Al Mayadeen’s Nakba Special featuring Gilad Atzmon

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=reOKhDG6X78&t=3m28s
The English part starts around 3;29 min/sec.
In this interview with Al Mayadeen’s Zeinab Al Saffar I elaborated on The Right of Return, the racism that is inherent to the Jewish State, the Jewish solidarity spin and the inevitable future – One Palestine from the river to the sea.
Six years ago 20 Palestinians called for my disavowal as I was touring America raising funds for The March to Jerusalem. At the time some Palestinians were happy to serve their ‘solidarity meisters.’ But recent events reveal how wrong they were. Their people are actually more determined than ever.
The Right of Return is the core of the Palestinian plight. It puts Gaza in context, it brings Israeli crude racism to light. It unites the Palestinians, it unites the rest of us behind them.
This interview was filmed in Maroun al Ras, Southern Lebanon
