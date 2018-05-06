BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 A.M.) – A pro-Palestinian demonstration was held in San’a on Friday with thousands voicing their anger over US President Donald Trump’s decision to move the US’s Israeli Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

People held Palestinian and Yemeni flags, expressing their support for the Palestinian people.

“We are standing by their side with our arms, souls and blood until the liberation of Jerusalem. This is the path that we are on,” one of the protesters Abu Hajar said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has recently reiterated the US decisiveness saying:

“We will soon move our embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, years ahead of schedule.”

Trump’s decision to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv sparked protests and fury around the world, particularly among Arabs who view it as a provocation against the Palestinian people.

Source: Ruptly

