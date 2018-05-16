UN Observer Calls for Probe into Israeli Crimes in Gaza as US Blocks UNSC Statement

Permanent observer to the UN, Riyad Mansour, Tuesday, called for a transparent and independent investigation into the deadly violence in the Gaza Strip, and said that Palestinians will endorse the results of the investigation in advance.

He told the 15 members of the Security Council that Israel is the main source of violence in the region and any attempt to forge this fact is not consistent with reality.

“We ask those who have different accounts; why are you obstructing a transparent and independent investigation? We accept in advance the results of this investigation called for by 14 members of the Council and the Secretary-General of the United Nations.”

He affirmed, according to WAFA, that Palestinians accept the results in advance and asked if the countries blocking the investigation are ready to accept it along with its consequences.

The United Nations Security Council met on Tuesday, to discuss violence along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, following the deadliest day during which dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli armed forces.

Nikolay Mladenov, UN Special Coordinator addressed the council members and said the killing acts in Gaza don’t serve the peace process. He strongly condemned the events in the Gaza Strip and held Israel responsible for the use of lethal force, which led to the high death toll.

He said that Palestinians in Gaza are protesting because of poverty and for living in a large prison with no future. Palestinians in Gaza are frustrated and angry. If their voices are not heard, more destruction will happen, he explained.

Kuwait called for the session after 60 Palestinians were killed and thousands wounded by Israeli gunfire amid mass protests, on Monday, against opening the US embassy in Jerusalem.

Mansour Al-Otaibi, Kuwait’s ambassador to UN condemned the killing of over 60 Palestinians and said that Israel’s violation of International law would not have continued if it wasn’t for the lack of action by the Security Council.

He added that moving embassies to the city of Jerusalem is a violation of all decisions adopted by the Security Council and affirmed his country’s support of any Palestinian move on the national and the international level to solidify its sovereignty in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

Al-Otaibi said he would circulate a draft resolution to the 15-member council on Wednesday calling for the provision of international protection for the Palestinian people.

Sacha Sergio, the representative of Bolivia to the Security Council said “We must demand that the UN Security Council implement its commitments, as it will not achieve anything for the Palestinians.”

He added that the international community and the UN Security Council have completely failed the Palestinians and the world must work to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and stop the illegal occupation of Palestine.

Sergio condemned the transfer of the US Embassy to occupied Jerusalem, “because this is a violation of the resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly, and the United States, which supports the occupation has become an obstacle to peace and part of the problem and not part of the solution.”

He called for an independent investigation into what happened in the Gaza Strip and to work to end the occupation and establish a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders in line with UN resolutions and the UN Security Council.

PNN further reports that the Trump administration, on Monday, blocked a statement by the UN Security Councilthat was intended to call for an investigation of the events on the Israel-Gaza border.

The statement, circulated by Kuwait, included an expression of rage and sorrow on behalf of the Security Council over Israel killing more than 50 Palestinians on Monday. However, the US blocked the statement from being adopted and published.

The Kuwaiti statement also included a call for the creation of an “independent and transparent investigation” into Israel’s actions on the border.

It wasn’t the first time that the U.S. has blocked an action at the Security Council related to Israel’s actions in Gaza, but was notable in light of the high death toll yesterday in Gaza – the highest since the end of the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas