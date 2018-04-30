Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

On April 29, an unnamed source of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that several military positions of the SAA in Hama and Aleppo governorates were targeted. However, the source didn’t identify the side responsible for attacks.

Syrian pro-government sources said that the military positions that were targeted are the 47th Brigade ammo depot east of Hama city, the Fire Fighters Center in the western Hama countryside and a military position around Aleppo airport.

All three positions are known to be bases of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and different Iranian-backed armed groups. According to Syrian opposition sources, several Iranian personals were killed in the strikes.

All of the available facts suggest that Israel was behind these strikes. The Israeli Air Force used a similar tactic to target a position of the IRGC in Syria’s T4 airbase on April 9. Since then, serval Israel officials threatened that they will continue to target the Iranian bases in Syria.

Several Syrian military bases have been struck by a missile strike in Hama and Allepo provinces, according to a report by local television. The Syrian Sana news agency has reported earlier that explosions had been heard near the cities of Hama and Aleppo. “The arms depot of the 47th brigade of the Syrian army was attacked near Hama. Powerful explosions and major fire have occurred as a result,” a source in Syria’s law enforcement told Sputnik. According to Surya TV Channel, the syrian army positions have been attacked by a missile strike. According to the channel, the missile strike was conducted at 19:30 GMT. Earlier, state television said successive blasts were heard in rural Hama province and that authorities were investigating the cause. This video shows explosion in the ammunition depot of #Syria Arab Army’s 47th Brigade in South of #Hama after the #Israel Air Force (#IAF) airstrike at the #IRGC forces in the base almost 40 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/dh1svPynXN Israel might be responsible for the attack, according to Haaretz. Earlier Sunday, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Israel will maintain freedom of operation in Syria, the website reports. “We have no intention to attack Russia or to interfere in domestic Syrian issues,” Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said at the annual Jerusalem Post conference. “But if somebody thinks that it is possible to launch missiles or to attack Israel or even our aircraft, no doubt we will respond and we will respond very forcefully.” Source: Sputnik صحيفة سورية تكشف مصدر الهجوم الصاروخي على مواقع بحماة وحلب نقلت صحيفة “تشرين” السورية الرسمية عن مصادر ميدانية أن الهجوم الأخير على مواقع في محافظتي حماة وحلب انطلق من قواعد أمريكية وبريطانية شمالي الأردن.

انطلقت من مملكة الأردن.. RELATED

