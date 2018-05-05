Friday of Palestine’s Workers: ’Israeli’ Raids Injure 431 Palestinians in Gaza

The Palestinian Health Minister Ashraf Al-Qidra announced that 431 Palestinians were injured in the sixth round of ‘March of Return’ protests in Gaza Strip on Friday.
In this Friday march, dubbed the “Friday of Palestine’s Workers”, sixty-nine of the injured including 36 kids and 11 women were transported to hospitals, three of them are in serious conditions, Al-Qidra was quoted by Palestinian media as saying.
Forty-five Palestinians have so far been martyred and over 3,000 others were injured in Great Return March protests.
The Palestinian rally will last until May 15, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of Nakba Day [Catastrophe], when the Zionist entity was created.
Every year on May 15, Palestinians all over the world hold demonstrations to commemorate the day, which marks the anniversary of the forcible eviction of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian landowners from their homes by Zionist occupiers in 1948.Since 1948, the occupation regime has denied Palestinian refugees the right to return, despite UN resolutions and international law that uphold people’s right to return to their homelands.The ‘Israeli’ forces occupied the West Bank, East al-Quds and parts of Syria’s Golan Heights during the Six-Day War in 1967. It later annexed East al-Quds in a move not recognized by the international community.
The Zionist entity is required to withdraw from all the territories seized in the war under UN Security Council Resolution 242, adopted months after the Six-Day War, in November 1967, but the Tel Aviv regime has defied that piece of international law ever since.
