BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – The rebel forces in southern Damascus have surrendered a large quantity of heavy weapons that they previously used to fight the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies.

According to military report in Damascus, the rebel forces handed over their medium and heavy weapons to the Syrian Army before they were officially evacuated from the towns of Yalda, Babila, and Beit Sahm in southern Damascus.

 As the photos show below, the militants surrendered a couple technical vehicles, mortar field guns, hell cannon launchers, and mortar and tank shells to the Syrian military on Friday.
Leith Aboufadel | AMN
