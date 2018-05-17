Posted on by michaellee2009

BLOODBATH! — Israel Embarks On New War Crimes

Published on Truthseeker

By LASHA DARKMOON

I didn’t expect this as I picked up my groceries in the supermarket. “BLOODBATH!” the headline screamed, churning up the hysteria that was now clawing at my throat: “SCORES DEAD, THOUSANDS WOUNDED AS ISRAEL FIRES ON PALESTINIANS PROTESTING OVER TRUMP’S NEW EMBASSY!”

Yes, it was that dreadful Daily Mail again, stirring up trouble against the noble occupiers of Palestine, nice peaceful folk doing their best to defend their stolen land from evil Hamas and the Arab scum in Gaza trying to suggest they had a right to live in their own country.

Israeli troops, I was to learn to my horror and dismay — how could such a noble race behave like this? — had killed at least 55 Palestinians in cold blood and wounded almost 2,000 more during protests in Gaza on Monday. The violence had erupted as Donald Trump’s delectable daughter Ivanka opened the new American embassy in Jerusalem — a move that was calculated to case a global outcry.

Trump had known this in advance, but went ahead anyway, anxious to curry favour with his Zionist masters — to bring a smile to the face of his Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner, to please his Jewish ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and, above all, to increase the smirk on the face of that Olympic Smirker of Smirkers, Benjamin Netanyahu, whose smirks only equal the exquisite facial contortions brought to perfection by America’s Zionist Puppet president Donald Trump.

“Every country has the right to defend its borders,” Trump barked, without bothering to mention that Israel has no borders and feels it has the right to expand its territories, with remarkable flexibility, into whatever corner of the Middle East it happens to covet.

But we were talking about Trump and his penchant for silly smirks.

THE ULTIMATE SMIRKER

“This is a great day for Israel!” he babbled moronically,

referring to the opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem,

an act deliberately calculated to produce global outrage and bloodshed.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International responded to the carnage caused by this hideous parody of a human being, America’s resident psychopath in the White House. These were Amnesty’s words of condemnation: “We are witnessing an abhorrent violation of international law and human rights. This horror must end now.”

Will the horror end any time soon? Of course not! The horror movie has just begun.

Again.

It began long ago when the Chosen People decided they had a right to relocate themselves from Europe to the Middle East and live on stolen land. Yes, some of them will even claim that this was the land of their forefathers, given to them by Yahweh, aka Tetragrammaton, in the dim dawn of history. But Israeli president Ben Gurion knew better. He knew that the Jewish people had no real right to Palestine, except the right of the strong to oppress the weak, the right to pillage and plunder.

And here are the words of Moshe Dayan, one of the Israel’s Founding Fathers, who took his cue from Ben Gurion and echoed his sentiments as early as 1956:

“What cause have we to complain about their [the Arabs] fierce hatred to us? For eight years now, they sit in their refugee camps in Gaza, and before their eyes we turn into our homestead the land and villages in which they and their forefathers have lived.” He went on: “We are a generation of settlers, and without the steel helmet and gun barrel, we shall not be able to plant a tree or build a house. . . . Let us not be afraid to see the hatred that accompanies and consumes the lives of hundreds of thousands of Arabs who sit all around us and wait for the moment when their hands will be able to reach our blood.”

Thanks, Moshe! You’re one helluva guy. But don’t expect your brilliant quote to be splashed across the New York Times in the next few days!

I did a bit of media checking and came across this. Craig Murray, former British ambassador to Uzbekistan, said on his blog that he did a Google News search for the word “massacre” and found NOT ONE REFERENCE TO GAZA. Wow, you’d think a smart media outlet like the New York Times would recognize a massacre when it saw one!

But no, massacres cannot be possibly be instigated by the IDF, the “most humane and bravest army in the world” and — wait for it — an army noted for its “unimaginable restraint? 🙂

A New York Times headline on Monday said: “Dozens of Palestinians have died in protests as the U.S. prepares to open its Jerusalem Embassy.” Journalist Glenn Greenwald responded: “Most western media outlets have become quite skilled – through years of practice – at writing headlines and describing Israeli massacres using the passive tense so as to hide the culprit. But the all-time champion has long been, and remains, the New York Times.. ” (See here)

A disgusting CNN headline simply read: “Dozens die in Gaza.” To this journalist Max Blumenthal responded: “Maybe they were old. Perhaps they were very sick. They just up and died! Who will solve the mystery behind these deaths?” Blumenthal later suggested, tongue in cheek, that the Palestinian protestors might have walked into Israeli bullets by sheer accident — shame on these peaceful terrorists for not looking where they were going!

— § —

A PALESTINIAN WOMAN

crying for her dead children

What can one say? It is positively obscene even writing about these atrocities and affecting to be moved and outraged from a safe distance.

Theirs is the carnage, ours is the emoting.

Let’s hear what Mark Almond, Daily Mail correspondent, has to say:

The shocking images of slaughter at the Gaza border are a public relations disaster for Israel. At the very moment the Jewish state is marking the 70th anniversary of its foundation, its government finds itself the target of global outrage. The creation of the state of Israel is a source of profound grievance to many Palestinians, who believe that their people were driven off their own land and displaced into Lebanon, the West Bank and the Gaza strip. In this narrative of despair, they feel they were robbed of their livelihoods and their nationhood through the event known as the ‘Nakba’ or the ‘Catastrophe’ whose anniversary falls today. Tensions were always bound to be high at this period, particularly as Palestinian demonstrators gathered on the border with Israel to demand the right of return to the home of their forebears. But what has really ignited the powder keg is the decision by the White House to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the divided city of Jerusalem, which the state of Israel regards as its capital. It is a step that has inflamed discord with the Palestinians, who lay claim to the eastern party of the city and whose Muslim faith has a number of sacred sites within its walls, as of course do Jews. It was the fear of inflaming tensions that prevented a succession of US presidents, including Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, from implementing a pledge to shift the American embassy to Jerusalem. But Donald Trump, never a man to follow political precedent, has ignored such doubts. He adopted his stance partly because he has always been a big admirer of Israel, and is deeply suspicious of Muslim fundamentalism in the region, as he demonstrated in his decision last week to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal, a policy that was eagerly welcomed by the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu Trump also has close personal ties to Israel, for his daughter Ivanka is married to Jared Kushner, whose family has donated money to Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

“He has always been a great admirer of Israel.”

Mark Almond, who then blots his copybook by making a few lame excuses for Israel’s appalling behavior — the Jewish state has a right to defend itself from evil Hamas and protect its elastic borders for the nicest people on earth — nevertheless ends his otherwise fair report with these sombre words:

“Certainly, there is little doubt that the region will descend into further strife. For those who hoped that Palestinian protests would bring harmony, this is another bitter disappointment in a region scarred by decades of lost opportunities for peace.”

The word “disappointment”, when applied to a massacre claiming dozens of lives and the wounding of thousands of innocent protestors, is a cruel and obscene understatement

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Gaza, Gaza children, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Palestine, Siege on Gaza, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, US Lies, USA, War on Gaza, Wars for Israel |