The EU in favour of Iran Nuclear Deal, israel against. So which opinion does the idiot Trump support?

Trump announces ‘withdrawal’ from Iran nuclear deal

President Donald Trump has announced his decision to withdraw the United States from Iran’s nuclear deal with the world powers and re-impose sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

“I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal,” Trump said Tuesday in a televised address from the White House.

“In a few moments, I will sign a presidential memorandum to begin reinstating US nuclear sanctions on the Iranian regime. We will be instituting the highest level of economic sanctions.”

The announcement came despite massive efforts by the European allies of the US to convince Trump to stay in the 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), reached between Iran and the P5+1, five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the US, France, Britain, Russia and China – plus Germany.

Trump left the door open for further negotiations with Iran.

“The fact is, they’re going to want to make a new and lasting deal. One that benefits all of Iran and the Iranian people,” Trump claimed. “When they do I am ready, willing and able.”

The European Union, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany have expressed support for the deal.

Iran has on numerous occasions asserted that its nuclear program is merely peaceful and not meant to make nukes.

