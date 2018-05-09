Iran’s efforts to make the whole of the MIddle East nuclear weapons free. Opposed of course by israel & the USA

-
^ “Disarmament Diplomacy, Issue No. 86, Autumn 2007, Rethinking Security Interests for a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in the Middle East, Rebecca Johnson”. Acronym.org.uk. Retrieved 20 September 2009.
- ^ “Iran Asks UN Action to Keep Region Free of Nuclear Arms, New York Times, July 13, 1974”. Iranaffairs.com. 20 August 2007. Retrieved 20 September 2009. [permanent dead link]
- “Iran call for nuclear-free region”. BBC News. 27 February 2006. Retrieved 20 September 2009.
- “Iran seeks nuclear-free Middle East, says Mottaki, Ministry of the Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran”. 5 February 2008. Archived from the original on 2009-08-14.
- “PressTV-Zarif calls for a nuclear-weapons-free Middle East”. Retrieved 2016-10-07.
- “Middle East Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone”. Federation of American Scientists.
Advertisements
Filed under: Iran, Israel-USA Relationship, Khamenei, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, US Lies, Wars for Israel |
Leave a Reply