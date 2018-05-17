Al Mayadeen’s Nakba Special featuring Gilad Atzmon

Posted on May 17, 2018 by samivesusu

May 15, 2018  /  Gilad Atzmon

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=reOKhDG6X78&t=3m28s

The English part starts around 3;29 min/sec.

In this interview with Al Mayadeen’s Zeinab Al Saffar  I elaborated on The Right of Return, the racism that is inherent to the Jewish State, the Jewish solidarity spin and the inevitable future – One Palestine from the river to the sea.

Six years ago 20 Palestinians called for my disavowal as I was touring America raising funds for The March to Jerusalem.  At the time some Palestinians were happy to serve their ‘solidarity meisters.’  But recent events  reveal how wrong they were. Their people are actually more determined than ever.

The Right of Return is the core of the Palestinian plight. It puts Gaza in context, it brings Israeli crude racism to light. It unites the Palestinians, it unites the rest of us behind them.

This interview was filmed in Maroun al Ras, Southern Lebanon

If they want to burn it, you want to read it!

cover bit small.jpg
Advertisements

Filed under: Being In Time, BREXIT, Choseness, De-legitimizing Israel, Gilad Atzmon, Identity Politics, Jerusalem, Jewish Power, Jewish terror state, Jewishness, Judaism, Nazi Israel, Palestine, PSC, PSM, Racism, ROR, Siege on Gaza, Supremacism, Trump, Uprooted Palestinians, War on Gaza | Tagged: |

«

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on May 17, 2018 at 4:18 pm said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: