Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

(26 April – 02 May 2018)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

Another Bloody Week since 2014 Latest Offensive on the Gaza Strip

April – 02 May 2018)

Israeli forces continued to directly target peaceful protests that did not pose any threat to the Israeli soldiers’ life.

4 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were killed on the fifth Friday of the March of Return and Breaking Siege.

3 Palestinians were killed, including a child, when attempting to sneak into Israel via the border fence.

389 Palestinian civilians, including 67 children, 8 women, 6 journalists and 4 paramedics, were wounded in the peaceful protests.

10 Palestinian civilians, including 1 child, 1 journalist and 1 paramedic, were wounded in the West Bank.

Israeli forces continued to open fire at the border areas in the Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian civilian was wounded in a shooting during an incursion.

Israeli warplanes bombed the Gaza Seaport and a Military Site for the Palestinian armed groups. However, no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces conducted 64 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and a limited one in the Gaza Strip.

59 civilians, including 7 children, were arrested.

7 of them, including a child, were arrested in Jerusalem.

4 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were arrested when attempting to sneak via the border fence in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem

A building was demolished in al-‘Issawiyah, and a Palestinian civilian was forced to level a car parking in Silwan.

The Israeli Nature Authority levelled lands in al-Rahmah Cemetery adjacent to al-Aqsa Msoque.

Israeli forces continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

42 dunums were confiscated in al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem, for security reasons.

5 residential rooms and 5 sheep barns were demolished while 4 solar cells were confiscated in Masafer Yatta.

Israeli settlers cut 14 olive trees, south of Nablus, and levelled lands, west of Salfit.

3 Shooting incidents were reported against the Palestinian fishing boats in the Gaza Sea, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th consecutive year.

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

6 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were arrested at the military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (26 April – 02 May 2018).

Shooting:

Israeli forces continued to use excessive lethal force against Palestinian civilians, who participated in peaceful demonstrations organized on the 42nd anniversary of the Earth Day, particularly in the Gaza Strip, which witnessed peaceful demonstrations along the eastern Gaza Strip border area, where ten thousands of defenseless Palestinian young men, women, children, and elderlies participated. On Friday, 20 April 2018, the Gaza Strip witnessed peaceful demonstrations where ten thousands of Palestinian civilians participated. Those non-violent demonstrations continued sporadically during the reporting period. As a result, 4 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were killed, so the death toll has increased to 40 Palestinian civilians, including 5 children and 2 journalists, since the beginning of the demonstrations of the March of Return and Breaking the Siege on 30 March 2018 in the Gaza Strip only. Moreover, two civilians were killed after the Israeli forces claimed they threw explosive devices at a military patrol but their families confirmed they were only civilians. Further, a child was killed while attempting to sneak into Israel. In the Gaza Strip as well during the reporting period, 389 Palestinian civilians, including 67 children, 8 women, 6 journalists and 4 paramedics, were wounded; condition of some of them was reported serious. In the West Bank, the Israeli forces wounded 10 Palestinian civilians, including 1 child, 1 paramedic and 1journalist, in separate incidents.

This high number of casualties in the Gaza Strip proves that the Israeli forces continue to commit crimes and use excessive force against Palestinian civilians in disregard for their lives and upon an official political decision. PCHR indicates that according to Israeli forces’ spokesperson on his Facebook page following the declaration of organizing these demonstrations commemorating the 42nd anniversary of the Land Day, the Israeli forces prefigured the demonstrations, whose organizers previously declared they would be peaceful, sending threatening messages to intimidate the organizers and Gaza Strip residents and deploying Israeli snipers along the border fence.

According to investigations and field observations by PCHR’s fieldworkers for the Fifth Friday of the March of Return and Breaking Siege demonstrations:

Dozens of Israeli Forces’ snipers continued to position on the hills, behind the sand barriers and in military jeeps along the border fence in front of the peaceful demonstrations in the eastern Gaza Strip.

The demonstrations witnessed an increase in the number of participants during this day particularly after 16:00 as their number was estimated at ten thousands of participants, including women, children, elderlies and entire families, in 5 main points where the March of Return demonstrations were set.

According to the fieldworker’s eyewitnessing, at approximately 17:00, under a huge Palestinian flag and amidst the sound of Scouts’ drums, hundreds approached at a close range from the border fence in eastern Khan Younis, and the Israeli forces heavily targeted them with live fire and tear gas canisters. As a result, one of the civilians was killed while others were wounded. Moreover, dozens of women and civilians shouting national slogans were hit with tear gas canisters, noting they were standing on the sand barriers which are around 260 meters away from the border fence.

The Israeli snipers deliberately and selectively opened fire at the participants in the peaceful demonstrations which included thousands of civilians in 5 areas in the eastern Gaza Strip. As a result, 3 civilians were killed and a child succumbed to his wounds the next day while 373 others, including 65 children, 8 women, 6 journalists and 4 paramedics, were wounded only on the abovementioned Friday, noting that most injuries occur in the demonstration area that is around 30-300 meters away from the border fence while many injuries among the demonstrators were reported along the border fence, east of Gaza and Jabalia.

The demonstrations were as always fully peaceful, and PCHR’s fieldworkers did not witness weapons or armed persons even dressed in civilian clothes among the demonstrators, who were thousands of elderlies, women, children and entire families. Those demonstrators moved forward until in certain instances, particularly in eastern Gaza City, Jabalia and Khan Younis, reached the border fence raising flags, chanting slogans and national songs, flying kites in high and burning tires. Meanwile in other demonstrations, there were folklore, sportive and Scout performances in addition to women’s gatherings. However, the demonstrators were under the Israeli fire.

PCHR fieldworkers’ observations undoubtedly refute the Israeli government and some media’s claims that children are used as human shields by the demonstrators. This refusal was based on the totally peaceful nature of the demonstrations, participation of entire families, including their children, and some women and children’s offering water for the demonstrators and raising flags with no influence from any political party encouraging them to do so.

The Israeli forces widely used bursts of tear gas canisters targeting the center of the demonstrations and the demonstrators near the border fence. As a result, hundreds, including PCHR’s fieldworkers who were documenting the incidents, suffered tear gas inhalation and seizures; some of them were transferred to hospitals as a number of them still receive medical treatment.

The Israeli forces twice fired many tear gas canisters which fell near the field clinic in eastern al-Bureij refugee camp, noting the clinic is 450 meters away from the border fence. As a result, the medical crews suffered tear gas inhalation and their work was disrupted. Moreover, 5 paramedics were directly hit with tear gas canisters while on duty to rescue and evacuate those wounded in the demonstrations in eastern Gaza, Khan Younis and al-Bureij.



Journalists were again directly targeted resulting in the injury of 6 journalists with direct live bullets or tear gas canisters though most of them were wearing their PRESS-marked vests.

PCHR’s investigations point out that 2 of those killed were directly shot to the head and neck while the third was shot to the abdomen in addition to the other injuries that were mainly in the head, neck, back, chest, abdomen and limbs. Moreover, there are 13 civilians in critical condition, including a 15-year-old child from Khan Younis hit with a live bullet to the head, portending that the death toll would rise in any moment.

