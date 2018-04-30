The Syrian Sana news agency has reported earlier that explosions had been heard near the cities of Hama and Aleppo.

 “The arms depot of the 47th brigade of the Syrian army was attacked near Hama. Powerful explosions and major fire have occurred as a result,” a source in Syria’s law enforcement told Sputnik.

According to Surya TV Channel, the syrian army positions have been attacked by a missile strike. According to the channel, the missile strike was conducted at 19:30 GMT.

Earlier, state television said successive blasts were heard in rural Hama province and that authorities were investigating the cause.

This video shows explosion in the ammunition depot of #Syria Arab Army’s 47th Brigade in South of #Hama after the #Israel Air Force (#IAF) airstrike at the #IRGC forces in the base almost 40 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/dh1svPynXN

Israel might be responsible for the attack, according to Haaretz.

Earlier Sunday, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Israel will maintain freedom of operation in Syria, the website reports.

“We have no intention to attack Russia or to interfere in domestic Syrian issues,” Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said at the annual Jerusalem Post conference. “But if somebody thinks that it is possible to launch missiles or to attack Israel or even our aircraft, no doubt we will respond and we will respond very forcefully.”

Source: Sputnik

صحيفة سورية تكشف مصدر الهجوم الصاروخي على مواقع بحماة وحلب

نقلت صحيفة “تشرين” السورية الرسمية عن مصادر ميدانية أن الهجوم الأخير على مواقع في محافظتي حماة وحلب انطلق من قواعد أمريكية وبريطانية شمالي الأردن.
انطلقت من مملكة الأردن..

