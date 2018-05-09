israel emboldened by Trump’s crazy decision on Iran Nuclear Deal makes another illegal attack on Syria

Posted on by michaellee2009

Israel Attacks Syria an Hour After Trump Speech

Nine killed in Israeli attacks near Damascus

Israel continues to talk up an expected war with Iran on Tuesday, opening bomb shelters in the country’s north, and carrying out yet another round of attacks on alleged Iranian targets inside Syria.The attacks centered on a base near Damascus, which Israeli media claims belongs to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard

The timing of this attack is particularly noteworthy. The strike began within an hour of the end of President Trump’s speech withdrawing the US from the Iran nuclear deal. Israeli officials have been envisioning the end of the deal leading to regime change in Iran, and have also advocated a war to impose regime change.

Nine people were killed in the Israeli attacks. The identities of the slain are unclear, with speculation that they are either Iranian troops or Shi’ite militia members. Syrian state media confirmed explosions in the area, but offered no details.

Israeli officials have been predicting an Iranian “attack” against them in retaliation for the various Israeli strikes in recent weeks. So far that hasn’t happened, and Israel appears to be determined to just keep stepping up the attacks until they provoke some sort of response. Israeli officials have threatened to impose regime change in Syria as well if Iran dares to react.