PCHR’s fieldworkers noticed that the Israeli shooting and teargasing at the protesters intensified randomly when dozens of demonstrators could approach or reach in some instances the border fence or even managed to pull parts of the second barbed wires placed inside the Palestinian territories around 50 meters away from the main border fence. As a result, many injuries were reported particularly in eastern Khan Younis, Gaza and Jabalia.

The Israeli incitement against the peaceful demonstrations and encampments continues as extension of previous statements by Israeli political and military officials threatening to inflect deaths and injuries among the demonstrators in addition to perceiving the demonstration itself as danger. This hereby violates the right to peaceful assembly codified in all International instruments.

In addition to the abovementioned, on 29 April 2018, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Qararah village, northeast of Khan Younis shot dead 2 Palestinian civilians who attempted to sneak via the border fence. On his Facebook page, the Spokesperson of the Israeli forces declared that 2 persons crossed the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip, claiming they “threw explosive devices at a military patrol, so the Israeli soldiers in response opened fire at the two saboteurs and killed them.” However, the family of both civilians says that they were only civilians.

On the same day, the Israeli soldiers opened fire at Yousif Abu Jazar (16) from Bader refugee camp, west of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip after he managed to cross the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. They arrested him and his friend who was later released.

On the same day, a civilian was wounded to the left leg when the Israeli forces moved into the area opposite to the March of Return encampments, east of Khuza’ah village, southeast of Khuza’ah, southeast of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip amidst shooting at the sit-in yard there.

As part of targeting fishermen in the sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against fishermen in the Gaza Sea, indicating to the on-going Israeli policy of targeting their livelihoods. During the reporting period, PCHR’s fieldworkers monitored 3 shooting incidents in north-western Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

As part of the Israeli airstrikes, on 27 April 2018, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at boats prepared to receive ships for breaking the siege in the Gaza Seaport. As a result, the boats sustained severe damage while no casualties were reported.

On the same day, the Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at a military site belonging to the Palestinian armed groups in Western Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. The airstrike came after the Israeli gunboats fired 6 shells at the above-mentioned site. Meanwhile, no casualties were reported, but the site sustained damage.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 26 April 2018, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at the Palestinian shepherds. However, no casualties were reported.

On 27 April 2018, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Gaza Valley Village (Johr al-Deek) in the central Gaza Strip opened fire and fired canisters in the vicinity of the landfill. However, no casualties were reported.

On 29 April 2018, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip opened fire at the farmers’ lands. The shooting recurred on 30 April 2018 in the eastern side of the area and eastern Deir al-Balah.

In the West Bank, on 26 April 2018, two Palestinian civilians were wounded when Israeli forces stationed inside the military watchtower at the southern entrance to Halhoul, north of Hebron, opened fire at a Fiat Punto Car without any prior warning.

On the same day, a Palestinian civilian was wounded to his right hand with a bullet when the Israeli forces moved into al-Dheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, to carry out an arrest campaign and some civilians protested against them.

On 27 April 2018, a civilian, who was arrested, and paramedic were wounded when an Israeli military force moved into Kabsah intersection between the villages of al-‘Izar’iyah and Abu Dis, east of occupied East Jerusalem, and dozens of youngsters protested near the area.

On 30 April 2018, a 21-year-old civilian was wounded from Balata refugee camp with a rubber bullet to the right foot during a protest against the Israeli soldiers who moved into Nablus to carry out an arrest campaign. On the same day, a child was wounded with a rubber bullet to the foot and then arrested when the Israeli forces moved into Jabe’a village, south of Jenin, to carry out an arrest campaign.

On 01 May 2018, Wael al-Salaymah, a journalist, was wounded with a rubber bullet to the foot while covering the demolition of a building in al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. ( See under the title of measures to creat a Jewish Majrotiy in occupied East Jerusalem)

In addition to the abovementioned injuries, during the reporting period, 2 Palestinian civilians were wounded after Israeli forces opened fire at them and fired tear gas canisters directly during peaceful protests and stone-throwing at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the entrances to the Palestinian communities in the West Bank. Those demonstrations came in the light of demonstrations organized by Palestinian civilians in protest at Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the Israeli forces’ ongoing settlement crimes, confiscation of Palestinian lands, and Israeli forces’ crimes against the peaceful demonstrations organized by the Palestinians along the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 64 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 5 similar ones into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 52 Palestinians, including 6 children, in the West Bank. Meanwhile, 7 civilians, including a child, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. Among those arrested during the reporting period was Sheikh ‘Ekremah Sabri (79), Head of the Supreme Islamic Organization and Khatib of al-Aqsa Mosque.

In the Gaza Strip, on 29 April 2018, Israeli forces moved 70 meters into the area opposite to the Return encampments, east of Khuza’ah, southeast of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. They leveled along the border fence and reestablished a border fence in the area in addition to repairing the parts that were removed during the previous demonsrtations.

During the reporting period, the Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of al-Qararah, northeast of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, arrested 3 Palestinian civilians who attempted to sneak into Israel via the border fence. They also arrested a child in the southern Gaza Strip.

Efforts to Create a Jewish Majority in East Jerusalem:

As part of the Israeli settlement expansion and house demolition notices and demolitions, on 27 April 2018, Eyad Ramadan self-demolished a car parking he owns in Wadi al-Helwa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem, to implement the Israeli Municipality’s decision. Eyad said that he self-demolished the parking to implement the Israeli Municipality’s decision and avoid paying the high fine and demolition costs he will forced to pay under the pretext of non-licensing. Eyad also said that the Israeli Municipality issued 3 months before a demolition decision against his parking under the pretext of non-licensing and he attempted to delay the decision but in vain.

On 29 April 2018, the Israeli Nature Authority conducted excavation works in Bab al-Rahma Cemetery adjacent to al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the Israeli forces’ protection. The Israeli Nature Authority crews excavate and exhume many graves and damaged their gravestones to fix steel poles as part of the Israeli plans in the cemetery lands.

On 01 May 2018, the Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished a building belonging to Jamal ‘Alian in al-Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. The abovementioned civilian said that the building was established 5 years ago and the municipality issued a decision to demolish it 2 years after it was built. However, the decision was delayed and frozen many times until a fine of 230 thousands shekels was imposed. The first floor of the 3-storey building includes a pizza shop, spices shop, and dry-clean” while the 2 other floors include 4 apartments of 200 square meters sheltering 4 families of 17 individuals, including 7 children.

Settlement Activities, Demolitions, and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian civilians and their Property:

As part of the settlement expansion and house demolitions and demolition notices, on 28 April 2018, the Israeli authorities notified 2 Palestinian families of seizing vacant areas of their lands in al-Khadir village, south of Bethlehem. Ahmed Salah, Coordinator of the Committee against the Wall and Settlements in al-Khadir village, said that the Israeli authorities notified to seize 42 dunums belonging to Salah and Subaieh Families for security purposes. He also said that this measure coincided with surveying lands in Um Rukba area by the Israeli Civil Administration officers, claiming that they want to establish a large square and build a road leading to Solomon’s Pools.

On 02 May 2018, Israeli forces backed by military vehicles and bulldozers and accompanied with vehicles belonging to the Civil Administration moved into Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, classified by the Israeli forces as military training areas. The vehicles demolished many dwellings in Kherbet al-Fakhit and other facilities in Kherbet Janbah. Kherbet al-Halawah, Kherbet al-Markaz, and Kherbet al-Fakhit. The demolition targeted 5 residential rooms, 5 sheep barns while 4 solar cells were confiscated.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and property, on 27 April 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar “settlement attacked the stone pits area, northwest of ‘Oreef village, south of Nablus. The Israeli settlers wrote hostile slogans against Arabs and Muslims on the vehicles and punctured with sharp tools the tires of 2 vehicles belonging to Sakhir Company.

On the same day, a group of Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar “settlement attacked a plot of land belonging to Jamila Abed al-Rahman Shehada, from ‘Oreef village, south of Nablus. The settlers cut about 12 olive trees with automatic saws.

On 29 April 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Eli Zahav” settlement levelled Palestinian civilians’ lands belonging to Kafur al-Deek Municipality, west of Salfit, in order to expand the above-mentioned settlement. While covering the leveling, the Israeli settlers attacked the reporter of Ma’an News Agency, ‘Ohoud ‘Aqail al-Khafsh (38), from Merda village, north of Salif. The settlers beat her to prevent her from taking photos and attempted confiscate her press equipment. As a result, ‘Ohoud sustained bruises to her hands and feet.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 26 April 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli soldiers stationed in a military watchtower established at the southern entrance to Halhoul (Jouret Bahlas), north of Hebron, suddenly and without a previous warning to the driver, opened fire at a Fiat Punto car. As a result, 2 civilians were wounded. The car driver arrived at the PRCS in the city and both wounded civilians received medical treatment and then were transferred to al-Ahli Hospital in Hebron. The wounded civilians were identified as:

Mohanned Nasser Doudah (18) who was hit with a live bullet to the right shoulder. Ahmed ‘Essa Zama’rah (20) who was hit with 3 live bullets to the back.

Ahmed Zama’rah said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“After the football match, my friends and I went via our friend’s car to Ras al-Jourah area to buy food from a restaurant and fuel the car. After that, we returned to Halhoul. When we were about 20 meters away from the watchtower established near the road, we heard gunshots. After seconds, the glass of the rear window fell down and I was wounded in my back. The shooting was without any justifiscation as everything was normal and the soldiers were not on the ground.”

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Jaba’a village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jihad Khalid Fashafshah (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, large number of Israeli forces moved into al-Duheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. Dozens of soldiers parked their military vehicles on the main street in the camp in al-Dawhah village nearby. They were backed up by members of Israeli undercover agents “Mosta’rebeen” dressed like Palestinian civilians. Dozens of Palestinian young men gathered near the main street and threw stones, empty bottles and Molotov Cocktails at the soldiers. The soldiers heavily fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a young man was hit with a live bullet to the right hand. He was transferred via a private car to Bethlehem Arab Society for Rehabilitation in Beit Jala to receive medical treatment after the Israeli forces banned the ambulance to reach the camp. The Israeli forces also raided and searched a house belonging to the family of Husein Eyad Shaheen (16) and then arrested him. It should be noted that Husein, who was arrested for several months 2 years ago, was hit with 3 live bullets, cutting the main vein and artery in the legs as he needs permanent medical treatment.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Fattah Namer Suwelim (39) and then confiscated NIS 1,000 and JD 760. It should be noted that Suweilim is a poultry trader. He said to PCHR’s fieldworker that an officer handed him a paper written on which Articles 74 and 79, indicating the confiscation of illegal money upon a decision by the Israeli Court. The paper had the number of the confiscated money. The officer ordered Suwelim to refer to the police station in “Ariel”

At approximately 14:30, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian shepherds. As a result, the shepherds were forced to leave the area fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron, Kharsa, Beit Ummer, and ‘Azzoun villages, east of Qalqiliyah.

Friday, 27 April 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses belonging to Amir Taleb Abu Hamed (35) and then arrested Mohammed Walid Thawabtah (17) and Mohammed Mansour Deriyah (22)

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed on al-Saf Street in the center of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Diya’a Mahmoud al-‘Afifi (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:50, Israeli forces moved into Far’ata village, north of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Ehsan Saleh al-Tawil (21) and Shahab Ahmed al-Tawil (30) and then arrested them.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off former al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. At approximately 06:00 on the same day, the shooting recurred and continued from time to time until approximately 07:30 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 20:30, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the order fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Gaza Valley (Juhor al-Deek) in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire in the vicinity of the landfill area, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 22:05, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at boats that were prepared to receive ships to break the siege in the Gaza Seaport, west of Gaza City. The airstrike caused severe damage to the boats, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 23:30, Israeli gunboats fired 6 artillery shells at a site belonging to Palestinian armed groups, west of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. After a short time, the Israeli warplanes targeted the same site with 4 missiles causing damage to the site, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Taffuh, al-Majd, Deir Samet and al-Koum villages in Hebron; Ematin village, north of Qalqiliyah.

Saturday, 28 April 2018

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Mansour Thawabtah (19) and the arrested him.

At approximately 21:00, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Qararah village, northeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, fired live bullets near the border fence and flare bombs in the sky. The Israeli forces later announced that they arrested 3 civilians who attempted to sneak through the border fence. On the next day morning, the Israeli police phone called one of the families in al-Qararah area to inform them of arresting their son, but they did not inform the others’ families. The families of the arrested young men said to PCHR’s fieldworker that their sons were arrested after they attempted to sneak through the border fence. The arrestees were identified as Ahmed Sami ‘Ayash al-‘Amawi (26), whose family was informed of his arrest, Mo’ataz Nabil Mustafa Abu Zaid (20), who is single, and Salim Yunis Hammad Abu Thaher (20), who is married.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qifin, Baqa al-Sharqiyah, Zeta and Nazlet ‘Essa vilages, north of Tulkarm; Sa’ir and Bani Na’im villages in Hebron.

Sunday, 29 April 2018:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Obaidiyia village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed Dawoud Rabi’ah (38) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Harmalah village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Hamza Mohamed al-Zair (21), Ahmed Atallah al-Zair (20), Muneer Abdullah al-Zair (22), and Salah al-Zair (21).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed on al-Mahd Street in the center of the village. They raided and searched a house belonging to Malek ‘Atallah Abu Isninah (24) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Ayham Mahmoud Nakhlah (17), Mohamed Nidal Hattab (18), and Mo’z Sufian al-Remhi (17).

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested ‘Issa Yousef Taqatqah (18), and Wesam Jamal Fakhri Taqatqah (18).

