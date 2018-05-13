israeli Air Force Bombs Northern Gaza

Posted on May 13, 2018 by michaellee2009

Israeli Air Force Bombs Northern Gaza

 

 

13 May
3:57 AM

 

 

 

 

 

Israeli fighter jets, on Saturday evening, carried out airstrikes on an agricultural land located in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, causing financial damage to the site and to neighboring homes, according to local sources.

WAFA correspondence said that warplanes struck with about seven missiles into the targeted area, leaving financial damage and causing fire to erupt.

The airstrikes did not result in any casualties, however, but caused fear among local citizens.

