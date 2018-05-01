Clear evidence that North Korea should not trust the USA with denuclearization deal

Bolton: U.S. Has ‘The Libya Model’ In Mind For North Korea Denuclearization

Libya’s leader Muammar Gaddafi gave up his nuclear weapons program around 2004 in an attempt to normalize relations with the US only to be sodomized to death by Western-backed rebels a few years later.

From The Daily Caller:

The U.S. apparently has the Libya model in mind for North Korean denuclearization, according to White House national security adviser John Bolton.

“Will President Trump insist that Kim give up, ship out, all of his nuclear weapons, all of his nuclear fuel, all of his ballistic missiles, before the U.S. makes any concessions?” Fox News host Chris Wallace asked Bolton Sunday morning.

“Yes, I think that’s what denuclearization means. We have very much in mind the Libya model from 2003, 2004,” Bolton replied.