At approximately 08:00, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel and accompanied with military vehicles moved around 70 meters away adjacent to the March of Return Camps, east of Khuza’a village, southeast of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli vehicles patrolled the area and replaced a fence along the border fence. They also repaired parts of the fence that were removed during the previous demonstrations. The Israeli forces also opened fire at a group of Palestinian young men, who gathered in the vicinity of the sit-in area. As a result, an 18-year-old male was hit with a live bullet to the left legs and was then taken to the European Hospital to receive medical treatment. At approximately 16:30, the Israeli forces redeployed along the border fence.

At approximately 08:20, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Maghzi camp in the center of the Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian farmers’ lands. As a result, the farmers were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:00, Israeli forces moved into Heija village, east of Qalqiliyia. They raided and searched al-Khawajah Petrol Station and confiscated the surveillance camera and its DVR. No more incidents were reported.

At approximately 21:00, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire at Yousef Jaser Yousef Abu Jazar (16), from Bader Refugee Camp, west of Rafah, after crossing the border fence near al-Motbeq Gate, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah. As a result, he was wounded and then arrested. The victim’s friend, Anees Hasan Mahmoud al-Sha’ier (16), from Bader Refugee Camp, said that he was with Yousef and was arrested from the Palestinian areas after Yousef was wounded, but he could not cross the border fence. He added that he saw around 6 Israeli soldiers approached his friend Yousef, who put his hands on his head. Anees asked Yousef to flee after knowing that the soldiers found out. When Yousef attempted to take off a sport jacket he was wearing to prove that he is unarmed, the Israeli forces directly opened fire at him and wounded him. After that, an Israeli soldier told Anees that Yousef was wounded to his leg and they will treat him. At approximately 05:00 on Monday, 30 April 2018, Anees was released via Beit Hanoun Erez Crossing. Yousef’s father, Jaser Ibrahim Abu Jazar, said that he contacted Maher Abu al-‘Ouf, from the Palestinian Liaison, and asked him about his son Yousef. Maher Abu al-‘Ouf informed him that the Israeli Liaison told them that Yousef was killed while crossing the border fence, east of Rafah.

At approximately 21:30, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Qararah village, northeast of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, fired live bullets near the border fence. They also fired flare bombs in the air. The spokesperson of Israeli forces, Avijaa Adraei, declared on his Facebook page that 2 saboteurs crossed the border fence, south of the Gaza Strip, claiming that they threw explosive devices at a military patrol, so the soldiers opened fire at the saboteurs and killed them. According to information obtained by PCHR’s fieldworker, Yousef Ahmed ‘Atwah al-‘Amawi (23) and ‘Atiyah Mohamed ‘Atwah al-‘Amawi (23), from al-Qararah area, attempted to cross the border fence. Yousef and ‘Atiyah families said that their sons are civilians.

At approximately 10:00 on Monday, 30 April 2018, the village residents said to PCHR’s fieldworker that they saw many military vehicles and jeeps deployed along the border fence adjacent to Abu ‘Alaa al-Ma’ari School, east of al-Qarrarah village, in addition to a robot indicating that the victims’ corpses were recovered from the border fence area. At approximately 19:00, al-‘Amawi family said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Palestinian Civil Affairs officially informed them that the Israeli forces told them that the abovementioned civilians were killed and their corpses are so far under the Israeli custody until a further notice. Another source from the Civil Affairs said to PCHR’s fieldworker that they were officially informed between 14:00-15:00 that the abovementioned civilians were killed and their corpses are still kept by the Israeli forces.

At approximately 11:15, Israeli forces moved into Qarawet Bani Hassan village, west of Salfit. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Hamza Ameen Mer’i (22), and Emran ‘Aziz Mer’i and his brother ‘Amar (37).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Awla and al-Burj villages in Hebron; Beit Lid village, east of Tulkarm; Far’oun and Safareen villages, southeast of Qalqiliya.

Monday, 30 April 2018

At approximately 00:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Doha village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Alo Sameeh Masalmah (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus to carry out an arrest campaign. A number of Palestinian young men gathered on Tal Wahi al-Mokhifah Street, west of the city, and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli vehicles. The Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters, sound bombs, and rubber bullets at the protestors. As a result, a 21-year-old male, from Balatah Camp, east of the city, was hit with a rubber bullet to the right leg. The Israeli soldiers also raided and searched houses and then arrested Mo’tasem Mohamed Saleem Salem (37) from his house on Street 16.

Around the same time, Israeli forces accompanied with 3 military vehicles moved into Dir Samet village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron, and then stationed in al-Sima area. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Atif Ahmed al-‘Awawdah (20) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Dahisha refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Yousef Marwan al-Ja’idi (30) and Mahmoud Abed al-Kareem Hammash (31) and arrested both of them.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Jabi’ village, south of Jenin to carry out an arrest campaign. A number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli vehicles. The Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters, sound bombs, and rubber bullets at the protestors. As a result, Mohamed Jawdat Lotfi Malishah (15) was hit with a rubber bullet to the leg and later arrested. Moreover, the Israeli forces confiscated a bulldozer belonging to ‘Awad Mahmoud Abu ‘Oun, in front of his house in the center of the village.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Bita village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Naser Sabri Hamdan (21), Ja’far Sayil Jaghoub (22), Naser Fawzi ‘Othman Bani Shamsah (20), and Nidal Abed Mohamed Saleh (21).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Dajan village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched houses and then arrested Ayman Rebhi Hunini (25).

Around the same time, Israeli forces accompanied with 3 militray vehicles moved into Kharsa village, southeast of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Ahmed Abed al-Jalil al-Shahateet (38) and Akram Abed al-‘Aziz al-Zibdi (44) and arrested both of them.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Abu Katilah area in Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Amjad Majed Husni al-Natsha (20) and Hitham Mohamed al-Natsha (22) and arrested both of them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Khadir village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Bilal Mahmoud al-Wahsh (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 06:20, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohamed Mostafa Ridwan (24) and his brother Ahmed Mostafa Ridwan (22) and then arrested both of them.

At approximately 07:30, Israeli gunboats stationed in the sea, adjacent to al-Waha Resort, northwest of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and then chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Maghazi Camp in the center of the Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian farmers’ lands. As a result, the farmers were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:15, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Dir al-Balah in the center of the Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian farmers’ lands. As a result, the farmers were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Ummer, Sa’ir, Beit ‘Awaa and al-Majd villages

Tuesday, 01 May 2018

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in al-Bayiadah area. They then raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Abed al-Salam al-‘Alami and no arrest incidents were reported. Meanwhile, other Israeli soldiers raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Ahmed Ekhliyel and arrested his son ‘Issa (20).

At approximately 05:45, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Ghaleb Sami Wardah (25), Hussain Tayisr Hamed (32), Mohamed ‘Amro Hamed (27), and Rashad Mohamed Hamed (27).



Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Omar Jamal Zaid (22) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Samou’a, Dura and al-Majd villages.

Wednesday, 02 May 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron and stationed in al-Duhor, al-Jelda, al-Madabi’, and Khelet al-‘Ain villages. They then raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Yousef Mohamed Ahmed al-‘Alami and Majed Ahmed Jebreel al-Salibi. The Israeli soldiers handed Majed’s son Hasan (20) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion“ settlement, south of Bethlehem. The Israeli soldiers also left all the houses residents outside. Furthermore, Jawdat Suliman Bahar (17), Laith Mohamed Mahmoud al-‘Alami (20), and Rami Ibrahim Khaled Sabarnah (20) were arrested after rading their houses.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Ya’boud village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched houses and then arrested al-Sheikh ‘Adnan Yaseen Mostafa Hamarsha (52), who is on a wheel chair.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Arqah village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched houses and then arrested ‘Alaa Tawfiq Mostafa Yehia (23).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohamed Tayseer Badawi (20) and Mahmoud Abu Ghazi (17) and then arrested both of them.

At approximately 20:40, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Burij refugee camp, fired flare bombs in the border areas.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron, Ethan and al-Dahiryia villages and Beit ‘Awa village.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Continuing the demonstrations in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it, Palestinian civilians organized protests against the decision throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip. They further organized peaceful demonstrations where ten thousands of civilians participated on the 42nd Anniversary of the Land Day in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The demonstrations were named as “The Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege.” The demonstrations were as follows during the reporting period:

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 14:00 on Thursday, 26 April 2018, dozens of Palestinian protestors gathered along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip, within the activities of the March of Return organized by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege in the Gaza Strip. They threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. The clashes continued until the evening hours. As a result, 3 civilians, including a child were wounded and then transferred via ambulances belonging to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah. Doctors classified their injury as moderate.

At approximately 08:00 on Friday, 27 April 2018, ten thousands of civilians made their way to the March of Return encampments established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege, east of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, for the fifth consecutive Friday, which was called as the “Youth Rebels Friday”. The demonstrations’ organizers fixed posters of those killed in the March of Return demonstrations and prisoners in the Israeli jails. They also chanted slogans and national songs, set fire to tires and flew huge number of kites. Although the demonstrations were as always fully peaceful, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel deliberately and randomly fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. At approximately 16:30, a group of young men were able to cross the border fence. The Israeli forces immediately and heavily opened fire at them and the Israeli warplanes fired tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 2 civilians were killed namely:

Mohammed Amin Ahmed al-Moqayad (21) from Sheikh Redwan neighborhood was hit with a bullet to the head. Khalil Na’im Mustafa ‘Atallah (22) from Shahabah neighborhood was hit with a bullet to the neck and shrapnel to the abdomen.

In addition, 155 civilians, including 25 children, 4 women, 2 journalists and a paramedic, were wounded. One hundred and thirty four of them were hit with live bullets, 3 civilians were hit with rubber bullets and 18 others were directly hit with tear gas canisters.

The 2 wounded journalists and paramedic were identified as:

Abdul Rahman Hani al-Kahlout (22), a freelance photojournalist was hit with a live bullet to the right foot. Hashem Eyad Hamadah (23), a photojournalist at Hala Palestine News was hit with a tear gas canister to the head. Mazen Jebril Hasnah, a paramedic at the Military Medical Services, was hit with 2 live bullets to the legs. Doctors classified his injury as serious as he is so far in the ICU.

At approximately 09:00 on the same Friday, Palestinian protestors swarmed to the camps established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege 700 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. Following the Friday prayer, the number of participants increased when thousands of civilians, including women, children and men, arrived at the area. Hundreds of them approached the border fence, set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers 30 meters away from the border fence. The soldiers sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them and the protestors gathered at distances of more than 300 meters. The clashes continued until approximately 21:00 on the same day. As a result, 37 protestors, including 7 children and a woman, were wounded. Thirty six of them were hit with live bullets while one civilian was directly hit with a tear gas canister. They were transferred via PRCS ambulances to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah. Doctors classified the injuries of 3 civilians as serious and transferred them to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. In the evening, the Israeli soldiers fired tear gas canisters in the vicinity of the encampments and field clinics belonging to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the medical crews and dozens of the protestors suffered tear gas inhalation.

On Friday morning, 27 April 2018, hundreds of Palestinians swarmed to the sit-in yard in the March of Return encampments established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis. The encampments are surrounded with the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel from the eastern and northern side on distances averaged between 250-500 meters. Following the Friday prayer, at approximately 13:30, the numbers of the protestors increased, reaching to hundred thousands of men, elderlies, women and children. They spread inside and outside the encampments yards, raised flags, and chanted slogans and national songs as dozens of them approached the border fence, set fire to tires and managed to pull parts of the second barbed wires placed inside the Palestinian territories around 50-70 meters away from the main border fence, attempting to threw stones at Israeli forces.

According to observations by PCHR’s fieldworkers, the Israeli forces stationed on huge sand barriers and hills and inside military vehicles, 30-50 meters away from the border fence continued deliberately firing live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. PCHR’s fieldworkers noticed that the demonstrations were as always fully peaceful, and PCHR’s fieldworkers did not witness weapons or armed persons even dressed in civilian clothes among the demonstrators. The numbers of the demonstrators, reaching to thousands of men, elderlies, women and children within entire families of different ages, increased, reaching its peak at approximately 16:00 in the evening. They raised Palestinian flags, chanted slogans and national songs, flew kites and set fire to tires. At approximately 17:00, under a huge Palestinian flag and amidst the sound of Scouts’ drums, hundreds approached at a close range from the border fence and the Israeli forces heavily targeted them with live fire and tear gas canisters. As a result, one of the civilians was killed while others were wounded. Moreover, dozens of women and civilians shouting national slogans were hit with tear gas canisters, noting they were standing on the sand barriers which are around 260 meters away from the border fence. The Israeli forces widely used bursts of tear gas canisters targeting the center of the demonstrations and the demonstrators near the border fence. The Ministry of Health moved the Field clinic from its previous location to a new one far away from the encampments after the Israeli forces targeted the mentioned clinic with tear gas canisters in the 2 previous Fridays. The Israeli shooting sporadically and deliberately continued until 20:00. As a result, Abdul Salam ‘Eid Zuhdi Baker (33) from Khan Yunis was killed after being hit with a live bullet that amputated part of his right hand finger and settled under the chest causing internal severe bleeding. Baker was taking photos of the incidents by his J7 cell phone while he was 100 meters away from the border fence, east of Khuza’ah.

Moreover, 64 civilians, including 13 children, 2 women, a journalist and 3 volunteer paramedics, were wounded. Eighteen of them were hit with live bullets, 45 were directly hit with tear gas canisters and one civilian was hit with a rubber bullet. all the wounded were taken to the field clinics in the encampments and then transferred to Nasser, Gaza European and Algerian Hospitals in the city. Doctors classified their injury of 2 of them as serious. At approximately 04:30 on 28 April 2018, ‘Azzam Helal Riyad ‘Ouweidah (15) succumbed to wounds he sustained after being hit with a tear gas canister to the back of his head at approximately 18:10 on Friday while he was 100 meters away from the border fence, east of Khuza’ah. The tear gas canister caused a 2.5-centemeter hole in ‘Ouweidah’s head and brain laceration and fractures in the head bones. Moreover, Hundreds of civilians suffered tear gas inhalation and seizures as dozens of them were transferred to hospitals.

At approximately 13:30 on the same Friday, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Abu Safiya Hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at dozens of civilians who were participating in the fifth Friday of the March of Return and Breaking Siege demonstrations organized by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege under the name of the: “Youth Rebels Friday”. The protestors set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed behind the sand barriers. The clashes, which continued until approximately 20:00, resulted in the injury of 84 civilians, including15 children, one woman, and 2 journalists, were wounded. Twenty seven of them were hit with live bullets and 57 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded civilians were transferred via ambulances belonging to the PRCS, Medical Services, General Union Committee and the Ministry of Health to the Indonesian, al-Awda and Kamal Edwan Hospitals. Doctors classified the injury of one of them as serious. The 2 wounded journalists were identified as:

Nabil Eyad Nabil Darabaih (21), a photojournalist at Quds News from al-Nasser neighborhood in Gaza City, was hit with a tear gas canister to the head. Nihad Fou’ad Ibrahim Abu Ghalyoun (33), a journalist at Forsan Alerada Radio, was hit with a tear gas canister to the back.

At approximately 14:00 on the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian civilians, including women, children and elderlies within entire families swarmed to the March of Return encampments established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah after they moved the camps to Jaker Street, 300 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. They raised the Palestinian flags and chanted national slogans as some of them approached the first border fence, which is placed inside the Palestinian territories around 50-70 meters away from the main border fence. They also managed to pull parts of it and set fire to tires, flew kites and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers. The soldier fired live bullets and tear gas canisters. The clashes continued until approximately 19:00 on the same day. As a result, 33 civilians, including 5 children and a journalist were wounded. Twenty eight of them were hit with live bullets and its shrapnel, 3 civilians were hit with rubber bullets and 2 were directly hit with tear gas canisters, including photojournalist Abdul Rahim Mohammed Deeb al-Khatib (40).

On Saturday afternoon, 28 April 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in eastern Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, to participate in the activities of the “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege.” The protestors threw stones at Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. In the evening, a 24-year-old civilian from al-Sheja’eya neighborhood was hit with a live bullet to the left foot.

At approximately 17:00 on Sunday, 29 April 2018, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east and northeast of the demonstration encampments, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at protestors who were in the area. Some of the protestors attempted to approach the border fence. The shooting continued sporadically for 2 hours. As a result, a civilian was hit with a live bullet to the right thigh and transferred to the Gaza European Hospital to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 14:00 on Monday, 30 April 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip to participate in “The Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” activities organized by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege in the Gaza Strip. They threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the abovementioned border fence. The soldier soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. The clashes continued until the evening. As a result, a civilian was hit with a live bullet to the lower limbs.

At approximately 17:00 on the same Monday, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, north and northeast of the demonstration camp, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors who were in the area. Some of the protestors attempted to approach the border fence. The shooting continued sporadically for 2 hours. As a result, a civilian was hit with a live bullet to the lower limbs and doctors classified his injury as moderate.

At approximately 19:00 on the same Monday, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in the eastern side of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza city to participate in the activities of “The Great March of Return and Breaking Siege.” The protestors threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The soldiers sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. In the evening, a 25-year-old civilian from al-Sheja’eya neighborhood was hit with a live bullet to the left foot.

At approximately14:50 on Tuesday, 01 May 2018, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, north of Buret Abu Samra, north of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian civilians who were near the border fence. As a result, a 27-year-old civilian from Jabalia was hit with a live bullet to the left thigh and doctors classified his injury as moderate.

At approximately 17:30 on the same Tuesday, Israeli forces stationed behind a sand barrier which is 50 meters away to the eastern side of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Abu Safiya Hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at dozens of civilians who were 50-150 meters to the west of the border fence. The protestors set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers from far distances. As a result of the clashes, a 24-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the left leg and doctors classified his injury as moderate.

At approximately 12:00 on Wednesday, 02 May 2018, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip, fired live bullets at the Return encampments, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. As a result, a crane driver was hit with a live bullet to the upper limbs while he was working on moving containers inside the camp. He was transferred to Abu Yusuf al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah and doctors classified his injury as moderate.

At approximately 17:30, on the same Wednesday, Israeli forces stationed behind a sand barrier 50 meters away to the eastern side of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Abu Safiya Hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at dozens of civilians who were 50-150 meters away to the western side of the border fence. The protestors set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers from far distances. As a result of the clashes, a 21-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the left thigh and a 15-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the thighs and testicles. One of the wounded civilians was transferred to the Return of March clinic belonging to the General Union Committee and doctors classified his injury as moderate while the other wounded civilian was transferred to the Indonesian Hospital and doctors classified his injury as serious and he is staying at the ICU because he severe bleeding in the thighs.

At approximately 18:00 on the same Wednesday, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east and northeast of the Return of March encampments, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors who gathered in the area. Some of the protestors approached the border fence. The shooting continued sporadically for 2 hours. As a result, 3 civilians were hit with live bullets shrapnel to the limbs. They were transferred to the Gaza European Hospital and doctors classified their injury as moderate. During sporadic hours of the day, young men gathered from time to time near the border fence, which is 250 meters into the north of the camp, and attempted to throw stones at the Israeli forces. They also managed to pull the security fence that the Israeli forces replaced inside the Palestinian territory, 70 meters away from the main border fence. The Israeli forces continued targeting the protestors by firing live bullets and tear gas canisters at them.

West Bank:

Following the Friday prayer at approximately 13:30 on 27 April 2018, a group of Palestinian civilians moved from Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah into the eastern entrance to the village, which has been closed for 15 years in favor of the entrance to “Kedumim” settlement established on the village lands. The protestors chanted national slogans demanding to end occupation, condemning the U.S President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital Israel and condemning the Israeli forces’ crimes against Palestinian protestors at the eastern border of the Gaza Strip within “The Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” activities. The protestors threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 35-year-old child was hit with a rubber bullet to the right hand.

At approximately 15:30 on Saturday, 28 April 2018, a group of Palestinian civilians moved from Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah into the eastern entrance to the village, which has been closed for 15 years in favor of the entrance to “Kedumim” settlement established on the village lands. The protestors chanted national slogans demanding to end occupation, condemning the U.S President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital Israel and condemning the Israeli forces’ crimes against Palestinian protestors at the eastern border of the Gaza Strip within “The Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” activities. The protestors threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, Walid Kamel Omer Barham (52) was hit with a rubber bullet to the skull causing a fracture to it and bleeding to the eye. It should be noted that Barham was working in his land near the demonstration area as he was wounded 10 meters away from it. He was transferred to the Istishari Arab Hospital in Nablus and doctors classified his injury as serious.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Ramallah al-Bireh: Israeli forces established (6) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 26 April 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the intersection of “Halmish” settlement, northwest of Ramallah.

