Trump and Netanyahu Collude to Damage NATO, Risk Middle East Instability and Nuclear War

By Hans Stehling,

Donald Trump’s White House default on the politically vital Iran deal, that was so painstakingly negotiated in conjunction with Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China in order to preserve world peace, has been done on the instructions of, and for the sole benefit, of the state of Israel. And to the specific detriment of Europe and the Middle East.

Israel, of course, will not be content merely in the abrogation of the Iran deal. The second stage of their strategy is to persuade the US to attack Iran with the consequent loss of American military lives, and others, that such an attack will inevitably entail.

Israel itself is already a powerful, albeit undeclared, nuclear power with up to 400 undisclosed nuclear warheads concealed in subterranean arsenals in the Negev desert and in sites between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. There may also possibly be chemical or biological WMD because Israel is not a party to either the Chemical or Biological Weapons Conventions that have been subscribed to by the rest of the world.

The detrimental and far-reaching impact of this US-Israeli decision to renege on the internationally agreed nuclear deal with Iran are incalculable. The immediate effect will be to drive a wedge between Europe and the US and this will affect, inter alia, NATO defence systems including American cruise missiles based in Germany and elsewhere.

It is clear that this momentous decision is the worst, by any yardstick, that this US President has made to date. It is clearly the inevitable result of the position of POTUS being held by a profit-seeking, commercial property developer and his family, instead of an experienced leader, politician and diplomat with a proven track record in government.

All we know now, for sure, is that the future for world peace is highly uncertain

