Jewish Boomerang

Posted on May 12, 2018 by samivesusu

May 07, 2018  /  Gilad Atzmon

jewish boomerang.jpg

By Gilad Atzmon

If political terror is defined as the use of fear to achieve political aims then the activities of the self-elected British Jewish Zionist pressure groups seem to fit that definition. Some of these groups have openly tried to coerce political parties by threatening them, setting ‘ultimatums’ and harassing individuals. Political activists have lost their jobs and been ejected from their political institutions merely for criticising Israel or for citing historical facts deemed by some to be anti semitic.

Yet, the recent Local elections in Britain proves that the Brits are strong people, not easily deterred by political terrorism.  Despite the relentless campaign against the Labour Party and the vicious slander of Corbyn and his supporters, the Party didn’t lose power. In fact, Labour saw its best London results since 1971. A BBC statistical exercise that applied the local election results to a possible parliamentary election predicted that the Conservatives would  lose 38 seats while Labour would gain 21!

bbc.png

The message to the Israeli Lobby is clear. Your game appears to be counter effective. Further,  if these threats are viewed by the public as political terrorism they could lead to a backlash against British Jews and perhaps others.  Despite your efforts, Labour voters stayed with Corbyn. By now they are likely frustrated by your relentless activity. The British are not blind to your lobbying, and how could they be? The Zionist pressure games are  openly aired in public.

 

Share
Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, anti-semitism, British Jews, Gilad Atzmon, Jeremy Corbyn, Jewish Lobby, Jewish Power, Labour Party, UK, Zionist entity |

« »

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on May 12, 2018 at 6:35 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: