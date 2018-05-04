U.S. Intelligence Services Prepare New "Chemical Weapons" Provocation In Syria - Russian State Media

Posted on by martyrashrakat

U.S. intelligence services are preparing a new provocation with the chemical weapons usage in Syria, the Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported citing an “informed source” in Syrian security services.

“The operation is led by a former militant of ISIS, Mishan Idris Hamash. The aim is to stage a chemical attack against civilians to be further spread in the media,” the source said.

According to the report, the preparations for the provocation started on April 23. Civilians are being shipped to a territory near Jafra oil field, on the eastern bank of the Euphrates [controlled by US-backed forces] to participate in a staged filming of the alleged attack scene. Recently, the US-led coalition has established a military garrison in this area.

The tensions over the conflict in Syria escalated following the April 7 incident in the town of Douma where an alleged chemical attack took place. The US-led bloc accused the Syrian government of conducting a chemical attack against civilians and used these allegations to justify its April 14 missile strike on the country. Syria rejects all the allegations and say that the alleged attack was a provocation.

Russian representatives later found the “victims” of the alleged attack, who revelaed that they were forced to participate in the filming.

It’s important to note that the main source of the chemical attack allegations used by the US and its allies was the so-called White Helmets. An infamous pro-militant propaganda organization funded by the US and its allies.

Following the Douma chemical attack story, the US State Department has reportedly halted financing to the White Helmets. However, the Department of State is far from being the only source of funding of this organization by the US-led bloc.

