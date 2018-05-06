BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has uncovered two mass graves in the East Ghouta town of Douma tonight, a military source told Al-Masdar News.
According to the source, one of the mass graves had a total of 172 bodies inside of it and the other 40 bodies.
One of the mass graves were found at the Al-Naqal Regiment Base and the other inside the town of Al-Shifouniyah.
The uncovered bodies had decayed, indicating that they had been there for a few years.
The bodies in these mass graves are believed to be Syrian Arab Army soldiers that were captured and later executed by Jaysh Al-Islam during their military campaign in 2013.
