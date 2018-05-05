Friday of Palestine’s Workers: ’Israeli’ Raids Injure 431 Palestinians in Gaza

Local Editor



The Palestinian Health Minister Ashraf Al-Qidra announced that 431 Palestinians were injured in the sixth round of ‘March of Return’ protests in Gaza Strip on Friday.



In this Friday march, dubbed the “Friday of Palestine’s Workers”, sixty-nine of the injured including 36 kids and 11 women were transported to hospitals, three of them are in serious conditions, Al-Qidra was quoted by Palestinian media as saying.



Forty-five Palestinians have so far been martyred and over 3,000 others were injured in Great Return March protests.



The Palestinian rally will last until May 15, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of Nakba Day [Catastrophe], when the Zionist entity was created.