Imam Khamenei: Trump’s Remarks ‘Silly, Superficial’

May 9, 2018

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says President Donald Trump’s speech announcing US withdrawal from a nuclear deal with Iran was “silly and superficial.”

“Last night you heard that the US president made silly and superficial remarks. There were maybe more than 10 lies in his comments. He threatened both the establishment and the nation, saying he will do this and that,” Imam Khamenei said in a meeting with a number of teachers and university professors in the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday.

“Mr. Trump I tell you on behalf of the Iranian nation: You are making a damn mistake,” the Leader said.

The Leader made the remarks one day after Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Imam Khamenei stressed that the US problem with Iran was not related to the country’s nuclear program.

“We accepted the JCPOA, but enmities with the Islamic Republic did not end. Now they raise the issue of our presence in the region and the issue of missiles. If we accept them too, they will bring up another issue,” he said.

“The reason for US opposition to the establishment is that the US used to completely dominate [Iran] but the [Islamic] Revolution cut off their hands [from the country],” he added.

On the other hand, the Leader said it was ‘illogical to stay in the deal with the Europeans without guarantees.”

