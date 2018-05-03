Remaining Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham Fighters In Southern Damascus Prepare To Withdraw

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

03.05.2018

On May 2, the remaining fighters of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Jaysh al-Islam and Jaysh al-Ababil south of the Syrian capital of Damascus started their final preparations to withdraw from their positions under the evacuation agreement reached with the government on April 29.

The Syrian opposition news outlet Enab Baladi said that bulldozers of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) had begn removing the barriers around the militants’ positions in the districts of Aqraba, Beit Sahm, Yalda and Babbila. Meanwhile, Syrian pro-government sources reported that the evacuation process will begin on the afternoon of May 3 and could last for a week.

According to reports, Jaysh al-Islam fighters will withdraw towards the Turkish-held town of Jarabulus, HTS fighters will withdraw to Idlib governorate and Jaysh al-Ababil fighters will withdraw to Daraa governorate.

Earlier, HTS fighters completed their withdrawal from their positions in the northern part of the Yarmouk refugee camp, west of Yalda district, and SAA units were deployed there.

According to observers, the evacuation agreement will allow the SAA to open another front against the besieged ISIS fighters in the Yarmouk camp, thus significantly increasing the pressure on the terrorist group.

