RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY REVEALS NEW DETAILS ABOUT ISRAELI STRIKES ON SYRIA

Posted on May 10, 2018 by martyrashrakat

South Front

10.05.2018

The Syrian military’s Pantsir-S system

On May 10, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced in an official statement that 23 warplanes of the Israeli Air Force had launched more than 60 missiles at positions of the Syrian Arab Air Defense Forces (SAADF) and Iranian forces in Damascus governorate and southern Syria. According to the statement, the Israeli Army also launched more than 10 ground to ground tactical missiles during the attack.

The Russian military added that the SAADF had shot down more than a half of the Israel missiles launched at Syria on the early morning of May 10. The ministry added that it is currently investigating the results of the Israeli strike.

The Israel strike, that lasted for two hours, was a response to a rocket attack from Syria that targeted ten military positions of the Israeli Army in the Golan Heights. Israel accused the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of carrying out the attack and held Syria a part of the responsibility.

From its side, the General Command of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) said in an official statement that the SAADF had shot down “a big part” of the Israeli missiles. The SAA also revealed that three of its officers were killed and two others were injured in the Israeli response.

“The Army’s confronting of another Israeli aggression affirms all over again the alertness of the Army and readiness to defend sovereignty of the homeland against any aggression,” the SAA General Command said in its official statement, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Despite the Israeli accusations, the SAA and the IRGC have not claimed responsibility for the rocket attack on the Israeli Army yet. According to local observers, this could be a political maneuver by Syria and Iran in order to avoid further escalation in Syria.

