Israel was founded on theft. Soldiers Steal 20.000 Shekels From Two Homes In Hebron

Posted on May 9, 2018 by michaellee2009

Soldiers Steal 20.000 Shekels From Two Homes In Hebron

 

.singleblog-contan .summary-image:not(:first-child){
display: none;
}

09 May
11:01 AM

 

 

 

 

 

Dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded, Wednesday, the homes of two Palestinians siblings in Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, violently searched them and stole 20.000 Shekels, the WAFA Palestinian News Agency has reported.

The soldiers invaded the homes of Abdul-Karim Rashid Abu Ramouz, and his brother, Ahmad, and violently searched them, causing damage, before stealing 20.000 shekels, without giving the families any warrants or documentation.

The soldiers also invaded and searched the homes of Abdullah Sallal, from Bani Neim town, east of Hebron, and Atef Ali Rabba’, from Yatta, south of the city.

In addition, the army installed roadblocks on main roads, in several parts of the Hebron governorate, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

Advertisements

Filed under: Apartheid, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, land theft, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine |

« »

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on May 9, 2018 at 5:30 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: