Victory Day parade in Red Square: Russian military might on display RT VIDEO

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

The Saker

May 09, 2018

Victory Day parade photos and videos

Victory Day Parade in Syria

Russian and Syrian troops based in Latakia’s Khmeimim Air Base in held their own Victory Day parade on Wednesday, celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the Soviet Victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War.

Syrian troops took part in the Victory Day parade.

Brigadier General Suheil al-Hassan, the commander of The Tiger forces was present at the Khmeimim Air Base Victory Day parade. In August 2017, Minister of Defence Sergei Shigu awarded Suheil al-Hassan with the Order of Suvorov, one of the highest Russia’s military distinctions rewarded to senior army personnel for exceptional leadership in combat operations.

Images of General Suheil al-Hassan after the parade.

https://vk.com/anti_daesh?w=wall-76669927_152760

Cadets of the Syrian Naval Academy had also marched at the parade celebrating the 73nd anniversary of the Soviet Union Victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War, and honoring Russian heroes, servicemen and servicewomen, who died for liberation of Syria.

The Victory Day celebration and the Immortal Regiment demonstration on the Saadallah Al-Jabiri Square in Aleppo. Video

https://vk.com/video-76669927_456245817

Official video of the May 9th celebration by Syrian Ministry of Defense.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hitler, Lavrov, Nazi Germany, Putin, Russia, SAA, Syria, War on Syria | Tagged: Aleppo, WWII |