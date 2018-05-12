Great Return March: Hamas Leader Says Hundreds of Thousands to Storm Occupied Border

Hamas Resistance Movement’s Leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar hinted at the possibility that thousands of Palestinians could storm the occupied border fence with the Zionist entity during next week’s mass protests.
“What’s the problem if hundreds of thousands storm this fence which is not a border of a state? What’s the problem with that?” Sinwar said, adding he did not recognize the border.
Meanwhile, Sinwar repeatedly attacked US President Donald Trump’s moving his country’s embassy to the occupied holy city of al-Quds. The opening of the embassy takes place on Monday, and coincides with the latest protests – which have martyred 40 Palestinian so far since 30 March.
Sinwar repeated his emphasis on the right of return for the descendants of refugee landowners who in 1948 lost their homes during the Nakba Day [the catastrophe], a time which will be commemorated on Tuesday.
Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Break The siege, Intifada, Jerusalem, Nakba and ROR, Nazi Israel, Occupied W Bank, Palestine, Palestinian Resistance, Siege on Gaza, War on Gaza |