On Saturday, 28 April 2018, Israeli forces established 5 checkpoints at the main square of ‘Ain Sinah village, northwest of Ramallah; at the entrance to al-Nabi Salah village, northwest of the city; at the entrances to Silwad and ‘Ain Yabroud villages, northeast of the city; and at the entrance to Ras Karkar village, west of the city.

Hebron: Israeli forces established (16) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 26 April 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to al-‘Aroub and al-Fawar refugee camps, and at the entrance to Ethna village.

At approximately 07:00 on Thursday, the Israeli authorities closed main entrances leading to Palestine Technical University, north of Hebron, and declared the area as a closed military zone, claiming of throwing stones at bypass road (60). The Israeli soldiers prevented around 550 students and the administration and teaching staff from reaching the college. The soldiers fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the students to prevent them from standing near the village main entrances. Furthermore, an Israeli settler attacked Ibtihal Eberyoush (19), from Beit Kahel village, claiming that she threw a stone at Israeli settlers accompanied by the Israeli forces.

On Friday, 27 April 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Hebron and at the entrance to al-Fahs village, south of the city.

On Saturday, 28 April 2018, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Taramah, al-Dahiriya, and Beit Ummer villages.

On Sunday, 29 April 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp and at the entrances to Samou’a, Beit Kahel and al-Sima villages.

On Monday, 30 April 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron and at the entrance to Beit ‘Awaa village.

On Tuesday, 01 May 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to al-‘Aroub refugee camp and Ethna village.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (3) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 14:45 on Saturday, 27 April 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 20:10, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of the city.

At approximately 16:20 on Monday, 30 April 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia and at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of the city.

Salfit:

At approximately 09:45 on Saturday, 27 April 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints near the square of “Araiel” settlement, north of Salfit, and at the entrance to Dir Balout village, west of the city.

Tulkarm:

At approximately 09:40 on Monday, 30 April 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Tulkarm.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 14:00 on Saturday, 28 April 2018, Israeli forces deployed in Hebron’s Old City, arrested Fawzi Sa’di al-Rajbi (25), from the Old City, while he was on the street. He was then taken to an investigation center near al-Ibrahimi Mosque.

At approximately 20:00, Israeli forces stationed at al-Container checkpoint, northeast of Bethlehem, arrested Jalil ‘Eliyan Rabai’ah (22) and then took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 23:11 on Saturday, Israeli forces stationed at Za’tarah checkpoint, south of Nablus, tightened their arbitrary measures against Palestinian civilians’ movement. They stopped Palestinian vehicles, checked passengers’ IDs, and then arrested Mohamed Jamal ‘Omair (23), from Tulkarm.

At approximately 10:00 on Sunday, 29 April 2018, Israeli forces deployed in Hebron’s Old City neighborhoods arrested Saleh Jehad Jaber (18), claiming that he did not obey the soldiers orders. He was then taken to an investigation center in “Kiryat Arba” settlement.

At approximately 16:50 on Sunday, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia. They searched Palestinian vehicles, checked passengers’ IDs, and then arrested Yousef Saqer Saleem (22), from ‘Azoun village.

At approximately 11:30 on Monday, 30 April 2018, Israeli forces stationed in front of al-Sawiyia Mixed School on Ramllah-Nablus main road arrested Kreem Jamal Khadir (14), one of the school students. Kareem was arrested he was on his way out of the school, claiming that he threw stones at the Israeli soldiers.

At approximately 13:30 on Monday, 16 April 2018, Israeli forces stationed at a military checkpoint in Hebron’s Old City, arrested Firas Ya’qoub Waheed al-Natsha (12) and then took him to Ja’bara Police Station. The Israeli forces claimed that he did not obey the soldiers’ orders.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 02:00 on Friday, 27 April 2018, Israeli forces moved into Badou village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested ‘Ali Yousef Abu ‘Eid (31) and Mohamed Tareq Khadour (20).

At approximately 19:00, a large force of Israeli soldiers moved into Kabsah intersection, between al-‘Izariyia and Abu Dis villages. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered near the area and threw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers. The Israeli soldiers then heavily fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the Palestinian young men. As a result, Naiyf Ahmed al-Khatib (20) was wounded and when the ambulance crew attempted to help him, the Israeli soldiers targeted them with rubber bullets and tear gas canisters. One of the paramedics sustained a tear gas canister shrapnel wound. The Israeli forces arrested the wounded Naiyf al-Khatib and Mohamed ‘Ali Far’oun (18) and then took him to al-Jabal Camp in Abu Dis village.

At approximately 01:00 on Sunday, 29 April 2018, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aliyan neighborhood in al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Loai Abdullah ‘Aliyan (16) and then arrested him.

At approximately 10:00 on Tuesday, 01 May 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-Sowanah neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to the head of the Supreme Islamic Organization and Al-Aqsa Mosque Kahtib Sheikh ‘Ekremah Sa’ied Abdullah Sabri (79). They arrested him and then took him to al-Maskobiyia center in West Jerusalem for investigation. Few hours later, the Israeli police handed al-Shaikh a decision to prevent him from travelling under the pretext of “posing threat to Israel”. He clarified that the decision may be renewed for extra 4 months.

Notices and House Demolition:

On Friday, 27 April 2018, Eyad Ramadan self-demolished a car parking he owns in Wadi al-Helwa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem, to implement the Israeli Municipality decision. Eyad said that he self-demolished the parking to implement the Israeli Municipality decision and avoid paying demolition costs, under the pretext of non-licensing. Eyad also said that the Israeli Municipality issued before 3 months a demolition decision against his parking under the pretext of non-licensing and he attempted to delay the decision but in vain. The Israeli police raided his parking few days ago and ordered him to level it. They also gave him until 29 April 2018 to implement the decision or the Israeli Municipality vehicles will demolish the parking and he will pay the demolition costs in addition to a fine estimated at NIS 60,000. Eyad added that he built the parking because there was no other parking in the neighborhood and the Israeli Municipality and police usually issue fines against the residents’ vehicles if they park their vehicles in front of their houses.

On Sunday, 29 April 2018, the Israeli Nature Authority conducted excavation works in Bab al-Rahma Cemetery, which is next to al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the Israeli forces’ protection. The Israeli Nature Authority crews excavate and exhume many graves and damaged their gravestones to fix steel poles, upon the Israeli plans in the cemetery. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli Nature Authority crews excavated in the vicinity of graves belonging to al-‘Abasi and al-A’war Families and damaged some gravestones to fix steel poles in Bab al-Rahma Cemetery known as “al-Salwanah Cemetery”, under the Israeli forces’ protection. The Israeli forces provide a fully protection to the Israeli Nature Authority crews and prevented anyone from approach. The eyewitnesses also said that the excavation works continued for the next day in order to surround some graves with iron fences, despite confronting them by the village’s residents and prevented them from conducting excavation works and exhuming graves in Bab al-Rahma Cemetery. The eyewitnesses added that the Israeli police prevented the residents from approach or access to the area and forcibly kept them away. A wrangle erupted between the soldiers and residents. Meanwhile, Khaled al-Zair was arrested and beaten by the Israeli forces before taking him to a detention facility. Mustafa Abu Zahra, head of the committee for the preservation of Islamic cemeteries in Jerusalem, refused to surround graves with iron fences, clarifying that the Israeli Nature Authority sprayed chemical materials at trees and grasses. The Israeli Nature Authority claimed that they conducted excavation works in the cemetery upon a court’s decision. It should be noted that Bab al-Rahma Cemetery is one of the most famous cemeteries in Jerusalem, which extends from al-Asbat Gate to the end of al-Aqsa Mosque walls, near the Umayyad palaces from the southern side. Bab al-Rahma Cemetrey was built on an area of 23 dunums. The Israeli government seeks to confiscate parts of the cemetery and prevent burial in parts of it to implement settlement projects in the area, including “the paths of the biblical gardens,” in addition to the air train project that connects al-Zaytoun Mount with al-Buraq Wall passing through the cemetery.

