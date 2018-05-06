Eradicating Zionism with Truth – A Plan for Peace and Prosperity for All

My reflections on Palestine and Zionism are provided in short form here and in longer form across many articles available free online at my personal website.[1]

Zionism is Subversive, Judaism is Not

Zionism is a subversive force that includes global state-sponsored terrorism and global organized crime. It cannot and should not be confused with Judaism, the religion. Zionism is dominated by the Chabad Supremacist cult within Judaism, and Orthodox Jews as its “useful idiots.” Most Jews – and particularly Reform and Progressive Jews, want nothing to do with Zionism and understand that Zionist atrocities within Palestine – and Zionist bribery, blackmail, espionage, and financial crime all over the world but especially in the United States of America and the United Kingdom – are not the same as Judaism the religion. Zionism bad, Judaism good.[2]

Jerusalem is a Holy City for All, Not Part of the Zionist Mandate

The United Nations (UN) Partition Plan of 1947 is quite clear on the isolation of Jerusalem as a corpus separatum, a separate entity to be placed under international jurisdiction. Even though West Jerusalem falls within the pre-1967 Armistice line, the Israeli Declaration of Independence cited and accepts the UN Partition Plan as the basis for the legitimacy of the state of Israel. East Jerusalem is completely outside Israel’s borders by any possible existing agreement. Both the UN Security Council and the International Court of Justice (the latter in its Wall Decision of 2004) have ruled unanimously that the territory beyond the pre-1967 Armistice line does not belong to Israel and changes to the pre-1967 Armistice line can only be made by agreement between the two contending parties.[3]

Israel is an Invented State and an Apartheid State

Israel is an invented state with absolutely no historically valid claim to Palestine. As Gandhi has stated so famously, “Palestine is to the Palestinians as France is to the French.” It has been clearly established that there was no “up-rooting” of the so-called Jewish people. Judaism is not Semitic – this is part of the Zionist myth – but to the extent it can be said to have roots, those roots are in Eastern Europe, among the Khazars.[4]

Israel is also an apartheid state – by definition – and in this I totally agree with Professor Richard Falk, the most distinguished UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories who equates the insistence on being a “Jewish state” with the apartheid structure used to subjugate and displace the Palestinian people[5]. The persistent definition of Israel as a “Jewish state” is in total contradiction to all authorizing documents and totally delegitimizes that state – it makes Israel an apartheid state meriting an absolute boycott by all citizens of the world who believe in human rights.[6]

Palestine Has Been Occupied with Five Big Lies, Four Big Thefts

Although the Palestinians specifically and the Arabs generally have been well aware of the specifics of Zionist encroachment – in complete violation of the Balfour Declaration as well as the applicable UN agreements – it is only in the past year that the definitive book has come out summarizing in great deal how the Zionists went from controlling 10% of Palestine through legal purchases to controlling 85% of Palestine by displacing or killing 83% of the Palestinian population (in the Negev, 90%).

Professor Gary Fields of the University of California did not set out to excoriate the Zionists – in fact he took great care in his book, ENCLOSURE: Palestinian Landscapes in a Historical Mirror (University of California Press, 2017) to first study the atrocities of the British against their own freemen, and then of the Americans against the Native Americans. A six-star work of history, political economy, human rights & atrocities, and cultural engineering, this book documents the fact that the Zionist state of Israel is rooted in five big lies and four big thefts.[7]

The five big lies:

01 Palestine was “unoccupied” and consisted of “dead land”

02 Zionists have earned and are the rightful owners of Palestine by virtue of building

03 Every place in Palestine has a Hebrew name, Palestinian names can be ignored

04 Archeological sites are being “found” (fabricated) that “prove” Zionist history in Palestine

05 Zionists are a poor beleaguered people being attacked by lazy Palestinians who cannot work hard

The four big thefts:

01 Outright seizures of land by military means

02 Seizure of the Negev evicting 90% of all Palestinians resident there

03 Seizure of the Galilee with “cultural engineering” that is nothing less than modern genocide

04 Decades long theft of water from the Jordanian aquifers as the foundation for Zionist agriculture

The Zionist occupation of Palestine, an act of man, is in my view a blasphemy. The Zionists were not content to allow God’s plan to evolve. In its present construct, rooted in the genocide of the Palestinian people and the military occupation of lands that are in no way legitimately theirs, Zionist Israel is Satanic evil incarnate.[8]

Zionism is Over

It is my pleasure to report to you my belief that Zionism is over. While most do not understand this yet, the Zionists have overplayed their hand and are about to lose their control of the US economy, government, and society. Elsewhere I have itemized the thirteen “strikes” against the Zionists in the USA.[9] As I write this Benjamin Netanyahu is busy telling more lies about the Iranian nuclear program, but these lies are known now to be lies[10], and it is possible that Iran will consider my published suggestions on how to deal with Donald Trump at a presidential level.[11]

The War for Palestine Will Be Won in the Hearts and Minds of the American People

The Zionists cannot be defeated by direct diplomatic, financial, or militarily means. They can only be defeated by cutting them off from their sole major enabler, the US treasury and this will only happen if the US public is deeply educated with the truth about Zionism.

Hence the only way to shut down the Zionists is to communicate Zionist atrocities and subversion to the US public in such compelling terms that the US ends its plans to move the Embassy to Jerusalem, ends all funding for Zionist Israel and Saudi Arabia, closes all its military bases around the world including the forty four around Iran, and begins demanding a two state solution that reduces the Zionist state of Israel to a small demilitarized enclave stretching from Tel Aviv to the sea, while restoring full Palestinian sovereignty over the rest of Palestine, and particularly from Gaza to Jericho.

The Zionists must be removed from the Negev and Galilee, and the Golan Heights returned to Syria. Zionist theft of water from the Jordanian aquifers must stop at the same time that a regional energy and water authority creates hundreds of water desalination plants along the coast.[12]

Jerusalem must be an international city with no Zionist official presence, and a massive Palestinian repatriation movement must be funded, fully equal to the mass migration of Jews that the Zionists organized on the basis of lies in the past seventy-five years.

To achieve these righteous ends, to restore God’s grace to Palestine, it will be necessary to confront both past Zionist lies – particularly their lies about their rights to all of Palestine and their lies about the holocaust – and present Zionist lies – particularly their lies about Iran and their lies about Syria.

Truth – A Divine Means of Achieving Peace & Prosperity

There are three elements that must be integrated if one is to create truth in depth and breadth sufficient to defeat the Zionists where it really matters: in the hearts and minds of Americans particularly and Europeans generally.[13]

Holistic Analytics

It is not possible to defeat the Zionists by allowing them to dominate the narrative one issue at a time. Holistic analytics would enable Iran, among others, to present to the world compelling intelligence about not only the Zionist nuclear program funded by US taxpayers, but also about the seven integrated issues that must be addressed if peace and prosperity are to be achieved in the Middle East:[14]

01 Peace between the Sunnis and the Shi’ites

02 Jerusalem and perhaps Meccas as international cities

03 Restoration of Palestine

04 Creation of a Kurdish confederacy

05 Repatriation of all unemployed Muslims from Europe back to Arabia, and reparations for Iraq

06 Creation of a post-Western post-fossil fuel economy with unlimited desalinated water

07 Creation of a regional Open Source Agency and network with information and engineering bureaus

True Cost Economics

The most valuable result of holistic analytics is true cost economics. Because of Zionist control of the media in the USA and Europe, the public is not aware of the true cost of Zionist atrocities to include, for the USA, a five trillion dollar cost of an unjust war on Iraq based on 935 lies.[15]

When the true cost of Zionist control of banking – and the impunity with which banks manipulate interest and foreign exchange rates, strip assets from unsuspecting individuals and companies, and invent fictional wealth used to buy tangible property – it becomes clear to one and all that there is only one deep enemy in the world, that enemy is Zionism.[16]

The election of Donald Trump has opened the public mind in America – and elsewhere – with respect to “fake news.” It is now possible to have a deeper dialog directly with the American public about true costs, about the Deep State and its Zionist underbelly, about false flag events, and more.[17]

Open Source Everything Engineering (OSEE)

I want to end with a single graphic. It has been demonstrated beyond dispute that the Western economy is 50% waste and 90% profit for the banks. An open source approach to civilization is now documented as being able to create a high quality civilization at 10% of the cost of the Western model. The time has come for the Middle East to nurture the rise of the Byzantine, Arab, Ottoman, and Persian empires with a post-Western economic and engineering model. This one graphic shows the areas where the Middle East can end its dependency on the West.[18]

Notes

[1] I was the invited keynote speaker to “Jerusalem-Quds, The Eternal Capital of Palestine.” (6th International Conference of Independent Thinkers and Artists), Mashhad, Iran, 12-13 May 2018 but was obliged to cancel my trip to attend to a special mission within the USA that begins on 7 May 2018. These remarks are as accepted by the conference for publication and also translation into Farsi. For the American Herald Tribune I have added linked endnotes to demonstrate the deep documentation available in support of my specific points. I am indebted to and salute Hamed Ghashghavi, the conference organizer who has managed my invitation and the complex process of getting a visa for a declared former spy from the USA. My many articles can be viewed free online.

