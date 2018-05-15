israel behaving like the Nazis justifies Gaza massacre by calling Palestinians ‘Nazis’

Posted on by michaellee2009

Israeli Government Minister Justifies Gaza Massacre by Calling Palestinians ‘Nazis’

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s minister of Strategic Affairs and Hasbara, referred to Gazans as “Nazis” twice within five minutes today.

“Despite the number of dead, we need to remember and remind: We’re not speaking about demonstrations. We’re talking about terrorists of a terrorist organization who endanger Israeli residents. All responsibility for the bloodshed lies with the leaders of Hamas, who, with Nazi anger, endlessly shed blood to erase from people’s memories their own failures in the management of the Gaza Strip. Here it is, the truth” (my emphasis) –

he tweeted this afternoon, in response to the massacre of dozens of Gazan protesters.

And then 5 minutes later:

“Israel does not wish to escalate and doesn’t want the death of residents of the Gaza Strip. Those who want this are solely the leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization, which uses a cynical and malicious use of bloodshed. The number of killed doesn’t indicate anything – just as the number of Nazis who died in the world war doesn’t make Nazism something you can explain or understand.” (My emphasis)

At the time of writing, the death count is 52, including 5 minors and 1 paramedic. 2,410 injured – including 200 minors, 11 journalists. 28 in critical condition and 116 in serious condition. 1,204 shot by Israeli soldiers using live Israeli ammunition.

But all that “doesn’t indicate anything” according to Erdan – because essentially, they’re just Nazis.

And why should we not believe it, if it’s the very Minister of Propaganda saying so?

H/t Pabi Shrestha Arihant

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Gaza, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, War on Gaza |