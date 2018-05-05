Local Editor

04-05-2018 | 10:58

In late April, several Syrian military bases were struck by missiles in the Hama and Aleppo provinces, with some media suggesting that the Zionist entity might be behind the attacks.



While the Zionist regime has repeatedly expressed concerns over Iran’s entrenchment in Syria and its alleged smuggling of weapons to the war-weary country, it appears that the Syrian army identified and seized a huge cargo of Zionist-made arms, munitions, explosives, as well as digital equipment and drugs, as they were reportedly destined for the terrorists in the northern suburb of Homs.



Having stepped up their offensive on the militants south of Damascus, the Syrian army units also uncovered another stockpile of weapons manufactured in Israel and chemical materials, hidden in a network of tunnels in the areas of al-Hajar al-Aswad and Moghadam.



Last month, the Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA] reported explosions near the cities of Hama and Aleppo.



A report by the “Israeli” newspaper Haaretz suggested that the “Israeli” occupation forces might be responsible for the incident, citing Zionist war minister Avigdor Lieberman saying that Tel Aviv would continue to declare that it had freedom to operate in Syria.



This is not the first time that the Zionist entity is suspected of striking targets in Syria.