[2] Zionism and the Chabad supremacist cult and Orthodox Jews who scorn all other Jews are not the only enemy of all Christians, Muslims, and other faiths. However, my sources are telling me that the Rothschilds and the Vatican have both agreed to an exit strategy demanded by President Donald Trump, President Vladimir Putin, and General Secretary Xi Jinping; the Zionists, however, have refused any accommodation. I anticipate a massive global purge against Zionists, beginning with the heads of Russian crime families associated with Zionism, and their counterparts in the USA, most of whom are heavily involved in human trafficking and child abuse. Zionist power in the USA is based on bribery and blackmail (e.g. pedophilia entrapment schemes), not on the nine million Jewish voters in the USA.

[3] Henry Siegman, “The Implications of President Trump’s Jerusalem Play,” The National Interest, 23 January 2018. Henry Siegman formerly headed the American Jewish Congress and the Synagogue Council of America; his writing is a testament to the truth as it is known to and articulated by those who study history rather than invent it.

[4] Shlomo Sand, The Invention of the Land of Israel: From Holy Land to Homeland (Verso, 2012); a summary review is free online. Shlomo Sand, The Invention of the Jewish People (Verso, 2010); a summary review is free online. An important summary article is provided by Shaul Stampfer, “Are We All Khazars Now? Jewish Review of Books, Spring 2014.

[5] Personal communications (electronic mail), 4 February 2018.

[6] It merits comment that the Balfour Declaration explicitly stated as a condition, “it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine,” “Balfour Declaration,” Wikipedia, accessed 11 April 2018.

[7] Robert Steele, “The Zionist Vision Is Rooted in Five Big Lies and Four Big Thefts: Review: Enclosure – Palestinian Landscapes in a Historical Mirror,” American Herald Tribune, April 7, 2018.

[8] In recent years I have had broad access to information about all forms of child abuse including torture and death within Satanic rituals. I am persuaded that most religions, but particularly the Chabad supremacist and Orthodox variations of the Jewish religion; the Catholic Church, and the Mormon Church, are among the most horrific sustained practitioners of child sexual abuse, torture, and murder at the bishop level and above. One free online public reference is Joachim Hagopian, Pedophilia & Empire: Satan, Sodomy, & The Deep State (Amazon Kindle, Joachim Hagopian, 2017 and on-going), also free online. In combination, the genocide of the Palestinians and the genocide of children – as well as the harvesting of children’s organs in which Israel is the world’s leading practitioner – are an indictment of Zionism (not Judaism) as being against God and God’s will in every possible manner.

[9] The thirteen strikes of Zionism (not Judaism) starting with the USS Liberty (and not counting Zionist participation in the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy, with Arnon Milchan and Yitzhak Rabin as the two Zionist witnesses in Dallas that day), include:

STRIKE #1: USS Liberty

STRIKE #2: 9/11

STRIKE #3: S. 720 Israel Anti-Boycott Act

STRIKE #4: 23 States Demanding Israel Loyalty Oath

STRIKE #5: Las Vegas False Flag

STRIKE #6: Netanyahu dismissed American Progressive and Reform Jews

STRIKE #7: Syrian False Flag #1, Lies to the President Lead to Missiles into Syria

STRIKE #8: US SecState and SecDef clearly owned by Israel, calling for occupation of Syria

STRIKE #9: Zionist demonization of Iran via US channels, while offering Saudis nuclear weapons

STRIKE #10: Announcement of US Embassy moving to Jerusalem

STRIKE #11: US Supreme Court kills laws favoring Israel

STRIKE #12: Bill Maher as a Zionist agent of influence

STRIKE #13: I predict the names Arnon Milchan and Chuck Schumer will be associated with Strike 13.