At approximately 06:00 on Tuesday, 01 May 2018, Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished a building belonging to Jamal ‘Ath ‘Eliyan in al-‘Issawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, and displaced 17 persons, including 7 children, under the pretext of non-licensing. The building owner, Jamal ‘Eliyan, said that Special Israeli forces and Israeli Border Guard officers accompanied with Israeli Municipality crews moved into al-‘Issawiyia village and stationed at the village main entrance. He added that the Israeli forces surrounded his building, closed all streets leading to the building, and then raided it after destroying its main door. The Israeli forces informed Jamal to vacate his building in order to demolish it. Jamal stated that the demolition was carried out without a prior warning, clarifying that few months ago the Israeli Municipality imposed a fine on him estimated at NIS 250,000 and he has been paying the fine as an attempt to complete the license procedures. He added that the building was built 5 years ago and the Israeli Municipality issued a decision to demolish it after 2 years of being built, but the demolition decision was delayed and frozen several times until imposing a fine on him. He also pointed out that the building was comprised of 3 floors, the first floor used as shops belonging to Abu Isninah, Tabakhi, and Far’oun Families; and the second and third floors included 4 apartments each one built on an area of 200 square meters. The apartments belong to Mohamed Jamal ‘Eliyan with his family, Jamal ‘Eliyan with his family, Rami al-Risheq with his family, and Thair ‘Obaid with his family. ‘Elyian clarified that his lawyer headed to the Israeli Municipality and despite the judge’s approval to postpone the demolition, but the demolition supervisor claimed that delaying the demolition constitutes a dangerous to the building, so the bulldozers demolished the building. ‘Eliyan also said that the families and shops’ owners were prevented from vacating the contents and the municipality staff vacated some contents while the demolition was carried out in the largest part of the building. Moreover, clashes erupted in the village, where dozens of Palestinian young men threw stones and fireworks at the Israeli soldiers, who indiscriminately fired sound bombs and rubber bullets in the area. As a result, a journalist Wael al-Salimah was hit with a rubber bullet to the leg while covering the demolition. In addition, Mohamed Kamal ‘Eliyan was arrested and beaten by the Israeli forces.



Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks

On Saturday, 28 April 2018, the Israeli Authorities notified 2 Palestinian families to seize their plot of lands in al-Khadir village, south of Bethlehem. Ahmed Salah, Coordinator of the Committee Against the Wall and Settlements in al-Khadir village, said that the Israeli authorities notified to seize 42 dunums belonging to Salah and Subaieh Families for security purposes. He also said that this measure coincided with surveying lands in Um Rukba area by the Israeli Civil Administration officers, claiming that they want to establish a large square and build a road towards Solomon’s Pools. Ahmed pointed out that the Israeli authorities lately escalated its arbitrary measures against Um Rukba area and Kherbit ‘Alia, aiming at seizing Palestinian civilians’ lands for settlement purposes. He also said that the Israeli authorities notified to demolish a retaining wall surrounding Ratib ‘Omran Salah house in Kherbit ‘Alia area in the village.

At approximately 13:00 on Sunday, 29 April 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Khilet Taha area, south of al-Tabaqa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron. The Israeli soldiers deployed in an agricultural road, which was built by the Agriculture Ministry and Dura Municipality, and ordered workers to stop their work, claiming that the area is Area (C) that is under full Israeli control according to 1995. They also claimed that the workers are working without a prior permission. The Israeli forces also confiscated a bulldozer belonging to the Agriculture Ministry before withdrawing.

At approximately 10:00 on Wednesday, 02 May 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with military vehicles and a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into al-Masafer villages in Yatta, south of Hebron. The Israeli military vehicles demolished many building and other facilities in Kherbit Jebnah, Kherbit Halawa, Kherbit al-Markaz, and Kherbit al-Fakheet. The demolished facilities were as follows:

Kherbit Jebnah:

A 25- square-meter residential room and a shed belonging to Khalil Mahmoud Hoshieh.

A shed and confiscating solar batteries and damaging water filters belonging to Ahmed ‘Isaa Yunis Abu ‘Arram.

Kherbit al-Halawa:

A residential room, a barrack built of tin plates, and a shed belonging to Khalil Abu ‘Arram.

Kherbit al-Markaz:

A residential room and solar cells and damaging water filters belonging to Mohamed Mahmoud ‘Ali al-Najjar.

A residential room and confiscating solar cells belonging to Yoused Mousa Abu ‘Arram.

A residential room, confiscating solar cells, and damaging water pipes belonging to Omar Mohamed al-Saree’.

Kherbit al-Fakheet:

A barrack built of tin plates belonging to the sons of the late Mohamed Salem Abu Dayyiah al-‘Amour.

Israeli Settlers’ Attacks:

At approximately 03:00 on Friday, 27 April 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar “settlement, attacked stone pits area, northwest of ‘Oreef village, south of Nablus. The Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian civilians’ vehicles parked in front of the stone pits between ‘Oreef and ‘Asirat al-Qabaliyia villages. They also wrote hostile slogans against Arabs and Muslims on the vehicles and punctured with sharp tools the tiers of 2 vehicles belonging to Sakhir Company.

On Friday, a group of Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar “settlement, attacked a plot of land belonging to Jamila Abed al-Rahman Shehada, from ‘Oreef village, south of Nablus. The settlers cut about 12 olive trees planted from 50 to 60 years ago with automatic saws.

At approximately 10:00 on Sunday, 29 April 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Eli Zahav” settlement demolished Palestinian civilians’ lands belonging to Kafur al-Deek Municipality, west of Salfit, in order to expand the above-mentioned settlement. The plot of land, which was demolished, belongs to Ashraf ‘Ali Ahmed. The Israeli settlers also attacked a reporter of Ma’an News Agency, ‘Ohoud ‘Aqail al-Khafsh (38), from Merda village, north of Salif, while covering the incident. The settlers beat her to prevent her from taking photos and to confiscate her camera and cell phone. As a result, ‘Ohoud sustained bruises to her hands and legs.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area

Filed under: Gaza, Israeli Aggression, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers