Israel was founded on theft. Soldiers Steal 20.000 Shekels From Two Homes In Hebron

Soldiers Steal 20.000 Shekels From Two Homes In Hebron

11:01 AM

Dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded, Wednesday, the homes of two Palestinians siblings in Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, violently searched them and stole 20.000 Shekels, the WAFA Palestinian News Agency has reported.

The soldiers invaded the homes of Abdul-Karim Rashid Abu Ramouz, and his brother, Ahmad, and violently searched them, causing damage, before stealing 20.000 shekels, without giving the families any warrants or documentation.

The soldiers also invaded and searched the homes of Abdullah Sallal, from Bani Neim town, east of Hebron, and Atef Ali Rabba’, from Yatta, south of the city.

In addition, the army installed roadblocks on main roads, in several parts of the Hebron governorate, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.