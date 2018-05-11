Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

(03 – 09 May 2018)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

Another Bloody Week since 2014 Latest Offensive on the Gaza Strip

(03 – 09 May 2018)

Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against Palestinian peaceful civilians in the Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian civilian succumbed to wounds he sustained in the March of Return and Breaking Siege demonstrations.

3 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip territories, and the body of one of them was detained.

189 Palestinian civilians, including 39 children, 3 women, 4 journalists and 4 paramedics, were wounded in the peaceful protests.

11 Palestinian civilians, including 1 child and 1 paramedic, were wounded in the West Bank.

Israeli forces continued to open fire at the border areas in the Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian farmer was wounded in eastern Shuja’iyah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City.

Israeli forces conducted 70 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 2 limited ones in the Gaza Strip.

100 civilians, including 22 children and a woman, were arrested.

34 of them, including 10 children and a woman, were arrested in Jerusalem.

The Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem

Two commercial facilities were demolished in Beit Safafa and al-issawiyah, and 2 civilians were forced to self-demolish a house and commercial warehouses.

“‘Ateret Cohnim” settlement association handed Abu Sneinah Family a house eviction order in Silwan village, claiming ownership of the building.

Israeli forces continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

42 dunums were confiscated in al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem, for security reasons.

5 residential rooms and 5 sheep barns were demolished while 4 solar cells were confiscated in Masafer Yatta.

Israeli settlers cut 14 olive trees, south of Nablus, and levelled lands, west of Salfit.

10 Shooting incidents were reported against the Palestinian fishing boats in the Gaza Sea, but no casualties were reported.

A fishing boat engine was damaged in the northern Gaza Strip after Israeli forces heavily pumped water at it.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th consecutive year.

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

6 Palestinian civilians were arrested at the military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (03 – 09 May 2018).

Shooting:

Israeli forces continued to use excessive lethal force against Palestinian civilians, who participated in peaceful demonstrations organized on the 42nd anniversary of the Earth Day, particularly in the Gaza Strip, which witnessed peaceful demonstrations along the eastern Gaza Strip border area, where ten thousands of defenseless Palestinian young men, women, children, and elderlies participated. On Friday, 04 May 2018, the Gaza Strip witnessed peaceful demonstrations where ten thousands of Palestinian civilians participated. As a result, 169 Palestinian civilians, including 31 children, 3 women, 4 journalists and 4 paramedics, were wounded on the above-mentioned Friday. During the reporting period, the Israeli forces killed 3 Palestinian civilian in a new crime of excessive use of force while another civilian succumbed to wounds he sustained while participating in the March of Return Demonstrations, which sporadically and peacefully occurred during this week. During the demonstrations, 189 Palestinian civilian, including 38 children, 3 women, 4 journalists and 4 paramedics, were wounded; the injury of 5 of them is serious. In the West Bank, the Israeli forces wounded 11 Palestinian civilians, including 1 child and 1 paramedic, in separate incidents.

In the Gaza Strip, in a new crime of using lethal forces, on 06 May 2018, Israeli forces killed 3 Palestinian civilians and detained the body of one of them. This occurred 10 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. One of those killed was attempting to reach two wounded persons when the Israeli soldiers opened fire at him and he fell. Following this, on his twitter account, the spokesperson of the Israeli forces tweeted that “After investigating the attempt to sneak incident, it turned out that a cell comprised of 4 persons arrived at the security fence to sneak into Israel and carry out “a sabotage attack!”” PCHR’s investigations emphasize that those four civilians did not cross the border fence contrary to the spokesperson’s claims and were targeted at least 50 meters away from the border fence. The investigations added that one of those killed came from his house after hearing the gunfire and attempted to rescue and evacuate the targeted civilians. Thus, the Israeli forces could have used a less-lethal force specially that that those civilians were unarmed.

Medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City declared on 03 May 2018 that Anas Abu ‘Aser (19) from al-Sabrah neighborhood succumbed to wounds he sustained on Friday 27 April 2018, while participating in the March of Return and Breaking Siege demonstrations in eastern al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

This high number of casualties in the Gaza Strip proves that the Israeli forces continue to commit crimes and use excessive force against Palestinian civilians in disregard for their lives and upon an official political decision. PCHR indicates that according to Israeli forces’ spokesperson on his Facebook page following the declaration of organizing these demonstrations commemorating the 42nd anniversary of the Land Day, the Israeli forces prefigured the demonstrations, whose organizers previously declared they would be peaceful, sending threatening messages to intimidate the organizers and Gaza Strip residents and deploying Israeli snipers along the border fence.

According to investigations and field observations by PCHR’s fieldworkers for the Fifth Friday of the March of Return and Breaking Siege demonstrations:

Dozens of Israeli Forces’ snipers continued to position on the hills, behind the sand barriers and in military jeeps along the border fence in front of the peaceful demonstrations in the eastern Gaza Strip.

The number of those participating in the demonstrations decreased in the main 5 points as the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return chose not to gather large crowds due to school exams and called this Friday ” Friday of Palestine’s Workers.” However, thousands of civilians, including women, children and elderlies within entire families participated in the demonstrations.

According to observations by PCHR’s fieldworkers, the number of youth gatherings near the border fence augmented to reach dozens who set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli forces, east of Khuza’ah village and the northern Gaza Strip, particularly in eastern Abu Safiyah Hill, northeast of Jabalia, adjacent to the Memorial Statute, southeast of Beit Hanoun, and east of the central Gaza Strip. Those gatherings extended to reach the east of al-Buraij refugee camp, east of Juhor al-Deek and to two points in eastern Rafah; one was adjacent to the March of Return encampment and the other was near Karm Abu Salem crossing in addition to the usually organized demonstrations, east of al-Shuja’iya neighborhood in Gaza City.

The Israeli snipers deliberately and selectively opened fire at the participants in the peaceful demonstrations which included thousands of civilians in 5 areas in the eastern Gaza Strip. As a result, 169 civilians, including 31 children, 3 women, 4 journalists and 3 paramedics, one of them was seriously injured, were wounded with live bullets and direct hits of tear gas canisters, noting that most injuries occur in the demonstrating area that is around 30-300 meters away from the border fence.

The Israeli forces widely used bursts of tear gas canisters targeting the center of the demonstrations and beyond away from the demonstrators near the border fence. As a result, hundreds, including PCHR’s fieldworkers who were documenting the incidents, suffered tear gas inhalation and seizures; some of them were transferred to hospitals as some of them so far receive medical treatment. Teargasing hysterically intensified after the demonstrators dropped 2 small drones flown by the Israeli forces in the sky of the demonstration area, east of Khan Yunis as the 2 drones were flying very low.

The demonstrations were as always fully peaceful, and PCHR’s fieldworkers did not witness weapons or armed persons even dressed in civilian clothes among the demonstrators, who were thousands of elderlies, women, children and entire families. Those demonstrators moved forward until in certain instances, particularly in eastern Gaza City, Jabalia and Khan Younis, reached the border fence raising flags, chanting slogans and national songs, flying kites in high and burning tires and setting fire to tires.

PCHR fieldworker’s observations undoubtedly refute the Israeli government and some media’s claims that children are used as human shields by the demonstrators. This refusal was based on the totally peaceful nature of the demonstrations, participation of entire families, including their children, and some women and children’s offering water for the demonstrators and raising flags with no influence from any political party encouraging them to do so.

A tear gas canister landed on a tent used by volunteer paramedics belonging to Isnad Community in the Return encampment in Khuza’ah village. Dozens of medical crews’ members in Khan Yunis and Rafah suffered tear gas inhalation after Israeli forces heavily fired tear gas canisters in their vicinity or the wind carried the gas towards the medical points though they were hundreds of meters away from the demonstration areas. Moreover, 2 paramedics were wounded, east of Rafah and Jabalia and one of them was seriously wounded, after being directly hit with tear gas canisters while they were offering first aid to and transferring the wounded civilians from the incidents areas, east of Gaza, Khan Yunis and al-Buraij.

Journalists were again directly targeted resulting in the injury of 5 of them (2 in Khan Yunis, 2 in al-Buraij and one in east of Gaza City) as many tear gas canisters fell in the vicinity of the journalists’ encampment in Khuza’ah. As a result, many journalists suffered tear gas inhalation.

