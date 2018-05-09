Israeli Efforts, Saudi Funds Failed to Prevent Hezbollah Electoral Victory: Zionist Media

Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 8, 2018

The Zionist media outlets considered that Hezbollah managed to achieve a remarkable victory in Lebanon’s parliamentary elections despite all the Israeli efforts and the Saudi funds, stressing that the Lebanese public showed a major support to the party’s fight against ‘Israel’ and the terrorists in Syria.

The Israeli analysts said that Hezbollah and the local allies would prevent any plan to disarm the Resistance, adding that the results of the parliamentary elections in Lebanon opposed with the Zionist interests.

The claim which says that Syria war has exhausted Hezbollah was refuted by the party’s electoral victory, according to the Zionist outlets which added that the Resistance would preserved its free movement despite the Israeli schemes to restrict it.

Source: Al-Manar Website