Robert Steele, “Is Zionism Over? From Korea to Syria to the Latest #GoogleGestapo Purge, President Donald Trump’s Divorce from Zionism Appears Increasingly Possible,” American Herald Tribune, March 4, 2018; Robert Steele, “Zionism in America – Steven Strikes & Counting…,” Veterans Today, 14 December 2017; Paul Adams, “Zionism in America – Strike 8, Strike 9,” Phi Beta Iota Public Intelligence Blog, 30 January 2018; Henry Siegman, “Zionism Strike 10 – The Implications of President Trump’s Jerusalem Ploy,” Phi Beta Iota Public Intelligence Blog, 1 February 2018; Editors, “Zionism Strike 11: Supreme Court Kills Laws Favoring Israel,” Phi Beta Iota Public Intelligence Blog, 2 February 2018; Mongoose, “Is Bill Maher a Zionist Agent of Influence? Is This Zionism Strike 12?” Phi Beta Iota Public Intelligence Blog, 4 February 2018.

[10] Mongoose, “Benjamin Netanyahu Is A Big Fat Liar — “New” Show is OLD Photos,” Phi Beta Iota Public Intelligence Blog, 2 May 2018; Mongoose, “Benjamin Netanyahu on Iran Nuclear – Big Fat Liar II,” Phi Beta Iota Public Intelligence Blog, 4 May 2018 (includes links to Iran’s Nuclear Lies at a Glance; Debunking Israeli Claims About Iran’s Nuclear Plans: Netanyahu’s PR Agents Confuse Horse Club with Rocket Facility; and Is Israel Trying to Drag the USA Into a Deadly War With Iran?); and Gareth Porter, “The Latest Act in Israel’s Iran Nuclear Disinformation Campaign,” Consortium News, 3 May 2018.

[11] Robert Steele, “Koreas Unite, Denuclearize Middle East Next – after a Global Financial Re-Set – Ideas for Iran (Trump Revolution 29),” Phi Beta Iota Public Intelligence Blog, 1 May 2018; published also but without notes as Robert Steele, “Koreas unite, denuclearize: ideas for Iran,” MEHR News Agency, 1 May 2018.

[12] Chuck Spinney, “Water and the Arab-Israeli Conflict,” Phi Beta Iota Public Intelligence Blog, 13 December 2004.

[13] Robert Steele. “Dealing with America – and the Deep State,” Russian International Affairs Council, February 5, 2018. The USA does not have a Grand Strategy. If it did, it would almost certainly include the need to close all US military bases overseas and end all US financial subsidies for all dictators and foreign militaries. See for instance, the three-monograph series at Amazon Kindle: An American Grand Strategy: Evidence-Based, Affordable, Balanced, Flexible; Global Reality: Overview of Planning and Programming Factors for Expeditionary Operations; and Re-Inventing the US Army: Strategy, Reality, Precepts, Structure, & Leadership. All are also free online.

[14] Supra Note 11, Robert Steele, “Koreas Unite…”

[15] Joseph Stiglitz and Linda Bilmes, The Three Trillion Dollar War–The True Cost of the Iraq Conflict (W.W. Norton, 2008); a summary review is free online. See also Charles Lewis, 935 Lies: The Future of Truth and the Decline of America’s Moral Integrity (PublicAffairs, 2014); a summary review is free online. The total cost was subsequently revised toward five trillion; bearing in mind the Zionist role in the 9/11 false flag used to justify the “Global War on Terror,” all such costs should be attributed to the Zionists as malevolent actors on the world stage. Cf. Naomi LaChance, “Latest Estimate Pegs Cost of Wars at Nearly $5 Trillion,” The Intercept, 14 September 2016; Mark Thompson, “The $5 Trillion War on Terror,” TIME, 29 January 2011.

[16] Phil Giraldi, “The True Cost of Israel,” The American Conservative, 12 April 2017.

[17] Cf. Deep State @ Phi Beta Iota; Fake News @ Phi Beta Iota; False Flag @ Phi Beta Iota.

[18] The primary works associated with my being recommended for the Nobel Peace Prize can be found at the landing page of my personal website. Other related works are linked at Robert Steele, “Core Works for Those New to My Work,” Phi Beta Iota Public Intelligence Blog, 4 March 2018 and Robert Steele, “The Future: Recent ‘Core’ work by Robert Steele,” Phi Beta Iota Public Intelligence Blog, 5 November 2015. My two goals in life are to restore ethical evidence-based governance in the USA, and to help Trump, Xi, and Putin win the Nobel Peace Prize by not only solving Korea and the Middle East, but by lifting the five billion poor with open source everything engineering at 10% of the cost of the failed Western economic model that is 50% waste and 90% profit for the banks.