The Israeli incitement against the peaceful demonstrations and encampments continues as extension of previous statements by Israeli political and military officials threatening to inflect deaths and injuries among the demonstrators in addition to perceiving the demonstration itself as danger. This hereby violates the right to peaceful assembly codified in all International instruments.

Injuries in the Gaza Strip from 03 to 09 May 2018

Governorate Injuries Total Children Women Journalists Paramedics Critical Injuries Northern Gaza Strip 52 10 0 0 1 1 Gaza City 25 8 1 0 0 1 Central Gaza Strip 25 8 1 2 1 0 Khan Younis 74 11 1 2 1 1 Rafah 13 2 0 0 1 2 Total 189 39 3 4 4 5

As part of targeting fishermen in the sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against fishermen in the Gaza Sea, indicating to the on-going Israeli policy of targeting their livelihoods. During the reporting period, PCHR’s fieldworkers monitored 10 shooting incidents; 3 in north-western Beit Lahia, 5 in western al-Soudaniya, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip; 1 in western Rafah City; and 1 in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. During the shooting incidents, the Israeli forces damaged a fishing boat engine after they heavily pumped water at it.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 04 May 2018, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, and Johr al-Deek village opened fire and fired flare bombs in the eastern borders. However, no casualties were reported.

On 09 May 2018, a Palestinian farmer was hit with a bullet to the right foot when Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at a group of Palestinian farmers in their agricultural fields near “Nahal Oz” Crossing in eastern Shuja’iyah in eastern Gaza City. The Israeli soldiers also opened fire at the Palestinian farmers who were in their agricultural lands in eastern Bureij in the central Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported.

On the same day, the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shokah village, east of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip opened fire at a border control point belonging to the Palestinian armed groups. The Israeli soldiers opened fire at a similar point in eastern al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported in both incidents.

In the West Bank, the Israeli forces wounded 4 civilians, including a child and a paramedic. On 03 May 2018, the Israeli forces wounded a child with sound bomb shrapnel when they moved into al-‘Issawiyah villae, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem to carry out an arrest campaign. On 04 May 2018, a paramedic was wounded at the northern entrance to al-Bireh while on 06 May 2018 a civilian was wounded when he was in a petrol station he works in at the entrance to Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron. On 08 May 2018, another civilian was wounded when Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin.

On 09 May 2018, 7 demonstrators were wounded; 2 of them with live bullets and 5 with rubber bullets, when Israeli forces moved into Abu Dis village, east of East Jerusalem and dozens of young men and children protested against them, throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 70 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 12 similar ones into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 66 Palestinians, including 12 children; (4 of them were arrested while the Israeli forces were protecting the settlers who attacked Madma village, south of Nablus) in the West Bank. Meanwhile, 34 civilians, including 10 children and a woman, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

In the Gaza Strip, on 08 May 2018, Israeli forces moved into eastern alBureij in the central Gaza Strip, to level lands and set sand barriers in the lands adjacent to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel before redeploying along the border fence.

On 09 May 2018, Israeli forces moved 70 meters into the area opposite to Abu Reidah neighborhood, east of Khuza’ah, southeast of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. They leveled along the border fence and repaired the malfunction in the border fence. They then moved to the south along the border fence until they reached opposite to the Return encampment and leveled lands there. They then set new barbed wires replacing those parts removed in the previous demonstrations.

Efforts to Create a Jewish Majority in East Jerusalem:

As part of the Israeli settlement expansion, house demolition notices and demolitions, on 07 May 2018, the family of Rami Yousif ‘Awadallah self-demolished a floor comprised of rooms, a kitchen and bathroom in Qalendia village, north of occupied East Jerusalem upon a decision issued by the Israeli Municipality. The abovementioned civilian established those rooms above his already built house. In the same context, the family of Hasan Shahham self-demolished their warehouses in the above-mentioned village on the same grounds to avoid paying high fines imposed by the Israeli municipality in case its vehicles carried out the demolition.

On the same day, Israeli forces demolished a commercial facility for construction materials in Beit Safafa village, south of East Jeursalem, under the pretext of building without a license. The facility was built on an area of 60 square meters belonged to Ahmed al-‘Abbasi.

On 08 Mary 2018, Israeli municipality vehicles demolished a commercial facility (petrol station) in al-‘Issawiya village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of illegal construction. Member of the Local Follow-up Committee said that the Israeli forces moved into the village and demolished the facility belonging to Khalil Mahmoud without having a judicial demolition order. They then arrested the owner after he objected to the demolition saying he has legal papers proving the facility is licensed.

As part of seizure of Palestinian civilians’ property in favor of the settlement associations, on 05 May 2018, “‘Atarit Cohanim” settlement association handed the family of Jawad Abu Sneinah a house eviction order in the central neighborhood in Silwan village, south of East Jerusalem’s Old City, claiming their ownership of the building. Zuhair al-Rajabi, Head of the Central Neighbourhood Residents Committee, said that a group of Israeli settlers from “Ateret Cohanim” association raided a house belonging to Jawad Abu Suninah, handed his family an eviction order and gave him until 25 June 2018 to implement the order, in addition to paying NIS 19,000 as a rent allowance for 3 years. He added that Abu Suninah Family house is in a 5-storey building, which was sold to the “Ateret Cohanim” association by Jamal Sarhan in August 2015. At that time, all the building was seized, except the apartment where tenant Abu Suninah lived as he refused to leave. Abu Suninah renewed the rent for a year before the building was seized. Al-Rajbi added that Sarhan Family filed a lawsuit against Jamal Sarhan after selling the building in an attempt to return it. al-Sarhan Family clarified that this building belongs to Jamal’s father, so Jamal does not have the right to sell and buy. At that time, the judge delayed issuing a final decision in this case and the building remained for settlers, except Abu Suninah’s apartment.

As part of restrictions imposed on the Jerusalem-based organizations’ work, on 05 May 2018, the Israeli police confiscated equipment used by al-Aqsa Society in an attempt to obstruct an activity organized by the society to clean al-Aqsa Mosque and Islamic Cemeteries in Jeurslem’s Old City. The police searched the Palestinian civilians at al-Aqsa gates and confiscated the equipment provided by the society for the cleaning. Despite all of this, the Palestinian volunteers cleaned al-Aqsa Mosque yards and al-Yousifiyah and al-Rahmah cemeteries in addition al-Makaqsed Cahrity Hospital.

Settlement Activities, Demolitions, and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian civilians and their Property:

As part of the settlement expansion and house demolitions and demolition notices, on 03 May 2018, Israeli forces closed an agricultural road used by Palestinian farmers to access their lands, south of Bethlehem, before detaining them and their vehicles. The Israeli forces also closed with rocks a road leading to al-Shoshhala village, south of al-Khadir village, south of Bethlehem.

On the same day, Israeli forces confiscated a barrack built of tin plates and a 250-square-meter agricultural greenhouse used for selling seedlings and fertilizes, under the pretext of non-licensing in Beit Za’tah area, east of Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. This property belongs to Ramzi Nabil Abed al-Rahman Abu ‘Ayyiash.

On 04 May 2018, the Israeli authorities notified ‘Isaa al-Atrash to stop the construction works in his 120-square-meter house in ‘Ein Jouwaizah area, northeast of the village, under the pretext of non-licensing and aiming at seizing lands and annexing them to the Municipal boundaries of Jerusalem.

On 08 May 2018, the Israeli forces confiscated heavy construction equipment in al-Balou’a area in al-Khadir village, south of Bethlehem, under the pretext of non-licensing. They also confiscated a concrete mixer and bulldozer in a residential building in al-Balou’a area.

On 09 May 2018, Israeli forces demolished a 70-square-meter house, which was comprised of 2 rooms and a living room built of tin plates, in Bab al-Sha’ab area. The house belongs to Mahmoud Ibrahim Mohamed Mahmoud, from al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. Mahmoud built the house to live with his wife and two brothers with disabilities after he incurred losses as well shortly before due to the demolition campaign targeting al-‘Issawiyah village.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and property, on 07 May 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar “settlement established in the southern side of Madama village, south of Nablus, attacked under the Israeli forces’ protection Palestinian civilian houses. A number of the village residents then confronted the settlers while the Israeli forces arrested 4 children after chasing them in the area. When A ‘Abeer Mousa Abed al-Kareem Ziyada (39) attempted to rescue her son, the Israeli forces pepper-sprayed her face, so she fell on the ground. ‘Abeer was then taken to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus to receive medical treatment.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 03 May 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli soldiers moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 4 civilians namely Mohammed Samir Ja’arah (26), Bashar Khalid al-Masri (28), Abdul Rahman Mohammed ‘Akoubah (28) and Feras Kamel al-Zubeidi (25).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahdi Samir al-Ka’abi (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethelehm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jihad Jamal Thawabtah (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Madama village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Abdul Latif Nassar (27) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Deir al-Hatab village, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hayel Abdul ‘Aziz Suleiman ‘Omran (41) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:55, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah Shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire and pumped water at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 04:00 and 06:40 on the same day and continued until approximately 09:00. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’a village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Ahmed Suleiman al-Sha’er (58), Ismail al-Sha’er (45) and Mohammed ‘Essa Slaman (49).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Far’oun village, south of Tulkarm, Baqa al-Sharqiyah village, north of the city; Qalqiliyah, Hebron and Halhoul.

Friday, 04 May 2018

At approximately 01:15, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. A number of youngsters gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. The clashes were in al-Shuhada’a intersection in the centre of the city and northern ‘Asirah intersection in the northern Mount. At approximately 05:30, a tear gas canister fell inside a car belonging to Sawsan Rashid. The car was parked near ‘Asirah intersection and caught fire.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asker al-Balad, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Hamdan Marouh (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron and stationed in al-Tarbiqah neighbourhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Helmi Shalabi Helmi Abu ‘Ayash and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

Around the same time, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah Shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire and pumped water at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 09:20 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of Salfit. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Bilal ‘Ali ‘Othman ‘Asi (22), Mos’ab Mousa Mohammed Mar’ai (21) and Ahmed Amin Ahmed Mar’ai (38).

At approximately 08:30, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Deir al-Balah and Gaza Valley (Juhor al-Deek) in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire and fired flare bombs in the eastern borders. The shooting continued until approximately 23:00, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (8) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Kufor Roman, Ramin and Bala’a villages in Tulkarm; ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliya, al-Fawar refugee camp, Beit Ummer, Hadab al-‘Aalaqah and Beit ‘Awa villages in Hebron.

Saturday, 05 May 2018

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Yamoun village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yazan Ibrahim Abu ‘Obeid (27) and the arrested him.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli forces moved into Bedia village, west of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mo’men Mohammed Hassan Ba’din and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service. At approximately 03:20 on Sunday, 06 May 2018, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village, and no arrests were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Nablus, Taffuh, Deir Razah, al-Koum and Kafel Hares villages, north of Salfit.

Sunday, 06 May 2018:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Deir Balout village, west of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Za’ef Rasem Mousa (44) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched several houses, including a house belonging to Maha Walid Khuweirah, mother of journalist Samer Amin Khuweirah, a reporter at al-Quds TV Channel, and house of Ahmed Theeb Ahmed Sama’nah, whose house door was blown up and the soldiers entered his bedroom. The 2 apartments are in the first floor in al-Masri building (2) on northern ‘Asirah Street in the northern Mount. The Israeli forces later withdrew from the city and no arrests were reported.

Ahmed Sama’nah (38) said to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“At approximately 02:00 on Sunday, 06 May 2018, I was sleeping deep out of exhaustion as my family and I returned from a trip at approximately 12:50. My house is in the ground floor in al-Masri building. I woke up to my wife saying there are 3 Israeli soldiers; one of them is an officer, inside my bedroom. I asked them in Hebrew what they want, and the officer said: allow me, calm down, I want you in something for little time. The officer then ordered me to come with them. He ordered me to open the bathroom door and my children’s room and looked inside them. The officer then ordered me to sit in the living room and then went to the apartment of my neighbor Maha Khuweirah and knocked on the door as 2 soldiers stayed to guard me.. The soldiers stayed at my house for 45 minutes and then withdrew. I went after them to search for my door which was blown up by the soldiers to find it in the house yard.”

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Deir al-Hatab village, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdullah Abdul Hafith Dahoud ‘Oudah (36) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces attacked Mohammed ‘Ali ‘Ayad ‘Awad (24) after being hit with a rubber bullet while he was in a petrol station where he works at the entrance to Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. As a result, Mohamed sustained bruises and a wound to the left thigh.

Mohammed said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“I was in the petrol station yard, which is 30 meters away from the main entrance to the village where a military watchtower is established. I was talking to a friend, who lives near the petrol station and was in the outside balcony, when I saw 4 Israeli soldiers from the infantry unity approaching the petrol station. However, I did not pay attention to them because it was calm and there were no clashes. I suddenly heard a gunshot and felt that it hit me to the left thigh. The soldiers then immediately attacked me and made me fall on the ground and heavily beat me with their rifles. Few minutes later, several military patrols arrived at the area and an officer got out of a military vehicle to ask me in Hebrew: Are you Saddam’s brother? He meant my brother who has been administratively detained for 3 months. Meanwhile, the soldiers continued to beat me until another officer arrived and ordered them to stop. After minutes, all the soldiers left the petrol station. A number of my relatives arrived to the station and transferred me via an ambulance to the village medical center. I was hit with a rubber bullet.”

At approximately 03:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off former al-Waha Shore, northwest of BBeit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. They also fired flare bombs in the sky and chased the boats. The shooting recurred at approximately 22:00 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

In new crime of excessive use of lethal force, Israeli forces killed 3 Palestinian civilians and detained the corpse of one of them when they were few meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. One of the killed civilians was attempting to reach 2 wounded civilians when the Israeli forces shot him dead.

According to PCHR’s fieldworkers’ and statements of eyewitnesses, at approximately 13:45 on the same day, the Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, fired live bullets at 2 young men wearing civilian clothes and approaching the border fence adjacent to Abu Reidah neighborhood. The 2 young men were seen falling in that area, 50-100 meters away from the western side of the border fence as one of them was 10 meters ahead of the other. A third young man from the neighborhood wearing a blue vest moved toward the area where the 2 young men fell in an attempt to save them. However, the Israeli forces opened fire at him and at the area and he was then seen falling few meters away from the young men. Following this, a number of civilians and volunteer paramedics gathered and 2 ambulances arrived at the area. They all attempted to move toward the young men, but the Israeli forces’ backups arrived at the area from behind the border fence, including several military jeeps, a tank and a bulldozer, amidst opening fire at the area where the young men fell down and in the vicinity of the gathered civilians and paramedics.. The teargasing and shooting sporadically continued at them and their vicinity in addition to firing a shell at the area. At approximately 14:34, a number of young men could reach the area raising their hands and evacuate 2 civilians, who were wounded with bullets and shrapnel in the upper part of their bodies and severely bled, within 5 minutes. They were then taken via an ambulance to Gaza European Hospital. One of them namely Baha’a Abdul Rahman Mesleh Qdaih (23) from ‘Abasan al-Kabirah, east of Khan Yunis, arrived dead at the hospital while the other namely Mohammed Khalid Ahmed Abu Ridah (20) from Abu Ridah neighborhood in Khuza’ah, east of the city, sustained serious wounds and his death was announced 15 minutes after his arrival to the hospital. It should be noted that Mohammed is the one who attempted to reach the 2 targeted young men.

Due to the Israeli forces heavily firing live bullets and tear gas canisters, civilians and paramedics were forced to move backwards without recovering the third person. Fifteen minutes later, an infantry unit of about 10 Israeli soldiers accompanied with a military bulldozer moved into the area and the civilians were forced to move backwards. The bulldozer was seen leveling the vicinity of one of the shot civilians lying on the ground who seemed a dead body. The soldiers then moved towards him and moved him to the bulldozer. Ten minutes later, the bulldozer redeployed behind the border fence without knowing the person’s fate. Following this, the Israeli forces spokesperson tweeted on his twitter account 3 brief statements on the incident saying in the last of which: “after investigating the incident of thwarting an attempt of sneaking into Israel, it was clear that a cell of 4 persons arrived at the security fence in an attempt to sneak to Israel and carry out a “sabotage” attack.” He added that the cell members were under the follow-up of the reconnaissance forces when they suspiciously moved near the border fence and crossed it. The spokesperson also said: “a military force rushed to the area and opened fire at the cell, causing the death of 3 members. One of them was carrying a bag that had a camera, axe, pliers, oxygen mask and gloves in addition to 2 gasoline bottles that were found near another corpse.”

PCHR’s investigations confirm that the 2 mentioned civilians did not cross the border fence contrary to the claims of the Israeli forces spokesperson, and they were targeted around 50 meters away from the border fence. PCHR said that Abu Reidah came from his house after he heard the shooting approaching to rescue and evacuate the targeted civilians. PCHR added that the Israeli forces could have used less lethal force, particularly that the civilians were unarmed. An eyewitness said to PCHR (PCHR keeps his name):

“At approximately 13:45 on Sunday, 06 May 2018, while I was in my under-construction house, which is about 450 meters away from the border fence, adjacent to Abu Reidah Gate, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis, I heard heavy gunfire from the border fence area near Abu Reidah Gate, which is adjacent to my house. I quickly left home and looked at the border fence to know what’s happening. I saw 2 young men wearing civilian clothes, 100-150 meters away from the border fence and they were few meters far from each other as one of them was 10 meters ahead of the other. On the other side, I saw an Israeli military vehicle stationed adjacent to them behind the border fence. During the gunfire, I saw the 2 young men falling on the ground as the Israeli forces opened fire and wounded them. The shooting continued for 4 minutes and then stopped for 5 minutes. Few minutes later, a young man wearing civilian clothes moved toward the young men who fell on the ground in an attempt to help them. When he approached the young men, the Israeli forces opened fire at him again and I saw him falling on the ground beside them.”

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliya, Hebron, Surif, Deir Samet and Kharsa villages.

Monday, 07 May 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed on al-Maslakh Street in the center of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed ‘Essa al-Sha’alan (23) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Halhoul, north of Hebron and stationed in Zyoud neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Hani Jahesh (17) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched 2 house belonging to Mohammed ‘Ali Abu Raya (18) and Emad Mahmoud al-Jundi (19) and then arrested them.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hevron and stationed in Khelat al-Maya area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Kamel Abdul Qader al-Jundi (37). They then withdrew and no arrests were reported. The Israeli forces also raided and searched a car wash belonging to ‘Ali Salem Dawoud. The Israeli forces then withdrew and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’a village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians, including a child, namely Nassrallah Ibrahim Sbaih (15), Khalid Jamil Da’dou’a (52) and Jamal Abdullah ‘Alqam (45).

At approximately 05:00, Israeli forces moved into Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of Salfit. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 5 civilians namely Ayoub Ahmed Mohammed Mar’ie (40), Jamal Abdul ‘Aziz Mohammed Mar’ie (47), Ayman Amin Mar’ie (42), Mohammed ‘Izzat Mar’ie (24) and Mohammed Amin Mar’ie (24). The Israeli forces also handed a summons to Sa’ed Rebhi Mar’ie (21) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service. At approximately 13:00, Sa’ed referred to the Israeli Intelligence Service where he was arrested.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Tulkarm and Sa’ir village, east of Hebron, and al-Laban eastern village, south of Nablus.

Tuesday, 08 May 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Dawhah village, west of Bethlehem. They then raided and searched a house belonging to Khalil Khalid Mohammed Khalil (26).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asker new and old refugee camps, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then confiscated a car belonging to Ahmed Saqer Nabhan Abu Bsair, from ‘Asker Old refugee camp, who was released one day before upon a decision by Salem Court after he was arrested for 25 days in “Petah Tikva” interrogation center. The Israeli forces also arrested Rami Ayman Husein Abu Hadib (24) from his house in ‘Asker Old refugee camp. They withdrew at approximately 04:00 on the same day.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Deir al-Hatab village, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Salah Ahmed ‘Ezat ‘Omran (30) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into several neighborhoods in Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 4 civilians namely Abdul ‘Aziz Mohammed Abu Suneinah (29), Jalal Jamal Yaghmour (33), Jebril Shaher al-Atrash (29), Zakaria ‘Ali al-Ja’bari (29). They also raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Amer Omer al-Qawasmeh near the Traffic Department building. It should be noted that ‘Amer was killed by the Israeli forces in June 2014, claiming he participated in kidnapping 3 settlers and killing them. However, no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of Salfit. They raided and searched a number of houses ad then arrested 5 civilians namely Jihad ‘Ali ‘Aasi (24), ‘Othman Rebhi ‘Aasi (38), Qassam Ahmed Mar’ie (23), Mohtaseb Abdullah ‘Aasi (23) and ‘Awad Mustafa ‘Awad Mar’ie (22). The number of the arrestees increased in 24 hours to 10 arrestees.

At approximately 02:15, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin to carry out an arrest campaign. A number of civilians gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired sound bomb and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 21-year-old civilian was hit with a sound bomb to the foot. The Israeli forces also raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Ehab jamal Abu al-Hiaja (21) and Hamzah Zaid Jom’ah Abu al-Haija (20).

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 4 civilians namely Bilal sheikh Hamidat (18), Mohammed Ahmed ‘Adarbah (29) and Husein Ahmed Basbous (23).

At approximately 10:00, Israeli forces accompanied with 4 military vehicles moved about 70 meters into the west of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. leveled lands and established sand barriers in lands adjacent to the border fence. At approximately 16:00 on the same day, the Israeli forces redeployed along the border fence.

At approximately 15:55,Israeli forces moved into Kafer Malek village, northeast of Ramallah amidst firing rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 5 children namely Rashid Rasem Hamayel (14), Yasin Ahmed Ba’erat (14) Jihad Fahed Ba’erat (13), Fahed Farouq Ba’erat (14) and Oseid Ja’far Hamayel (13).

At approximately 16:50, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a super market and arrested Majd ‘Enayah Abdul Halim Hasan (12) and then released him at approximately 02:00 on Wednesday, 09 May 2018, at the northern entrance to ‘Azzoun village.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, Bani Na’im and al-Majd villages in Hebron.

Wednesday, 09 May 2018

At approximately 01:20, Israeli forces moved into Deir Estia village, northwest of Salfit. They then raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohammed Maher al-Qadi (32) and ‘Ali Mufeed Zedan (20) and then arrested them

At approximately 01:55, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Tha’er Khalid Sabri Badwan (21) and Muhanned Farouq Abu Haniya (22) and then arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Arqah village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched houses and then arrested ‘Alaa Tawfiq Mostafa Yehia (23).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asirah northern village, north of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of and then arrested ‘Amr Darrar Ahmed Hamadnah (28), Mohammed Omer al-Shuli (32), Bader Eden Hamadnah (53) and Bara’a Yasin Abdullah Jarar’ah (30)

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Liqya village, southwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and hen arrested Najib Ahmed Mafarjah (33). It should be noted that Najib served 18 months of imprisonment in the Israeli jails.

At approximately 06:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire and pumped water at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within one nautical mile. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of military vehicles moved about 70 meters from the border fence with Israel, adjacent to Abu Ridah neighborhoods, east of Khuza’ah village, southeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They leveled the lands and repaired the border fence and then headed to the south along the border fence until they reached the March of Return camp established since 30 March 2018. The Israeli forces leveled the lands there and set new barbed wires replacing the last ones removed during the previous demonstrations.

At approximately 10:00, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire at a group of Palestinian farmers who were in their and near “Nahel Oz” crossing, east of al-Sheja’eya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. As a result, farmer Ahmed Shaker Shehtah Mansour (22), from al-Shja’eya neighborhood was hit with a live bullet to the right foot. Ahmed was around 350 meters away from the border fence. He was transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and doctors classified his injury as moderate.

Around the same time, Israeli soldiers patrolled in Hebron’s Old City, randomly fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at al-Khaldiya School in the Old City. the soldiers claimed that they were stoned. As a result, a number of students suffered tear gas inhalation and they received medical treatment on the spot.

At approximately 12:45, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian farmers who were in their lands. As a result, the farmers were forced to leave the area fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 13:30, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza strip and Israel, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip opened fire at a checkpoint belonging to Palestinian armed groups. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 01:40, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at a checkpoint belonging to Palestinian armed groups. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off former al-Waha sore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. They surrounded a fishing boat belonging to Omer Ibrahim al-Habil and then heavily pumped water at it, causing damage to the engine. The fishermen were able to pull the boat and take it to Gaza Seaport. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off shore, west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the limited fishing area and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (8) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Yatta, Halhoul, al-Thaheriyah, Beit Ummer, Bani Na’im, al-Koum and Abu al-‘Asja villages in Hebron; Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Continuing the demonstrations in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it, Palestinian civilians organized protests against the decision throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip. They further organized peaceful demonstrations where ten thousands of civilians participated on the 42nd Anniversary of the Land Day in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The demonstrations were named as “The Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege.” The demonstrations were as follows during the reporting period:

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 09:00 on Thursday, 03 May 2018, dozens of Palestinian protestors gathered to the east of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, to participate in the demonsrtations of “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege.” The protestors threw stones at Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The soldiers sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian from al-Zaytoun neighborhood was hit with a live bullet to the chest. He was transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and doctors classified his injury as serious.

At approximately 18:00 on the same Thursday, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east and northeast of the demonstration camp, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters for 2 hours at a group of civilians who were in the vicinity of the camp as some of the protestors attempted to approach the border fence. As a result, a 14-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the lower limbs. He was transferred to Gaza European Hospital and doctors classified his injury as moderate.

On Friday morning, 04 May 2018, hundreds of Palestinian civilians started swarming to the demonstration yard in the March of Return encampments established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege; east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis. The encampments are surrounded with the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel from the eastern and northern side on distances averaged between 250-500 meters. At approximately 13:30, the number of the protestors increased, amounting to thousands. They spread inside and outside the encampments yards, raised flags, and chanted slogans and national songs as dozens of them approached the border fence, set fire to tires and attempted to throw stones at Israeli forces.

According to observations by PCHR’s fieldworkers, dozens of Israeli snipers stationed on hills and sand barriers, which the Israeli forces increased and heavily fortified, and in military jeeps behind the border fence adjacent to the March of Return camp. The number of youth gatherings near the border fence augmented to reach dozens who set fire to tires and attempted to throw stones at the Israeli forces. The Israeli forces widely used bursts of tear gas canisters targeting the center of the demonstrations and beyond away from the demonstrators near the border fence. As a result, dozens, including PCHR’s fieldworkers and volunteered researchers who were documenting the incidents, suffered tear gas inhalation and seizures. Dozens of them were transferred to hospitals. Teargasing hysterically intensified after the demonstrators dropped 2 small drones flown by the Israeli forces in the sky of the demonstration area as the 2 drones were flying very low.

The demonstrations were as always fully peaceful, and PCHR’s fieldworkers did not witness weapons or armed persons even dressed in civilian clothes among the demonstrators. The number of participants gradually increased until it reached its peak at approximately 17:00, and among the participants were thousands of elderlies, women and children with entire families. A tear gas canister was dropped on a tent used by volunteer paramedics belonging to Isnad Community. Moreover, dozens of medical crews’ members in Khan Yunis and Rafah suffered tear gas inhalation after Israeli forces heavily fired tear gas canisters in their vicinity or the wind carried the gas towards the medical points though they were hundreds of meters away from the demonstration areas. The Israeli shooting continued until 20:00. As a result, 69 civilians, including 8 children, a woman,2 journalists and a paramedic, were wounded. Thirteen of them were hit with live bullets and 56 civilians were hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded civilians were transferred to field hospitals and medical points in the camp and were then transferred to Nasser and Gaza European and Algerian Hospitals. Doctors classified a civilian’s injury as serious.

At approximately 08:00 on Friday, 04 May 2018, ten thousands of civilians swarmed to the Return encampment established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege; east of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, for the sixth consecutive Friday named as: “Friday of Palestine’s Workers”. The demonstrations’ organizers fixed posters of those killed in the March of Return demonstrations and prisoners in the Israeli jails. They also raised flags, chanted slogans and national songs, set fire to tires and flew huge number of kites. Although the demonstrations were as always fully peaceful, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel deliberately and randomly fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. The clashes continued for the evening hours. As a result, 21 civilians, including 7 children and a woman were wounded. Twenty one of them were hit with live bullets, one civilian was hit with a rubber bullet and 6 children were directly hit with a tear gas canister.

At approximately 13:30 on the Same Friday, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Abu Safiya Hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at hundreds of protestors who were in the sixth Friday of the March of Return and Breaking Siege demonstrations established by the Supreme National Authority under the title: “Friday of Palestine’s Workers”. The protestors set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers. At approximately 16:00, a large group of young men moved adjacent to the Memorial Statute, southeast of Beit Hanoun, 1 kilometer into the north of the clashes area. As a result, 49 civilians, including 10 children and one paramedic, were wounded. Twenty eight of them were hit with live bullets and 21 were directly hit with tear gas canisters, including paramedic Ahmed Omer ‘Ali Dahman (28), an ambulance officer at Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), was hit with a tear gas canister to the pelvis. The wounded civilians were transferred via ambulances belonging to the PRCS, Medical Services, General Union Committee and the Ministry of Health to the Indonesian, al-Awda and Kamal Edwan Hospitals. Doctors classified the injury of one of them as serious.

At approximately 14:00, dozens of Palestinian civilians swarmed to the encampment established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege, 350 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. A number of children and young men approached the border fence, set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. The soldiers sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors and the participants’ gathering in the Return March. The clashes continued until the evening. As a result, 17 civilians, including 4 children, a woman and 2 journalists were wounded. Fifteen of them were hit with live bullets and 2 civilians were directly hit with tear gas canisters to their bodies. The wounded civilians were transferred to al-Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah via ambulances belonging to PRCS and doctors classified their injury between minor and moderate. The 2 wounded journalists were identified as:

Sami Jamal Taleb Matran (34), a photojournalist at al-Aqsa TV Channel from al-Nuseirat was hit with a live bullet to the left arm. Mahmoud Kahlil Mahmoud Bader (21), a photo journalist at Palestinian Information Center from al-Buraij was hit with a tear gas canister to the right knee.

At approximately 15:00 in the evening, thousands of civilians, including women, children and elderlies with entire families swarmed to the Return camp established by Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, 300 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israeli. The demonstrators raised flags, chanted national slogans as some of them attempted to approach the first border fence, which is placed in the Palestinian territories around 50-70 meters away from the main border fence. They also set fire to tires, flew kites and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters. The clashes, which continued until 20:00, resulted in the injury of 13 civilians, including 2 children and a paramedic. Eleven of them were hit with live bullets and its shrapnel and 2 were directly hit with tear gas canisters throughout their bodies, including a paramedic at the Civil Defense namely Ramez Ismail Abdul Hadi Hammad (37). Moreover, dozens of civilians, particularly women and children, suffered tear gas inhalation and seizures, including medical crews in the field clinics due to the change of wind direction, stopping their for half an hour. The wounded civilians were taken to the medical point in the camp and then transferred to Abu Yusuf al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah and Gaza European Hospital in Khan Yunis. Doctors classified 2 civilians’ injuries as serious

At approximately 13:30 on Saturday, 05 May 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians started swarming to the Return camps established into the east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip to participate in the March of Return activities. Dozens of young men and children gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. A number of them approached the barbed wire and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. The clashes continued until the evening hours. As a result, 5 civilians, including 4 children were wounded. They were transferred via PRCS ambulances to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah. Doctors classified their injuries between moderate and minor.

At approximately 14:45, on Saturday, 05 May 2018, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at 2 paramedics and their PRCS ambulance in Deir al-Balah. The 2 paramedics were on Jakar Street, which is around 300 meters away from the border fence, as they were offering medical aid to a wounded civilian. As a result, the ambulance officer Yusuf Abdullah Mohammed Abu Mo’ammer (33) from Deir al-Balah was hit with shrapnel to the left knee. According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 14:45 on the same day, PRCS was informed that there is a person wounded in eastern Deir al-Balah, so an ambulance driven by ‘Awni ‘Obeidullah Khattab (55) and the volunteer ambulance officer Yusuf Abdullah Abu Mo’ammer (33) moved into the area. When they arrived at Jakar Street, they started offering medical treatment to a civilian wounded to the lower limbs, who was around 50 meters into the west of the street. They carried the wounded civilian on the orange litter, went to the back of the ambulance, and put him down in order to put him on the other litter inside the ambulance. At that moment, the Israeli soldiers opened fire at them, so they fell on the ground. As a result, Yusuf was hit with shrapnel to the left knee and the wounded civilian sustained several wounds to the abdomen. Khattab called for another ambulance. The 2 wounded civilians were then admitted to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah. After the paramedic received the medical treatment, he was transferred to al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City.

At approximately 18:30 on the same Saturday, Israeli forces stationed behind a sand barrier, 50 meters into the east of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Abu Safiya Hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at dozens of civilians who were around 50-150 meters into the west of the border fence. As a result, a 26-year-old civilian was hit with live bullet shrapnel to the left arm.

At approximately 17:00 on Sunday, 06 May 2018, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip, east and northeast of the Return encampment, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters for 3 hours at a group of civilians who were in the vicinity of the camp as some of them attempted to approach the border fence. As a result, a 16-year-old child was hit with live bullet shrapnel to the feet and right hand. He was transferred to Gaza European Hospital and doctors classified his injury as moderate.

At approximately 18:00 on Monday, 07 May 2018, dozens of Palestinians gathered into the east of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, to participate in the activities of “the March of Return and Breaking Siege.” The demonstrators threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 2 civilians, including a child, were wounded. They were transferred to al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City and doctors classified their injuries as moderate.

Around the same time, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence, east and northeast of the Return encampment, east of Khuza’ah, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters for 2 hours at a group of civilians who were in the vicinity of the camp as some of them attempted to approach the border fence. As a result, an 18-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the lower limbs. He was transferred to Gaza European Hospital and his injury was classified as moderate.

At approximately 13:30 on Tuesday, 08 May 2018, a number of children and young men gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al0-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip to participate in the activities of the Great March of Return. A number of them approached the barbed wire and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. the soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 21-year-old civilian from al-Maghazi was hit to the lower limbs.

Around the same time, Israeli forces stationed behind border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, north of Buret Abu Samrah in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at a group of civilians who were near the border fence. As a result, a 21-year-old civilian from Jabalia was hit with a live bullet to the thighs. He was transferred to the Indonesian Hospital and doctors classified his injury as moderate.

At approximately 08:00 on Wednesday, 09 May 2018, Israeli forces stationed into the east of Khuza’ah village, southeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at a group of civilians who gathered in the vicinity of the demonstration yard as one of them was wearing a Batman custom. As a result, 2 civilians, including a child, were wounded.

At approximately 01:30, a number of children and young men gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip, to participate in the March of Return activities. A number of them approached the barbed wire and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. as a result, a 23-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the abdomen.

At approximately 17:30, Israeli forces stationed behind a sand barrier, 50 meters into the east of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Abu Safiya Hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at dozens of civilians who were between 30-250 meters into the west of the border fence. As a result, a 34-year-old civilian was hit with a tear gas canister to the nose, causing its fracture.

At approximately 18:00 on the same Wednesday, a 20-year-old civilian from al-Sheja’eyah neighborhood was hit with a live bullet to the right foot while he was in the east of Malakah intersection in al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, participating in the March of Return activities. He was transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and doctors classified his medical condition as moderate.

Civilians Succumbed to His Wounds:

On Thursday, 03 May 2018, medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital announced the death of Anas Shawqi Mohammed Abu ‘Aser (19) from al-Sabrah neighborhood, succumbing to wounds he sustained on Friday, 27 April 2018. It should be noted that Shawqi was hit with a live bullet to the head by the Israeli forces stationed in large numbers along the border fence while he was participating in the March of Return and Breaking the Siege demonstrations, east of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City. Due to his serious medical condition, Shawqi was transferred to the hospital and stayed at the ICU until his death was announced.

West Bank:

Following the Friday prayer at approximately 13:30 on 27 April 2018, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered at the northern entrance to al-Birah condemning the Israeli forces’ crimes against Palestinian protestors at the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip within the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege activities threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at “al-Mahkamah” checkpoint near “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. The Israeli soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, PRCS paramedic Mohammed Jaber (31) was hit with a live bullet to the foot. He was transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified his injury as moderate.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(25 April – 01 May 2018)

Category 25 April 26 April 27 April 28 April 29 April 30 April 01 May Patients 87 35 – – 72 45 37 Companions 78 33 – – 68 40 35 Personal needs 51 32 3 – 27 24 19 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 32 – Arabs fromIsrael 4 10 1 – 9 15 1 Diplomats 20 – – – – 1 3 International journalists 1 – – – – – – International workers 60 69 10 – 30 32 12 Travelersabroad – 7 – – 1 – 101 Business people 193 166 – – 309 190 154 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews 4 5 – – 6 3 2 VIPs 2 2 – – 4 2 – Ambulances to Israel 3 2 – – 5 4 5 Patients’ Companions 3 2 – – 4 4 5

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(02 – 07 May 2018)

Category 02 May 03 May 04 May 05 May 06 May 07 May Patients 37 47 3 – 75 43 Companions 35 42 4 – 69 37 Personal needs 30 66 2 – 18 20 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 16 Arabs fromIsrael 1 7 2 – 12 1 Diplomats 8 5 – – – – International journalists 2 2 – – – – International workers 1 – – – – – Travelersabroad 22 41 5 – 10 22 Business people 207 237 – – 370 254 Business meetings – – – – 1 – Security interviews – 3 – – 1 5 VIPs – – 1 – – – Ambulances to Israel 5 7 2 – 1 5 Patients’ Companions 5 9 2 – 1 5

Note:

On Sunday, 29 April 2018, Israeli forces allowed 2 persons and on Wednesday, 02 May 2018, they allowed 4 persons and on Thursday, 03 May 2018, they for allowed 2 persons to return to the West Bank.

On Wednesday, 25 April 2018, Israeli forces allowed 25 farmers to attend an agricultural seminar in Israel.

On Wednesday, 25 April 2018, Israeli forces allowed one person and on Sunday, 29 April 2018, they allowed one person on Thursday, 03 May 2018, they allowed 2 persons and on Sunday, 06 May 2018, they allowed 2 persons, who work at the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA) and internationals to renew their permits.

On Friday, 04 May 2018, Israeli forces allowed 2 Christian civilians to return to the West Bank.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Ramallah al-Bireh:

At approximately 10:30 on Sunday, 06 May 2018, Israeli forces closed with sand barriers and cement cubes Nablus-Ramallah Road, near the main entrance to al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. As a result, the movement of Palestinian civilians’ vehicles were obstructed.

At approximately 06:30 on Tuesday, 08 May 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint under ‘Ain Yabroud village’s bridge, northeast of Ramallah.

At approximately 16:30, a similar checkpoint was established at the main entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city.

Hebron: Israeli forces established (21) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 03 May 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, at the entrances to Beit Ummar and Tarousa villages, and at the western entrance to Hebron.

On Friday, 04 May 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Dura village and at the entrances to Sureef, al-Majd and Kharsa villages.

On Saturday, 05 May 2018, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to al-Raihiya village and at the northern entrance to Yatta.

On Sunday, 06 May 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron and at the entrance to Sa’ir village.

On Monday, 07 May 2018, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the southern entrance to Yatta village, at the entrance to Bani Na’iem village, at the northern entrance to Halhoul village, and at the entrance to Shayyoukh village.

On Tuesday, 08 April 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Sa’ir and Ethna villages.

On Wednesday, 09 May 2018, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Dura and Shayyoukh villages, and at the western entrance to Hebron.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (11) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 21:10 on Thursday, 03 May 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

On Friday, 04 May 2018, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb and ‘Azoun village, east of the city.

On Sunday, 06 May 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia and at the entrances to ‘Azoun and ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb villages, east of the city.

On Monday, 07 May 2018, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia and between Jayyous and ‘Azoun villages, northeast of the city.

On Tuesday, 08 May 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints between Jayyous and ‘Azoun villages, northeast of Qaqiliyia; and at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village (was established 2 times), east of the city.

Salfit:

At approximately 21:05 on Saturday, 05 May 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Dir Balout village, west of Salfit.

Nablus:

At approximately 19:30 on Friday, 04 May 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Sabastiyia village, branching from Jenin- Nablus Street, and obstructed the movement of Palestinian civilians’ vehicles.

At approximately 20:30 on Tuesday, 08 May 2018, Israeli forces closed with sand barriers and rocks the entrance to Madama village, which connects between Bureen and Madama villages, under “Ytizhar” bypass road, south of Nablus.

Around the same time, the Israeli forces established a checkpoint in al-Moraba’a area.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 16:00 on Thursday, 03 May 2018, Israeli forces stationed at al-‘Aroub refugee camp entrance, north of Hebron, arrested Mos’ab ‘Atif Abed al-Jaber Madi. Three hours later, Mos’ab was released.

In the evening, Israeli forces stationed in al-Karama (Allenby) Crossing, arrested Osaid Suliman Fatayir (27) while returning to his house in Nablus.

At approximately 14:30 on Sunday, 06 May 2018, Israeli forces responded to the “‘Eli” and “Shilo” settlement guards and arrested Mujahed Ahmed Mousa (23), from Qaryout village, southeast of Nablus. Mujahed was arrested when he was in al-Sahlat area in the outskirts of the village from the southern side. Mujahed refused to give the Israeli forces information about children, who were present in Siloun Spring area. He also denied that he know the children in spite of finding photos of him and the children with the settlements guards, which outraged the guards. Therefore, the guards asked the Israeli forces to arrest the Mujahed.

At approximately 18:15 on Tuesday, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia. They checked Palestinian civilians’ IDs, searched their vehicles, and then arrested Abed al-Qadir Salah As’ad ‘Awwad (22).

At approximately 17:30 on Wednesday, 09 May 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia. They checked Palestinian civilians’ IDs, searched their vehicles, and then arrested Jalal Samer ‘Edwan (21) and Hamed Zaki Badran (24).



Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 00:00 on Thursday, 03 May 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-Sawanah neighborhood in Abu Dis village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided students’ housings and then arrested 2 students from al-Quds (Abu Dis) University after damaging their housing contents. The arrested sudents were identified as Osama Alsayed Ahmed (19) and Khalil Mostafa Kan’an (20).

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Badou village, northwest of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed Jamal Abu ‘Eid (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 09:00 on Thursday, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Tawfiq Muhassin and then arrested his wife Hayiat Muhassin (43). Mohamed Abu al-Humus, Member of the Follow-up Committee in al-‘Issawiyia village, said that the Israeli forces arrested Hayiat after summoning her for investigation on grounds of the arrest of her son Ismail, who has been detained for 10 days. He also said that clashes erupted in the village when the Israeli forces withdrew, in which Palestinian young men threw stones at Israeli vehicles. As a result, a child sustained a sound bomb shrapnel wound.

At approximately 12:30 on Saturday, 05 May 2018, Israeli forces arrested Aya Mohamed Abu Nab (19) while present near Bab Hitah neighborhood, one of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City neighborhoods. Aya was then taken to an investigation center. In the evening, the Israeli forces released her on one condition that she will be deported from al-Aqsa Mosque for a month.

At approximately 19:00 on Saturday, Israeli forces arrested 2 Palestinian civilians, one of them is a child from African neighborhood next to al-Aqsa Mosque from al-Majles Gate side, and both of them were then taken to al-Maskobiyia Police center. The arrested persons were identified as Nasri Basheer al-Ferawi (17) and ‘Ali Hasan al-Ferawi (22). Eyewitnesses said that a group of Israeli settlers attacked the abovementioned civilians while hanging decorations for Ramadan on al-Wad main street, which leads to al-Aqsa Mosque Gates and the Old City’s markets, and then pepper-sprayed them. The Israeli settlers then asked for protection from Israeli police stationed at al-Majles Gate, so the Israeli police arrested the two Palestinian civilians instead of arresting the settlers.

At approximately 01:00 on Sunday, 06 May 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Ousai Abdullah ‘Eliyan (19), and the two siblings Mousa (21) and Mohamed Ibrahim Darwish (18).

At approximately 18:00 on Sunday, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem for the second time within few hours. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Khaled Mostafa Nazzal (27), ‘Adel ‘Esam al-Khatib (29).

At approximately 19:00 on Monday, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Tayseer Yousef Muhassin (14) and Mohamed Ramzi Muhassin (14).

At approximately 02:00 on Tuesday, 08 May 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Haroun Mohamed Muhassin (15) and Khaled Diyaa Muhassin (15).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Sho’fat Refugee Camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses and then arrested Omar Mohamed Muhsaain (33). The Israeli forces also handed a former prisoner Malek Fawzi Muhassin (33) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service.

At approximately 04:00 on Tuesday, Israeli forces moved into Abu Dis village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abed al-‘Aziz Damdoum (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 22:00 on Tuesday, Israeli forces for the second time moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They closed all its entrances and prevented entering and exiting it, which caused traffic jam. The Israeli forces stationed in the village entrances and searched vehicles. Mohamed Abu al-Humus, Member of the Follow-up Committee in al-‘Issawiyia village, said that a large force of Israeli soldiers moved into al-‘Issawiyia village and raided houses. They also arrested 8 civilians, including 2 children, and then took them to al-Maskobiyia police center for investigation. PCHR keeps the names of the arrested persons. By arresting those civilians, the number of the arrested persons in the village during this week amounted at 19 civilians, including 9 children and a woman.

At approximately 11:00 on Wednesday, 09 May 2018, Israeli forces moved into Abu Dis village, east of occupied East Jerusalem, and stationed on the main street in the center of the village. Dozens of Palestinian young men and children gathered and threw stones, Molotov cocktails, and homemade explosive device at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers then fired live bullets, rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them and surrounded them in a building. The Israeli soldiers managed to arrest 3 of the youngsters identified as Basil Abu Helal, Majd Abu Helal and Mohanad Sa’d. The clashes that continued until the afternoon, resulting in the wounding of 7 protestors; 2 of them were hit with live bullets while 5 others were hit with rubber bullets.

Notices and House Demolition:

On Monday, 07 May 2018, Israeli forces moved into Qalandia village, north of occupied East Jerusalem and handed its residents administrative demolition orders A Jerusalemite activist Mahmoud ‘Awaddallah said that that Israeli forces handed 3 administrative demolition orders to Palestinian civilians after moving into the village, and those civilians were orally warned of the demolition 2 weeks ago.

In the same context, a number of the village residents self-demolished their houses to avoid paying the high demolition costs imposed by the Israeli Municipality on them. Among those civilians was Rami Yousef ‘Awaddallah, who self-demolished a floor comprised of many rooms and their facilities. Rami built the abovementioned floor above his original house. On Monday, the family of Hasan Shiham self-demolished their warehouses using bulldozers due to hanging administrative demolition orders to the stores by the Israeli forces. The family of Raed ‘Awaddallah and families of his brothers worried after receiving new administrative demolition notices. On 24 April 2018, crews of the Israeli Building Control Unit accompanied with military patrols moved into Qalandia and conducted a geographical survey of facilities and buildings there. The Israeli crews notified the owners of 10 buildings to demolish them, in addition to summoning them for investigation on grounds of illegal construction.

At approximately 15:00 on Monday, Israeli bulldozers demolished a commercial facility in Biet Safafa village, south of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces accompanied with bulldozers moved into al-Ferdous Square area and then demolished a shop for construction materials and a 60-sqaure-meter carwash belonging to Ahmed Mohamed Nimer al-‘Abasi. The eyewitnesses added that the Israeli forces arrested Ahmed’s son Bahaa al-Deen (22) while attempting to stop the demolition.

At approximately 10:00 on Tuesday, 08 May 2018, the Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished a commercial facility in al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of illegal construction. Mohamed Abu al-Humus, Member of the Follow-up Committee in al-‘Issawiyia village, said that the Israeli forces raided a petrol station and then demolished it without having a judicial order. He added that the Israeli forces arrested the facility owner Khalil ‘Ali Mahmoud due to refusing and objecting to the demolition, saying he has legal papers that prove the facility is licensed. Mohamed Mahmoud, one of Khalil’s relatives, said that the Israeli forces raided the petrol station and they had a search warrant to search the petrol station. He said that when we allowed the soldiers to search the petrol station, they brought bulldozers and demolished the station. He added that the station’s owner showed them the license papers, but in vain. They arrested him along with another person. It should be noted that the Israeli vehicles demolished 4 shops belonging to Khalil Mahmoud month and a half ago under the pretext of non-licensing. Moreover, the demolished petrol station was licensed over 10 years ago.

Seizing Palestinian Civilians’ Property in Favor of Settlement Associations

On Saturday, 05 May 2018, “Ateret Cohanim” association handed an eviction order to Jawad Abu Sunuinah Family in al-Westa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, claiming their ownership of the house. Zuhair al-Rajbi, Head of al-Westa neighborhood Family Committee, said that a group of Israeli settlers from “Ateret Cohanim” association raided a house belonging to Jawad Abu Suninah, handed his family an eviction order and gave him until 25 June 2018 to implement the order, in addition to paying NIS 19,000 as a rent allowance for 3 years. He added that Abu Suninah Family house is in a 5-storey building which was sold to the “Ateret Cohanim” association by Jamal Sarhan in August 2015. At that time, all the building was seized, except the apartment of tenant Abu Suninah who refused to leave. Abu Suninah had renewed the rent for a year before the building was seized. Al-Rabjbi clarified that the “Ateret Cohanim” association attempted from 2015 to vacate Abu Suninah apartment and seize it by intimidating him but he stood still while the case is pending. Al-Rajbi added that Sarhan Family filed a lawsuit against Jamal Sarhan after selling the building in an attempt to return it. The al-Sarhan Family clarified that this building belongs to Jamal’s father so he does not have the right to buy or sell. The judge then delayed issuing a final decision in this case and the building remained for settlers, except Abu Suninah’s apartment. Al-Rajbi pointed out that Abu Suninah Family was surprised with a new eviction decision despite not deciding the case, pointing out that the family will head to the competent courts. He added that Abu Suninah Family is comprised of 11 persons, who live in the house, except Jawad that was lately arrested under the pretext of the illegal presence in Jerusalem. Jawad was sentenced for 3 months and prevented from entering Jerusalem for a year and a half. He lives now in Hebron after he was released. Al-Rajabi clarified that the tightening on Abu Suninah started in 2015 when his residency permit in Jerusalem was cancelled and was arrested several times. Moroever, his hosue was raided and searched and given temptations such as money, a house in Israel, or blue ID, in order to leave his house.

Restrictions on Institutions’ Work in Occupied Jerusalem:

On Saturday, 05 May 2018, Israeli police confiscated tools used by al-Aqsa Association as an attempt to obstruct an activity organized by the abovementioned association. This event was organized to clean al-Aqsa Mosque and Islamic cemeteries in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Safwat Friaj, the Association Director, said that the Israeli police obstructed the association work in cleaning al-Aqsa Mosque and nearby areas in the Old Camp and confiscated other tools. He added that that association for the 9 th consecutive year sent buses from Israel to the al-Aqsa Mosque in coordination with Endowment (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs Department to clean the al-Aqsa Mosque in preparation for Ramadan. He clarified that the association sent 91 buses carrying thousands of Palestinians from many villages to clean al-Aqsa Mosque, pointing out that the Awqaf Department annually provided them with cleaning tools, but the Israeli police prevented it in this year. Moreover, the Israeli police officers searched Palestinian civilians at al-Aqsa Mosque Gates and confiscated the tools provided by al-Aqsa Association for cleaning. Despite that, the Palestinian volunteers cleaned al-Aqsa Mosque yards without tools. He also clarified that the Palestinians are working in 4 cleaning shifts in al-Aqsa Mosque, al-Yousefiyia and al-Rahma Cemeteries, and al-Maqased Hospital in al-Zaytoun Mount, east of Jerusalem.

consecutive year sent buses from Israel to the al-Aqsa Mosque in coordination with Endowment (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs Department to clean the al-Aqsa Mosque in preparation for Ramadan. He clarified that the association sent 91 buses carrying thousands of Palestinians from many villages to clean al-Aqsa Mosque, pointing out that the Awqaf Department annually provided them with cleaning tools, but the Israeli police prevented it in this year. Moreover, the Israeli police officers searched Palestinian civilians at al-Aqsa Mosque Gates and confiscated the tools provided by al-Aqsa Association for cleaning. Despite that, the Palestinian volunteers cleaned al-Aqsa Mosque yards without tools. He also clarified that the Palestinians are working in 4 cleaning shifts in al-Aqsa Mosque, al-Yousefiyia and al-Rahma Cemeteries, and al-Maqased Hospital in al-Zaytoun Mount, east of Jerusalem.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks

On Thursday, 03 May 2018, Israeli forces closed an agricultural road used by Palestinian farmers to access their lands, south of Bethlehem, before detaining them and their vehicles. Ahmed Salah, the Coordinator of the National Committee against Settlement, said that the Israeli forces closed with rocks a road leading to al-Shoshhala village, south of al-Khadir village, south of Bethlehem. He also stated that the Israeli forces detained a number of Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and their agricultural vehicles and prevented them from entering and exiting the village. Ahmed Salah also considered that the Israeli attack aims at obstructing the farmers work in the village to prevent them from repairing their lands as a prelude to seize them.

At approximately 11:00 on Thursday, Israeli forces accompanied with military vehicles, a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration, and a mounted-crane truck moved into Beit Za’tah area, east of Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. The Israeli soldiers deployed in the bypass road (60) while the Israeli Civil Administration staff dismantled a barrack built of tin plates and a 250-square-meter agricultural greenhouse used for selling seedlings and fertilizes, under the pretext of non-licensing. After that, the Israeli Civil Administration staff confiscated all the agricultural greenhouse contents, which belong to Ramzi Nabil Abed al-Rahman Abu ‘Ayyiash.

On Friday, 04 May 2018, the Israeli authorities notified to stop constructing a house and demolish a retaining wall in al-Waljah village, west of Bethlehem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Ibrahim ‘Awaddallah, an activist in the village, said that the Israeli authorities notified ‘Isaa al-Atrash to stop constructing his 120-square-meter house in ‘Ein Jouwaizah area, northeast of the village, in addition to demolishing a retaining wall surrounded agricultural lands of Palestinian civilians. He clarified that ‘Ein Jouwaizah area was exposed to the Israeli forces attacks several times, in which they demolished houses, levelled lands, and notified other houses under the pretext of non-licensing and aiming at seizing lands and annexing them to the Municipal boundaries of Jerusalem.

On Monday, 08 May 2018, Israeli forces confiscated construction tools in al-Balou’ area in al-Khadir village, south of Bethlehem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Ahmed Salah, the Coordinator of the National Committee against Settlement, clarified that the Israeli Civil Administration staff confiscated a bulldozers and a concrete mixer while working in a residential building in al-Balou’ area. Ahmed Salah added that Israeli forces prevented conducting works in the area under the pretext that this area belongs to lands, which is classified as area (C) according to the Oslo Accords, and needs an Israeli permit to conduct construction works. It should be noted that the Israeli authorities continued the military orders policy that aims at demolishing Palestinian civilians’ houses in lands classified as area (C), which constitutes 60% of the West Bank lands, in an attempt to evict and deport the residents and impose its control over these lands.

At approximately 16:30 on Wednesday, 09 May 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with a digger and 2 vehicles of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Bab al-Sha’b area, 150 meters away from the last house in Doma village, which is classified as area (C), southeast of Nablus. The digger demolished a 70-square-meter house, which was comprised of 2 rooms and a living room built of tin plates. The house was built a month ago and belongs to Mahmoud Ibrahim Mohamed Mahmoud, from al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. Mahmoud built the house to live in it with her wife and his two sons with special needs.

Israeli Settlers’ Attacks:

At approximately 14:30 on Monday, 07 May 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar “settlement established in the southern side of Madama village, south of Nablus, attacked under the Israeli forces’ protection Qattan al-Sawanah and Berjes area in thesoutheastern side of the village. The Israeli settlers threw stones at Palestinian civilians’ houses belonging to Nazmi Mohamed Abed al-Raheem Qatt and his brother Hatem, ‘Emad Ibrahim Sa’ada Ziyadah, and Jalal Mohamed Abu Rowais. A number of the village residents confronted the settlers while the Israeli forces arrested 4 children after chasing them in the area. The children were then taken to Tal Camp in the northern side of the village. The arrested children were identified as Abed al-Kareem ‘Emad Ziyadah (11), Zaid Mostafa Qatt (12), Hussain Diyaa Nassar (14), and Ahmed Mohamed Ziyadah (13). When Abed al-Kareem’s mother ‘Abeer Mousa Abed al-Kareem Ziyada attempted to help her son, the Israeli forces pepper-sprayed at her face, so she fell into the ground. ‘Abeer was then taken to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus to receive medical treatment.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area

