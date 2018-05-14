Sayyed Nasrallah: Syria, Allies Shattered Zionist Entity’s Prestige

Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 14, 2018

Marwa Haidar

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah talked about a new stage of the confrontation between the resistance and the Zionist entity in Syria, stressing that the time when the Israeli enemy can hit Syria without retaliation is over.

Sayyed Nasrallah commented on the last confrontation between Syria and the Zionist entity, when Israeli positions in occupied Golan were hit by dozens of rockets launched from the Syrian territories.

The Lebanese resistance leader’s remarks were during a ceremony organized by Hezbollah on the second martyrdom anniversary of resistance leader, Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine, (Zulfiqar) in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh).

Sayyed Nasrallah said the equation set by the Zionist entity that the resistance’s hand which will hit occupied Golan will be cut off is also over.

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah noted that Syria and its allies in the axis of resistance managed to shatter the prestige of the Israeli occupation.

Hezbollah S.G. on the other hand warned against US President Donald Trump’s intention to announce his so-called “deal of century” which is aimed against Palestinian cause.

His eminence lashed out at the official Arab stance, but called on Arab people to stand against the US scheme against Palestine. Sayyed Nasrallah also called on the Palestinian Authority to refrain from signing such deal.

“Victorious… Martyr”

Sayyed Nasrallah praised Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine as one of the commanders who founded the resistance since its first years.

His eminence stressed on the importance of knowing the biography and the achievements of the martyred resistance commanders.

“Martyred resistance commanders must be known well and always remembered,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, adding: “Their names must be written in gold.”

The resistance leader revealed that Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine was tasked with sensitive missions including the security confrontation with the Zionist entity.

His eminence added that the martyred resistance commander was responsible for some files related to the Palestinian cause and Iraq.

“Since the first day of the crisis in Syria, Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine was working hard to confront the Takfiris there,” Sayyed Nasrallah noted.

His eminence meanwhile, recalled a saying by Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine who said before his martyrdom: “I would not return from Syria except as a martyr or carrying the flag of victory.”

“I tell Sayyed Mustafa, my dear brother that he had returned from Syrian both victorious and martyr,” Sayyed Nasrallah said on Sayyed Badreddine’s second martyrdom anniversary.

“US Not Trustworthy”

Sayyed Nasrallah commented on US President Donald Trump’s announcement that Washington was withdrawing the nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers.

His eminence lashed out at the United States, saying it was not trustworthy as it does not respect international agreements.

“The US works according to its own interests as well as the interests of the Zionist entity.”

“International agreements which we are asked to respect and implement…The most powerful state in the world itself is not respecting these agreements,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

“The US is not trustworthy because it respects neither the int’l agreements, nor its allies.”

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah noted that the US has been lying and blackmailing North Korea over its nuclear program.

“Era When Israel Hits Syria without Retaliation Is Over”

On the other hand, Sayyed Nasrallah touched upon the confrontation between Syria and the Zionist entity which took place last week, when Israeli positions were targeted by dozens of rockets launched by the Israeli enemy.

Hezbollah S.G. revealed that 55 rockets were launched at Israeli posts in occupied Golan, denying reports that 23 Syrian and 23 fighters were killed in the Israeli strikes which followed the rocket fire.

“Three soldiers of the Syrian Arab Army were martyred during the Israeli strikes and the reports which said that 23 fighters were martyred were baseless,” Sayyed Nasralla said.

He noted that the confrontation was of high importance as it held within many indications.

“The Israeli enemy kept silent on its losses follow, as it tried to make light of the rockets which reached Safad and Tiberias. Massive explosions were heard in the occupied Golan and the Israelis in those settlements were forced to go to shelters,” Sayyed Nasallah said hailing the Syrian Army for repelling the Israeli strikes which followed the rocket fire.

“This is just one form of retaliation for the continuous Israeli aggression against Syria,” Sayyed Nasrallah said referring to the rocket fore on Israeli posts.

“The message was delivered to the Israeli enemy. It said that the era when you hit Syria without response is over.”

His eminence stressed that the Israeli enemy was not aiming for escalation, citing that the targets which were hit by the Zionists were limited and some of them were evacuated since they were hit previously.

In this context, Sayyed Nasralah revealed that Syrian and its allies in the axis of resistance had informed the Zionist entity through “international sides” that if it “crosses the red lines in Syria more rockets will be launched and they will hit the Israeli depth.”

“We are before a new stage of the confrontation with Israel. its prestige has been shattered.”

“Idiot… Traitor”

Sayyed Nasrallah commented on remarks made by Bahraini foreign minister, who said at time that the Zionist entity had the “right of self-defense.”

“The Israeli has the right of self-defense!! So you recognize that Golan is its land oh idiot and traitor?!” Sayyed Nasralah addressed the Bahraini FM.

Meanwhile, his eminence lashed out at Saudi attempts to present religious justifications to its conspiracy against Palestine.

“Saudi figures have been presenting religious justifications on what they called “Israel’s right” to Palestine.

“Deal of Century”

Sayyed Nasrallah warned that in the coming weeks Trump will officially announced his so-called “deal of the century.”

“Under this deal there will be neither Eastern Al-Quds, nor Western Al-Quds, and there will be no more right of return for the Palestinians. Furthermore, the Palestinian states will be limited to Gaza only,” Sayyed Nasrallah warned.

The Lebanese resistance leader called on people of the region to stand against this deal, as he called on Palestinian Authority, Palestinian Liberation organization and other Palestinian sides to refrain fron signing such deal.

Source: Al-Manar

