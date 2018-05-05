04-05-2018 | 10:58
In late April, several Syrian military bases were struck by missiles in the Hama and Aleppo provinces, with some media suggesting that the Zionist entity might be behind the attacks.
While the Zionist regime has repeatedly expressed concerns over Iran’s entrenchment in Syria and its alleged smuggling of weapons to the war-weary country, it appears that the Syrian army identified and seized a huge cargo of Zionist-made arms, munitions, explosives, as well as digital equipment and drugs, as they were reportedly destined for the terrorists in the northern suburb of Homs.
Having stepped up their offensive on the militants south of Damascus, the Syrian army units also uncovered another stockpile of weapons manufactured in Israel and chemical materials, hidden in a network of tunnels in the areas of al-Hajar al-Aswad and Moghadam.
Last month, the Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA] reported explosions near the cities of Hama and Aleppo.
A report by the “Israeli” newspaper Haaretz suggested that the “Israeli” occupation forces might be responsible for the incident, citing Zionist war minister Avigdor Lieberman saying that Tel Aviv would continue to declare that it had freedom to operate in Syria.
This is not the first time that the Zionist entity is suspected of striking targets in Syria.
In February, the “Israeli” Air Force attacked the same airbase, having struck 12 military targets at T-4.
Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team
By Leith Aboufadel
BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – The rebel forces in southern Damascus have surrendered a large quantity of heavy weapons that they previously used to fight the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies.
According to military report in Damascus, the rebel forces handed over their medium and heavy weapons to the Syrian Army before they were officially evacuated from the towns of Yalda, Babila, and Beit Sahm in southern Damascus.
As the photos show below, the militants surrendered a couple technical vehicles, mortar field guns, hell cannon launchers, and mortar and tank shells to the Syrian military on Friday.
Indian and Israeli arms were frequently discovered along with high-end liquor and deposits of cash (U.S. Dollars) when the Pakistan Army was rooting out American mercenary outfits of various sizes and shapes from the Tribal Region of Pakistan that borders with Afghanistan… it is the same tactics and the same tales everywhere these Ziocons go camping…