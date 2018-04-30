Trump’s return to the nuclear agreement عودة ترامب إلى الاتفاق النووي

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

After his electoral campaign and his assuming power the US President Donald Trump returns to recognize the nuclear agreement with Iran after he set with the French President Emnanuel Macron a ceiling for it to prevent the breaking of the European-American unity. The European position sticks to the agreement in a way that became closer to be a response to the American demand to justify the returning to it. During a year of attempts Washington could not change the international and regional balances of powers. It knows that without it, it is impossible to abolish the agreement without alternatives, as it knows that the inability which was obliged the former US President Barack Obama to accept the agreement is the same inability which Trump denied and insisted on testing the opportunities of changing it.

Certainly, there is no American -European dispute that led Europe to rebel against the American decision, as there is not any challenge to America in Europe’s sticking to the nuclear agreement, because everything shows that Europe is saying what America demands in order to reduce the escalation under the slogan of the unity of the West’s position and granting more opportunities to improve the conditions of the agreement. It became clear that the first step has been expressed by Macron and became the new positioning plan for Trump. Its content is to separate between continuing the agreement in its current form and prevent its exposing to threat on one hand, and the endeavor to embrace the issues which are not included in the agreement after having a consensual negotiation with Iran preceded with Russia and China on the other hand.

Trump knows that the escalation with Iran is inappropriate now, since the criterion of the credibility of the commitment to agreements and treaties which will be on the negotiating table with Korea is shown in the Iranian experience, as he knows that his campaign to blow up the agreement was a negotiating attempt to change the balances of forces which will reflect into modifications that Trump wants in the agreement in case there was a negotiation, however the failure in changing brought him back to search for a moral exit that justifies the return to the agreement, so this must be offered by the European friend as an achievement in the European policy.

Until the date of deciding the fate of the agreement on the twelfth of next May, the American words will remain about the protest against the Iranian influence and the Iranian missile program, and the need for understandings that embrace them, while the Iranian words will remain foreshadowing of what is not expected through any attempt to tamper with the signed agreement and refusing any negotiation on it. The Europeans will emerge talking about their sticking to the agreement as it is without any modification and about the need to revive the formula of five plus one, which may become five plus two by adding Saudi Arabia under the slogan of searching in the regional files. The Americans and the Europeans will move toward Russia and China asking for help. Then Trump will emerge on time announcing his commitment to the agreement and the acceptance of the European exit by searching for a complementary agreement to the main agreement. It is certain that Iran which refuses that renegotiation on its nuclear program will refuse the negotiation on its missile program; therefore the available negotiation will be on the regional problems as an international framework that sponsors a Saudi- Iranian negotiation.

In Obama’s era the equation was: there is no alternative to the agreement but the agreement. Today the same equation is applied.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

– بعد لفٍّ ودوران منذ انطلاق حملته الانتخابية وتسلّمه الحكم، يعود الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب للتسليم ببقاء الاتفاق النووي مع إيران، بعد أن وضع في مناقشاته مع الرئيس الفرنسي امانويل ماكرون سقفاً هو عدم تشقق الوحدة الأوروبية الأميركية. وبالمقابل ثبات الموقف الأوروبي على التمسك بالاتفاق، بصورة صارت أقرب للاستجابة لطلب أميركي لتبرير العودة للاتفاق منها، لتحدّي موقف أميركي يريد الخروج من الاتفاق. فواشنطن لم تستطع خلال عام من المحاولات لتغيير موازين القوى الدولية والإقليمية، تعرف أنه بدونها لا يمكن السير بإلغاء الاتفاق بلا بدائل، والقفز في المجهول، وتعرف أن هذا العجز نفسه هو الذي فرض على الرئيس السابق باراك أوباما القبول بالاتفاق. وهو عجز أنكره ترامب وأصرّ على اختبار فرص تغييره بنفسه.

– بالتأكيد لا يمكن توهم خلاف أميركي أوروبي، يصل حد تمرّد أوروبا على القرار الأميركي، ولا توهّم أن التمسك الأوروبي بالاتفاق النووي هو تحدٍّ لأميركا واستقلال عنها. فكل شيئ يقول إن أوروبا تقول ما تحتاج أميركا منها قوله لاتخاذه سلّماً للنزول عن شجرة التصعيد، تحت شعار وحدة موقف الغرب، ومنح المزيد من الفرص لتحسين شروط الاتفاق. وقد صار واضحاً أن الخطوة الأولى في هذا الطريق هي ما نطق به ماكرون ويبدو أنه صار خطة التموضع الجديدة لترامب، ومضمونه الفصل بين السير بالاتفاق بصيغته الراهنة وعدم تعريضه للخطر من جهة، وبين السعي لاتفاق مكمّل له يطال القضايا التي لم يتضمّنها الاتفاق، ويكون حصيلة تفاوض رضائي مع إيران، وقبلها مع روسيا والصين.

– يعرف ترامب الذاهب للتفاوض مع كوريا الشمالية أن التصعيد مع إيران وصفة مؤذية، وأن معيار صدقية الالتزام بالاتفاقات والمعاهدات التي ستكون على طاولة التفاوض مع كوريا تقدّمه التجربة مع إيران. كما يعرف أن حملته لنسف الاتفاق كانت مواكبة تفاوضية لمحاولته تغيير موازين القوى، التي ستنعكس في حال حصول هذا التغيير تفاوضاً وليس حرباً للحصول على تعديلات يريدها في الاتفاق. وأن الفشل في هذا التغيير يعيده للبحث عن مخرج معنوي مناسب يبرر العودة للاتفاق. وهذا ما على الصديق الأوروبي تقديمه والتباهي به كإنجاز للسياسة الأوروبية.

– حتى موعد البت بمصير الاتفاق في الثاني عشر من أيار المقبل، سيبقى الكلام الأميركي تحت عنوان الاحتجاج على النفوذ الإيراني والبرنامج الصاروخي الإيراني، والحاجة لتفاهمات تطالهما وتطمئن تجاههما، وسيبقى الكلام الإيراني مبشراً بما لا تحمد عقباه من أي عبث بالاتفاق الموقع ورفض أي تفاوض حوله، وسيخرج الأوروبيون يتحدّثون عن التمسك بالاتفاق دون تعديل، وعن الحاجة لإحياء صيغة الخمسة زائداً واحداً، وربما تصير زائداً إثنين بإضافة السعودية تحت شعار البحث بالملفات الإقليمية، وسيتحرّك الأوربيون والأميركيون نحو روسيا والصين طلباً للمعونة، ليخرج ترامب في الموعد المقرّر ويعلن البقاء ضمن الاتفاق وقبول المخرج الأوروبي بالسعي لاتفاق مكمّل لا يكون بديلاً بل متمماً للاتفاق القائم. والأكيد أن إيران التي ترفض إعادة التفاوض على برنامجها النووي سترفض التفاوض على برنامجها الصاروخي، ليصير التفاوض المتاح على المشاكل الإقليمية كإطار دولي يرعى تفاوضاً سعودياً إيرانياً مخرجاً مناسباً.

– في عهد أوباما كانت المعادلة أن لا بديل للاتفاق إلا الاتفاق. واليوم تعود المعادلة ذاتها.

