacles and could potentially exacerbate the conflict” describing it with ” inapplicable” It added that ” Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are bogged down in a brutal war in Yemen since 2015, and have little manpower and few military resources to spare” It indicated that they are also locked in a dispute with Qatar, another potential contributor to a force, while Egypt is much closer to the regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria than its would-be Gulf partners”. It clarified that the US Department of Defense has already refused a similar request last year, to replace US troops with private contractors in Afghanistan”. “But Bolton has argued that the US has taken too much of the military burden in Syria and Arab states should supply troops and material assistance in the fight against Isis.”

The Gulf financial or military option seems serious. The message waiting for the two options as summarized by a source of the East Euphrates Front is that Syria will be the cemetery of the two options together; it prepared the decent reception with a quick return by coffins. Maybe testing these two options will be an opportunity for Syria to declare its victory over the tripartite international terrorist Gulf aggression at once.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أبريل 20, 2018

– أن يقدّم الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب المزيد من التفاصيل لمشروع الانسحاب من سورية، بعدما أطلق الموقف بتغريدة شكّك الكثيرون في صدقيتها، وأعاد تأكيدها في تكذيب لكلام الرئيس الفرنسي المراهق إيمانويل ماكرون الذي ادّعى إقناع ترامب بالعدول عن القرار، ثم يشرح تفاصيل البدائل التي بشّر بها بكلامه عن حلفاء يتولّون المهمة، يمنح قرار الانسحاب صدقية ويجعله تعبيراً أدق من العدوان على سورية، في رسم مستقبل الدور الأميركي فيها.

– يتوجّه ترامب للدول العربية لإرسال جيوشها للحلول مكان القوات الأميركية شرق سورية، وتكشف معلومات نشرتها صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» الأميركية، عن «مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل، تتمثل في طلب إدارة الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب إرسال مصر لقواتها إلى سورية «، مشيرةً إلى أنّ «مستشار الأمن القومي في إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترامب، جون بولتون تواصَلَ مع رئيس المخابرات المصرية عباس كامل، لاستطلاع مدى استعداد القاهرة للمشاركة في مبادرة لتشكيل قوة عربية مشتركة تعوّض الانسحاب المحتمل للقوات الأميركية من سورية». ومعلوم أنّ مصر التي تختلف عن دول الخليج بالحفاظ على علاقتها بالحكومة السورية تربط أيّ مشاركة عسكرية بتسوية سياسية سورية تستدعي إرسال مراقبين بقبول الحكومة والمعارضة في سورية، كما أنّ الأهمّ هو أنّ مصر تثير حفيظة تركيا بقوة وربما يتسبّب وجود قواتها على الحدود التركية وفي مناطق الأكراد إلى فتيل حرب لا تريدها واشنطن، ولذلك نقلت الصحيفة، عن مسؤولين أميركيين قولهم إنّ «إدارة ترامب طالبت السعودية وقطر و الإمارات بضخّ مليارات الدولارات، وكذلك إرسال قوات عسكرية لاستعادة شمال سورية»، معتبرةً أنّ «نية مصر دعم هذه المبادرة ما زالت غير واضحة المعالم»، مضيفة أنّ «الجيش المصري ، أحد أكبر جيوش الشرق الأوسط ، يقاتل بالفعل فرع داعش في سيناء ويؤمّن الحدود الصحراوية الواسعة بين مصر و ليبيا الواقعة تحت سيطرة خليط من الميليشيات المسلحة». وقالت الصحيفة إنّ «مصر نادراً ما تنشر قوات مسلحة خارج حدود البلاد منذ حرب الخليج 1991، بالإضافة إلى أنّ الحكومة تؤكد أنها لا تنحاز إلى أيّ طرف في الأزمة السورية «.

– التوجّه إلى دول الخليج طلباً للحضور العسكري أو لتمويل جلب مرتزقة يبدو هو التوجّه المعتمد، كما فصّلت صحيفة الغادريان البريطانية، التي حذّرت من فكرة إرسال قوات عربية إلى سورية لتحلّ محل القوات الأميركية بعد انسحابها من هناك، مؤكدة أنّ «مثل هذه الخطوة دونها عقبات كثيرة، وقد تؤدّي إلى تفاقم الصراع»، واصفة تلك الفكرة بأنها «غير قابلة للتطبيق» ، وأضافت: «بالنسبة للسعودية و الإمارات ، فقد دخلتا حرباً وحشية في اليمن منذ عام 2015، وهما بالأصل ليست لديهما قوة بشرية كافية، فضلاً عن قلة مواردهما العسكرية»، لافتة الى أنّ السعودية والإمارات تعيشان اليوم صراعاً مع قطر، التي كان يمكن أن تكون قوة مساهمة في مثل هذا التشكيل المفترض، بينما تبدو مصر أقرب إلى النظام السوري من بقية شركائها في الخليج». وأوضحت أنه «سبق لوزارة الدفاع الأميركية أن رفضت طلباً، العام الماضي، حول إرسال قوات من المرتزقة إلى أفغانستان ، لكن فكرة إرسال قوات إلى سورية بدت أكثر جاذبية مع وجود شخص مثل جون بولتو ن ، مستشار الأمن القومي الأميركي ، الذي يرى أنّ الولايات المتحدة تحمّلت العبء العسكري في سورية، وأنّ الدول العربية يجب أن تقدّم الجنود والمساعدة المالية في الحرب ضد تنظيم الدولة».

– الخيار الخليجي المالي أو العسكري يبدو جدياً على الطاولة، والرسالة التي تنتظر الخيارين يلخّصها مصدر متابع لجبهة شرق الفرات، أنّ سورية ستكون مقبرة الخيارين معاً وقد أعدّت العدّة لاستقبال لائق بالقادمين لعودة سريعة بالتوابيت، وربما يكون اختبار هذين الخيارين فرصة لسورية لإعلان نصرها على العداون الدولي الخليجي الإرهابي المثلّث مرة واحدة.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, Axis of Resistance, Egypt, GCC, Nasser Kandil, Qatar, SAA, Saudia, Syria, Syrian Resistance, Trump, UAE, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, Yemen |